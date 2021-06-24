18 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CURREN$Y - "OVERHIGH" (ft. T.Y.)

The very prolific Curren$y has a new project due Friday, and it'll feature this song which finds his laid-back style in fine form.

--

SCULPTURED - "THE ORDEAL OF UNDECIDABILITY"

Sculptured, who shared members with the now-defunct Agalloch, have announced their first album in 13 years, The Liminal Phase, due August 27 via BMG. The proggy, nine-minute single "The Ordeal of Undecidability" is out now.

--

ETHAN P FLYNN & BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD - "TELEVISION SHOW"

Black Country, New Road have collaborated with Ethan P Flynn on a live version of "Television Show" that was originally on Ethan's debut mixtape. "Ethan is one of the best song writers in the world and is an awesome guy," say BCNR. "We’ve known him for a few years and it’s been a privilege to work with him. We’re all fans of his work and know he’ll go on to do many more great things. Birdsong remains.” Ethan adds, “We’ve always spoken about doing something like this. We thought 'Television Show' could be a funny one to do because the 2016 version is really electronic. We wrote the new section on the rehearsal day then tracked the thing completely live the day after. The rest is history.”

--

ALWAYS YOU - "CRIMSON RED"

Always You, the new project from Anton and Christoph Hochheim (Ablebody, The Depreciation Guild), will release their debut album, Bloom Off The Rose, on July 16. "Crimson Red" is a lovely synthpop ballad and the video pays homage to classic BBC chart show Top of the Pop and features puppets from the legendary Bob Baker theater in LA.

--

GEOFFROY - "COLD WORLD"

Montreal's Geoffroy will release Live Slow Die Wise in early 2022. You don't have to wait till next year to hear the first single. Says Geoffroy, "'Cold World' puts forward a reflection on the state of the world today and the faulty belief systems anchored at the core of our society. The song delivers a criticism of a society based on individualism and egoism, driven by greed and an endless pursuit for growth, innovation and profit. But at what cost for humanity?"

--

NITE JEWEL - "THIS TIME"

Singer-songwriter Ramona Gonzalez has returned with her first album as Nite Jewel in four years, No Sun, due out August 27 via Gloriette Records. The first single is the synthy, sensual "This Time," which is accompanied by a video directed by Anna Stypko.

--

SYLVESTER - "YOU MAKE ME FEEL (MIGHTY REAL)" (SOULWAX FOR DESPACIO REMIX"

"Unlike other remixes where we usually replace most of the elements and make something radically different based around the vocal," say Soulwax, "we made this remix using only the parts we found on the original multitrack that we were so kindly given by the Sylvester estate...It was a huge privilege to be asked to remix this seminal track and we hope that Sylvester will dance to it, wherever he is.”

--

KHRUANGBIN - "PELOTA" (QUANTIC "CUT A RUG" MIX)

Khruangbin will release Mordechai Remixes on August 6 via Dead Oceans. The album features Mordechai tracks reworked by a whole host of friends, including Quantic who delivers this four-on-the-floor "Cut a Rug" mix of "Pelota."

--

JOHNNY CASH - "I'M GOING TO MEMPHIS" (LIVE IN '68)

An unheard and unique Johnny Cash live album from 1968 is getting released this fall. It documents Cash's April 24, 1968 performance at San Francisco's The Carousel Ballroom, a venue that at the time was run as a collective by The Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead and other S.F. groups, and would soon become Bill Graham's The Fillmore West. The show happened just days before the release of Cash's classic Live at Folsom Prison album, and was recorded by the Grateful Dead's legendary soundman Owsley Stanley.

--

YVETTE - "B61"

Brooklyn's YVETTE have announced new album How the Garden Grows, their first since their 2013 debut, which will be out September 17 via Western Vinyl. Here's the first single.

--

JAZMINE SULLIVAN - "TRAGIC"

Eight days into 2021, Jazmine Sullivan released Heaux Tales, which remains one of the best albums of the year. Now, over six months later, she's followed it with a new single, which you can read more about here.

--

DAVID CROSBY - "FOR FREE" (JONI MITCHELL COVER, ft. SARAH JAROSZ)

David Crosby has shared the title track of his upcoming album For Free, which is a Joni Mitchell cover and which features guest harmonies from Sarah Jarosz. Read more about it here.

--

TIRZAH - "TECTONIC"

After sharing two singles, Tirzah announced her sophomore album Colourgrade and shared third single "Tectonic," which you can read more about here.

--

SONIDO DE LA FRONTERA - "SOMOS SONIDEROS"

Sonido De La Frontera is the trio of Karlos Paez, Luke Henshaw, and DJ Unite, and they pull influence from Soundsystem culture, hip hop, and cumbia. They're based in San Diego, and they're signed to Luke Henshaw's Planet B/Satanic Planet bandmate Justin Pearson's Three One G label, and you can read more about their new single here.

--

SLEATER KINNEY - LIVE AT THE HALLOWED HALLS

Following the release of their new album Path of Wellness, Sleater-Kinney performed a few songs from it at Portland, OR's The Hallowed Halls studio for Amazon Music.

--

THE TWIN (mem JOSHUA FIT FOR BATTLE, SMALL BROWN BIKE) - "HOWL"

The Twin is a new NYC band made up of three post-hardcore veterans -- singer/songwriter Bryan Louie (Joshua Fit For Battle), drummer Jeff Gensterblum (Small Brown Bike, Able Baker Fox), and bassist Eric Odness (Chariots, Ageist, Primitive Weapons) -- and they made their debut album Dead Rose with J. Robbins of Jawbox. Read more about lead single "Howl" here.

--

THE ZIGGENS - "REV IT UP"

Orange County "cowpunksurfabilly" band The Ziggens formed back in 1990 and made big fans out of Sublime, who signed them to their label Skunk Records, frequently toured with them, covered and popularized their song "Big Salty Tears," and also referenced and sampled them on other tracks. The Ziggens never broke up, but they haven't released new music in 19 years... until now. Read more about new song "Rev It Up" (and a Q&A with the band) here.

--

FOXING - "I BELIEVED IN LOVE"

Foxing have shared the explosive fourth single off their anticipated new album Draw Down The Moon, and you can read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.