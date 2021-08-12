18 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GAME - "ATOMOWA REKONSTRUCJA"

Hardcore band Game (not to be confused with the rapper), which features Fucked Up's Jonah Falco on drums, will release a new mini LP called Legerdemain, in October via Quality Control HQ. First single "Atomowa Rekonstrucja" is a ripper that'll take you right back to the '80s hardcore era.

--

NAO - "WAIT"

UK R&B singer Nao has shared another song off her anticipated new album And Then Life Was Beautiful, and this one's an atmospheric, sentimental ballad.

--

VANISHING TWIN - "PHASE ONE MILLION"

London-based band Vanishing Twin will release new album Ooki Gekkou in October and they've shared a second track from it. "Phase One Million" lays down a skeletal groove over which heavenly harmonies are laid. Groovy and weird.

--

SUUNS - "CLARITY"

“We worked on 'Clarity' after we had set the stage with its sister songs, 'Third Stream' and 'Go To My Head,' and we were feeling so comfortable in that slow, expansive sense of time that this song felt comparatively spritely, easy and hands-off,” says SUUNS Liam O’Neill of their new single. “We let the drum machine play, we let Mathieu Charbonneau's DX-7 do its thing, Erik Hove's saxophone the ineluctable cherry on top; we weren't afraid to leave space and let the melody guide the song. It's the most natural sounding expression of what we were going for on this record." SUUNS' new album, The Witness, is out September 3 via Joyful Noise.

--

TRACE MOUNTAINS - "AMERICA"

Trace Mountains (the project of LVL UP's Dave Benton) will release a new album, HOUSE OF CONFUSION, on October 22 via Lame-O, and the first single is the atmospheric, crackling folk song "AMERICA," which Dave calls "a road song written from a place of disillusionment & desperation."

--

MACHINE GUN KELLY - "PAPERCUTS" (ft. TRAVIS BARKER)

Machine Gun Kelly has teamed with Travis Barker for a new album, born with horns, and you can read more about the Pixies-esque lead single "papercuts" here.

--

MØTRIK - "SILVER TWIN"

Portland's Møtrik have been together for nearly a decade and count groups like Can, Neu! and Harmonia as influences and are set to release new album, MØØN: The Cosmic Electrics of MØTRIK, which will be out October 8 via Jealous Butcher Records. You can listen to drony, danceable first single "Silver Twin" now.

--

LADYHAWKE - "THINK ABOUT YOU"

Here's another slinky single from Australian synthpop artist Ladyhawke's upcoming album Time Flies. “I wrote 'Think About You' with the incredible Josh Fountain," says Ladyhawke alter ego, Pip Brown. After we wrote the music, I came up with the idea to write the song about a fantasy infatuation that miraculously gets reciprocated. Whether it’s real or in the subject’s imagination is left up to the person listening!! I think the dictionary meaning of the word “limerence” describes this best: Limerence - noun: the state of being obsessively infatuated with someone, usually accompanied by delusions of or a desire for an intense romantic relationship with that person.”

--

LOOSE BUTTONS - "WINDOW SEAT (FREAK YOU OUT)"

NYC band Loose Buttons will release their second album, What's On Outside, on October 22 via Moon Crawl Records. It was produced by Hop Along guitarist Joe Reinhart (who's worked with Beach Bunny, Joyce Manor, Modern Baseball and more) and the first single is the slow-burning “Window Seat (Freak You Out)” that recalls the late-'00s post-Strokes scene.

--

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS - "CAN'T LET GO"

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are finally following up their great 2007 album Raising Sand, with Raise the Roof that's due out November 19 via Rounder Records. T Bone Burnett is back too, and guests include Jay Bellerose, Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo (Los Lobos), Bill Frisell, and more. Here's the first single, a cover of Randy Weeks' "Can't Let Go" which was originally covered by Lucinda Williams.

--

CHRIS STAPLETON - "NOTHING ELSE MATTERS" (METALLICA COVER)

“Nothing Else Matters“ is a natural fit for Chris Stapleton's style and in his hands becomes an epic country rock song. The 53-track covers album ‘Metallica Blacklist‘ is out in September.

--

SOFT CELL - "HEART LIKE CHERNOBYL"

Soft Cell have shared "Heart Like Chernobyl," the first single from *Happiness Not Included, the iconic synthpop duo's first album in 20 years. Chernobyl, site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, feels central to the album -- the artwork features photos from the funfair at Pripyat, Ukraine which was to have opened just days after the disaster in 1986 and has remained abandoned since. But the song is clearly a product of the last few years: "All I have to say, the news has made me this way," Marc Almond sings over Dave Ball's distinctive style. "Another horror every day / so on your knees and pray."

--

THE DARKNESS - "MOTORHEART"

"'Motorheart' rocks harder than anything we've done before," says Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins of the title track to the band's seventh album. "It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. It'll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy."

--

JIM BOB (CARTER THE UNSTOPPABLE SEX MACHINE) - "THE EARTH BLEEDS OUT"

Jim Bob of Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine's new solo album is out next week and he goes doomscrolling in the video for his new single. "'The Earth Bleeds Out' is perhaps yet more useless gesturing on my behalf," Jim Bob tells us, "as I write a very short song about how I’m not doing enough."

--

FEHLT - "WITHDRAWAL"

Fehlt are a five-piece hailing from Leeds, UK, who have been making dissonant indie rock for a few years now. The group are led by singer and songwriter Ewan Barr (previously of Dose) and also includes Will Shuttleworth (guitar), Ben Udin (drums), Adam Rundle (bass) and Anna Patterson (violin). The band's sound is discordant but melodic, with interlocking spidery guitar parts that spin out from a similar universe as Omni and Preoccupations. "Withdrawal" is the latest single from their debut EP.

--

GOODLUCKRY - "BLEEDING HEARTS" & "NO CALL NO SHOW"

GOODLUCKRY is the solo project of Mover Shaker's Ryan Shea, and they just signed to Counter Intuitive Records, who will release their two-song debut single "Bleeding Hearts" / "No Call No Show" this Friday (8/13). You can hear the songs now and read more about them here.

--

A WILL AWAY - "SPITTIN' CHICLETS"

A Will Away offer up heavy, melodramatic emo/post-hardcore on this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

MF DOOM - "GAZZILLION EAR" (THOM YORKE MAN ON FIRE REMIX)

Thom Yorke has released a second remix of MF DOOM's "Gazillion Ear" (his first came out in 2009), and you can read more about it here.

--

