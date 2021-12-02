So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BORN WITHOUT BONES - "TOGETHER WE'LL RING IN THE NEW YEAR" (MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK)

Milford, MA emo band Born Without Bones are gearing up to ring in 2022 with NYE, an EP featuring covers of three New Year's-themed songs: The Zombies' "This Will Be Our Year," Death Cab For Cutie's "The New Year," and Motion City Soundtrack's "Together We'll Ring In The New Year." The Motion City Soundtrack cover is out now, and BWB do a lot of justice to it. The full EP comes out December 28 via Pure Noise.

--

GIRL RAY - "MURDER ON THE DANCEFLOOR" (SOPHIE ELLIS BEXTOR COVER)

Girl Ray always release a single at the holidays and this year they've opted to not go so seasonally specific, instead offering up a fun cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 UK/UE hit. “'Murder On The Dancefloor' has always had a special place in our hearts," says Girl Ray's Poppy Harrington. "It was forever etched into our memory when a few years back at a post-show karaoke session in Bristol, I over-excitedly shoved the microphone to Iris’ lips when it was finally our turn to sing, chipping her front tooth in half for the remainder of the tour. Since then it has of course remained our karaoke song, and a favourite at our DJ sets. When we were looking for a song to cover for this year’s festival seasons, it seemed a natural fit. It became one of our favourite parts of our live set, and we thought it would be only right to record it in honour of Sophie Ellis Bextor’s truly perfect pop song.” The video, however, indulges in holiday cheer, set at an office party where things get a little crazy but short of a crime.

--

GUSTAF - DESIGN (BECK RE-MIX)

Gustaf's "Design," from their debut album, has been remixed by Beck who became a fan a while back and had them open a secret performance in NYC at a loft apartment. Beck's mix amps up the bass for a more direct groove injection.

--

JENNYLEE - "TICKLES" & "HEART TAX"

Warpaint's jennylee returned in October with her first solo single since her 2015 solo debut right on!, "Newtopia," and now she's shared two more new tracks. About "Tickles," which was produced and mixed by Trentemøller, jennylee says, "I love, love, love collaborating with Trentemøller…he never ceases to amaze me!” JennyLee says of ‘Tickles’. “And more often than not, I usually like his version of the song better!" The second single, "Heart Tax," is "a song about love and loss, and the struggle of dealing with that wild emotional rollercoaster," she says. "When your heart has had enough, but for some reason, you keep going back for more."

--

ARNY MARGRET - "INTERTWINED"

Icelandic singer-songwriter Arny Margret has shared her debut single, "intertwined," an intimate, bare-bones folk track. "Past experiences kept coming back to me while I was alone, and all these feelings mixed with the weather and the trees somehow," she says. "I dreamt about these things, and I came up with the lyric ‘our pasts are intertwined,’ as if you’re connected to someone even if you don’t want to be."

--

DAVE GROHL & GREG KURSTIN - "JUMP" (VAN HALEN COVER)

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin continue their Hanukkah Sessions with a faithful cover of Van Halen's "Jump," and it also comes with a video that contains plenty of jumping from Kurstin and Grohl.

--

ANAIS MITCHELL - "BROOKLYN BRIDGE"

Anaïs Mitchell is releasing a new self-titled solo album on January 28 via BMG, and the latest single is the wistful, atmospheric "Brooklyn Bridge," featuring saxophone from Michael Lewis (Bon Iver). "Having left New York, I was able to write a love letter to it in a way I never could when I was living there," Anaïs says. "It was like, fuck it. This is how I feel. There is nothing more beautiful than riding over one of the New York bridges at night next to someone who inspires you."

--

40 WATT SUN - "UNTIL"

40 Watt Sun (the slowcore project of Warning leader Patrick Walker) have shared the second single off upcoming album Perfect Light, and it's nearly nine minutes of pure melancholy that reaches a pretty explosive climax.

--

GRUMPSTER - "CRASH"

Bay Area punk trio Grumpster have signed to Pure Noise and their first single for the label is the catchy, anthemic "Crash."

--

MFNMELO x SQUEAKPIVOT - "MOOD SWING" (ft. PIVOT GANG)

Chicago rapper MFnMelo is gearing up for a deluxe edition of En Route, his project with the late Pivot Gang producer Squeak, and it'll include this new song which features Pivot Gang members Saba, Joseph Chilliams, and Frsh Waters.

--

ZIEMBA - "I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS" & "SET IN ICE"

El Paso-based artist, Ziemba (aka René Kladzyk), has shared two seasonally appropriate songs. "Set in Ice" is from her upcoming album Unsubtle Magic, and the other is a holiday classic.

--

GUPPY - "I'M YOUR DADDY NOW"

Following their September single "Aliens," Los Angeles-based indie punks Guppy have shared another new single on Lauren Records, "I'm Your Daddy Now." Like "Guppy," it was produced by Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties), and it incorporates a little country twang and a broad sense of humor.

--

KIDS ON A CRIME SPREE - "ALL THINGS FADE"

San Francisco indie pop vets Kids on a Crime Spree will release Fall in Love Not in Line, their first album in a decade, in January via Slumberland. "All Things Fade" is a charming rush of jangly hyperpop and comes with a stylish video, too.

--

JAKE XERXES FUSSELL - “BREAST OF GLASS” & “FROLIC”

Folk artist Jake Xerxes Fussell will release new album Good and Green Again on January 21 via Paradise of Bachelors and has just shared two songs from the album: "Breast of Glass" features delicate horn arrangements by co-producer James Elkington, while instrumental "Frolic" dances on ethereal guitars.

--

PJ HARVEY - "LET ENGLAND SHAKE" (DEMO)

PJ Harvey's Let England Shake is getting a new vinyl reissue in January and there's also an album of demos available. You can listen to the demo of the title track which features a much more prominent sample of the Four Lads’ “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” than the studio version.

--

TAKE TODAY - "SKADIVING" (ft. CATBITE & FLYING RACCOON SUIT members)

NJ/PA punks Take Today have a new ska-punk version of their song "Skydiving" and it features members of Catbite and Flying Raccoon Suit. Read more about it here.

--

KIM GORDON - "GRASS JEANS"

Kim Gordon's first new single since her 2019 solo album No Home Record benefits Fund Texas Choice. Read more about it here.

--

TIERRA WHACK - RAP?

Tierra Whack is back with a new three-song EP and you can read more about it here.

--

