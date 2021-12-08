So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

EARTHGANG - "AMERICAN HORROR STORY"

Atlanta rap duo EarthGang are gearing up to release a new album, Ghetto Gods, on January 28 via Dreamville/Interscope, and it'll include the powerful soul-rap of "American Horror Story." The song's description, via press release, reads: "'American Horror Story' is about the real story of living in America. It reflects the challenges, injustices and hardships living as Black men in this country. Often when reflecting back on the year, the reality of the obstacles are not spoken about and the focus is purely on the positive. Earthgang would like to use this opportunity to speak about that reality."

--

FRESH - "MORGAN & JOANNE"

UK indie-punks Fresh have signed to Get Better Records, and they've also just followed this year's The Summer I Got Good At Guitar EP with new single "Morgan & Joanne." It's a super catchy song that references the blind date that went viral in 2019. "I was so struck by the charm of Morgan and Joanne and how they turned what had the potential to be a really typical first date into an adventure," singer Kathryn Woods says.

--

SUNSTROKE - "CRYIN' WOLVES"

Philly melodic hardcore band Sunstroke follow recent single "I Wanna Be Ignored" with "Cryin' Wolves," which is their second single in a three-song digital series. Fans of anything from Dag Nasty to Hot Water Music to Blacklisted, take note.

--

ALICE GLASS - "FAIR GAME"

Alice Glass's debut studio LP PREY//IV is due out January 28 via Eating Glass Records, and she's shared an intense new single from it. "'Fair Game' is spoken from the perspective of the abuser," Alice says. "It's a song made of actual phrases that were used in repetition to gaslight me, to intentionally keep me confused and weakened. In those moments I was completely convinced they represented undeniable facts. Looking back on these words now they seem flimsy and are so obviously hiding the feelings of someone else, someone who's only power is in hurting others. I hope I can help anyone listening to my music recognize the red flags of toxic relationships before they evolve into something worse, something that becomes embedded so deep it can transform you. 'Fair Game' was cathartic for me to make, but also very difficult. I wrote it years ago, but couldn't even listen to it again until recently. Now I dance along and smile."

--

GIRLPOOL - "FAULTLINE"

Girlpool are back with a melancholy, slow-burning new single, "Faultline," and an accompanying video directed by Julian Klincewicz. "The Faultline represents everything you do as a means of escape that pushes you further into the very thing you’re escaping," Harmony Tividad says.

--

ESCAPE FROM THE ZOO - "12 ROUNDS"

Escape from the Zoo is another project of Days N Daze's Jesse Sendejas, and they'll release new album Countin' Cards on February 11 via Fat Wreck Chords (their label debut). First single "12 Rounds" is a super catchy, ska-tinged punk ripper.

--

HAIKU HANDS - "CONCLUSIONS"

Australian dance pop group Haiku Hands are back with their first new music since last year's self-titled debut. The band says "Conclusions" was written in "full stream of consciousness mode and off a beat written on an iPhone on a plane by Suburban Dark." It's a banger.

--

LITTLE DRAGON - DRIFTING OUT EP FT KELSEY LU & YO YO MA

Like cellos? Little Dragon have enlisted Kelsey Lu and Yo Yo Ma for two very different versions of "Drifting Out" on this new EP.

--

PARQUET COURTS - "MARATHON OF ANGER" (VIDEO)

Parquet Courts have shared the video for "Marathon of Anger," the Talking Heads-y standout on the band's new album, Sympathy for Life. It was directed by Mara Palena and was originally shown as part of Sympathy For Life Visualized livestream.

--

MINT FIELD - "AIRE" (MECANO COVER)

Mexico City shoegazers Mint Field are back with a new two-track single featuring cover versions Aire” by Mecano and “Un día es un día” by Jeanette. “We have always been fans of these two 80s songs as we grew up listening to them on the radio and with our parents," say the band. "We have a live version of ‘Aire’ by Mecano on cassette. We remember re-listening and feeling all the energy of that song. Ana Torroja's voice has always seemed admirable and very unique along with the whole instrumentation of the song. Jeanette, in the same way, has always been one of our favorite singers. We find her songwriting and the idea of romantic ballads beautiful. Both songs are very special to us and were inspired to reinvent them in our own way.”

--

TYONDAI BRAXTON - “DIA" / "PHONOLYDIAN”

Battles co-founder and composer Tyondai Braxton has released two glitchy new tracks which are his first new music in five years. He says this is the first of a few new releases he has planned. "A lot more coming this next year!"

--

SURFBORT - "GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER" (ELMO & PATSY COVER)

NYC's Surfbort have covered Elmo & Patsy's 1979 novelty hit "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" which comes with an appropriately wacky animated video.

--

BEACH HOUSE - "RUNAWAY," "ESP," "NEW ROMANCE" AND "OVER AND OVER"

Beach House are releasing their new album, Once Twice Melody, in monthly four-song chapters, culminating with the physical release of the whole album on February 18. We got the first four songs, including the title track, back in November, and now here are the next four: "Runaway," "ESP," "New Romance" and "Over and Over."

--

UNDEROATH - "NUMB"

Underoath have shared a new single off Voyeurist, which they say "feels like a classic They’re Only Chasing Safety song done with adult minds and ideas" and we agree. Read more about it -- and also read year-end lists from Spencer Chamberlain and Tim McTague -- here.

--

GRAPHIC NATURE - "DRAIN"

If you like the new Underoath song, you should check out the new song by UK band Graphic Nature too. Read more about it here.

--

WET TROPICS (BOYS LIFE, THE FAREWELL BEND) - "RAT SHREDDER"

Wet Tropics is a new-ish project from John Rejba of veteran Kansas City emo bands Boys Life and The Farewell Bend, and you can read more about this new garage punk ripper here.

--

BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE - "THIS HOUSE IS ON FIRE"

Broken Social Scene have announced a career-spanning collection of B-sides, rarities, and outtakes compilation, and you can hear lead single "This House Is On Fire" and read more here.

--

KHRUANGBIN & LEON BRIDGES - "B-SIDE"

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have announced their second collaborative EP, Texas Moon, and you can read more about lead single "B-Side" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.