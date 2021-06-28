18 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SPARKS FT ADAM DRIVER AND MARION COTILLARD - "WE LOVE EACH OTHER SO MUCH"

Sparks & Leos Carax's long-awaited musical film Annette makes its world premiere at Cannes next week and they've just shared a second song from it, featuring stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard belting out the Mael brothers' dramatic, sweeping synthpop.

--

GLASS BEACH - "WELCOME TO THE BACK PARADE (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE COVER)

glass beach did a faithful cover of My Chemical Romance's classic "Welcome to the Black Parade" for their Patreon subscribers, which they've now shared with the public, too, for Pride Month. "Of course queer/trans people latch onto MCR, and to Gerard Way as an icon," they write. "These songs and the band as a whole embody and embolden what so many of us are feeling."

--

DESCENDENTS - "LIKE THE WAY I KNOW"

Descendents' upcoming album 9th & Walnut features songs written between 1977-1980 that were recorded between 2002-present day, and "Like The Way I Know" is yet another long lost gem that sounds like classic Descendents.

--

YN JAY - "OXYYYYY"

The boisterous, rising Michigan rapper YN Jay has shared another raunchy song off his upcoming album Coochie Chronicles. It's streaming now and the video will premiere at 7 PM ET.

--

TIME AND PRESSURE - "BETWEEN THE WORLD AND YOU"

St. Louis hardcore band Time and Pressure will release their Andy Nelson-recorded/mixed debut album Halfway Down on July 30 via Safe Inside Records, and lead single "Between the World and You" is a tough-as-nails ripper with a ton of passion and just a hint of melody. "The title comes from both the book Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and the Richard Wright poem of the same name," vocalist Drew Maxey told No Echo. "Both of those pieces are read in my classroom during the school's designated unit on race and racism in America. I wanted to comment on the absolute absurdity of having me, a white guy, teach my students (who are 99.% Black) about the evils of racism. That whole concept is backwards."

--

FREEWILL - "ALL THIS TIME"

Freewill were part of the Orange County hardcore scene for a brief period in the late '80s, with members who went on to play in Stone Telling, Outspoken, and more, and they've had a resurgence after finally releasing their shelved debut LP in 2016 on band member Mike Hartsfield's New Age Records and then releasing a new EP and a split in 2020. Now, they're gearing up to release a new album, All This Time, this fall, produced by Paul Miner (Thrice, H2O, etc). The first single is the melodic, emocore-tinged "The Story," which the band tells No Echo "reflects a frustration with egocentric types who are always right and don’t listen to anyone else’s point of view."

--

EBHONI - "ROTATION"

Rising R&B artist Ebhoni returns with a hazy, hypnotic new single, "Rotation."

--

HEADIE ONE - "POUND SIGNS"

Prolific UK drill rapper Headie One is in fine, hard-hitting form over clattering production on this new single.

--

IZZY TRUE - "BIG NATURAL"

Izzy True's new album Our Beautiful Baby World, is due out Friday via Don Giovanni, and ahead of its release they've shared the discordant, sax-filled "Big Natural."

--

CO-ED - "GUILTY" / "DISCOURSE"

LA garage punks Co-Ed have shared a two-song single, and they say both tracks will also appear on an upcoming LP. "Guilty" is a dark, murky ripper, while "Discourse" is a little more glammy and swaggering, but still covered in a distorted haze.

--

DOJA CAT - "TONIGHT" (ft. EVE)

Just two days after releasing her third album Planet Her, Doja Cat release a deluxe edition of the album with five bonus tracks, including one featuring Gunna and one featuring Eve. The track with Eve finds Doja singing over maximalist 2000s R&B-style production, and Eve comes in with a bulletproof verse.

--

THIAGO NASSIF - “PELE DE LEOPARDO" (CORNELIUS REMIX)

Rio de Janeiro-based musician and producer Thiago Nassif released album Mente (produced by Arto Lindsay) last year, and he's just shared this remix of it's "Pele De Leopardo" by Japanese musician Cornelius. “Pele de Leopardo means Leopard Skin, some would say it's a method of changing your own skin into something else, like wearing a disguise or an overlapping layer," says Thiago. "Somehow Cornelius found my music and posted it on his famous Instagram song playlist. This skin that travelled from one continent to another at leopard's speed got to Japan! His skin got to me way before with "Sensuous" and “Point”-his way of composing music was like sacred geometry to me. Now, in the form of a remix, here is Cornelius' way of overlapping his skin on mine. It is not a disguise but something that reveals the song even more.”

--

GEOFFREY O'CONNOR - "FOR AS LONG AS I CAN REMEMBER" (FT JONNINE OF HTRK)

Australian artist Geoffrey O'Connor will release his third solo album, For As Long As I Can Remember, on August 6 via Chapter Music. The new single from the record is the sultry "For As Long As I Can Remember" which features Jonnine of HTRK, with a video directed by Kate Meakin. "It's a total luxury and so much fun working with two brilliant artists who have so many excellent ideas," says O'Connor. "Jonnine’s vocal delivery is such a unique balance of cool detachment, warmth and conviction. Kate's BTS style video is a perfect fit and perfectly executed. I love wearing sunglasses indoors and I could wander aimlessly around that classroom having fabrics launched at me from an industrial strength fan forever. If it's all downhill from here and I can totally deal with that because I've had enough fun."

--

PARQUET COURTS - "PLANT LIFE"

Parquet Courts just released a 10-minute, groovy-in-a-Can-way single "Plant Life" which will be on their next album, Sympathy for Life, that will be out October 22 via Rough Trade. It's vinyl-only but you can listen to it via Dr Rob’s The Remedy radio show (forward to the 10-minute-mark):

--

OBITS - "WIDOW OF MY DREAMS" (LIVE IN BRISBANE 2012)

Obits called it quits in 2015 after three albums for Sub Pop, but the group -- which included Rick Froberg (Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes) and Sohrab Habibion (Edsel, SAVAK) -- are releasing a live album, Die At the Zoo, on July 30 via Outer Battery. The album was recorded during their 2012 Australian tour at Brisbane's The Zoo. Check out a track.

--

WANDA JACKSON - "IT KEEPS RIGHT ON A HURTIN’"

Country and rockabilly great Wanda Jackson retired from the biz a couple years ago but has one last album in the pipeline. It's titled Encore and was produced by Joan Jett. First single The first single is a cover of "It Keeps Right On a Hurtin’,” which was a hit in 1962 for Johnny Tillotson. Wanda says it's "a nod to my country roots."

--

TOMBSTONER - "ARMAGEDDON"

Staten Island death metallers Tombstoner will release their debut album Victims of Vile Torture in July, and you can read more about this new single here.

--

TURNSTILE - TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION EP

TURNSTILE followed their recent single "MYSTERY" with this brief but awesome new EP/short film, featuring "MYSTERY," an ethereal soul/R&B interlude, and two more boundary-pushing hardcore bangers. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.