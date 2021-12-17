So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

TNGHT - "BRICK FIGURES"

After recently returning with "TUMS," Hudson Mohawke and Lunice are back with another maximalist TNGHT track.

FLATBUSH ZOMBIES & RZA - "QUENTIN TARANTINO" (co-prod. PRINCE PAUL)

To go along with their recently-released "Plug Addicts," here's Flatbush Zombies and RZA's other new collaboration, "Quentin Tarantino." It was co-produced by the legendary Prince Paul, it samples Adele's Bond theme "Skyfall," and it comes with a Tarantino-inspired video.

SOFT CELL - "VAPOURISE"

"Vapourise" is a digital bonus track on Soft Cell's forthcoming album, Happiness Not Included, and it's the most explicitly dancefloor-oriented track yet.\

URGE OVERKILL - "HOW SWEET THE LIGHT"

Nash Kato and Eddie "King" Roeser are gearing up to release Oui, the first Urge Overkill album in a decade, in January and here's a new track. "How Sweet the Light" is the kind of swaggering, riffy rocker that UO do so well.

AMERICAN THRILLS - "ALIVE AND WELL"

After putting out a four-way split with Nightmares For A Week, Tired Radio, and Neckscars that was co-released by Wiretap Records, Connecticut heartland punks American Thrills have now officially signed to Wiretap and put out the new single "Alive and Well." Fans of The Gaslight Anthem, The Menzingers, etc, don't sleep on this one.

COI LERAY - "MEDICINE"

NJ sing-rapper Coi Leray continues to gear up for her debut album, and today she returns with the hazy, bubbly, helium-voiced "Medicine."

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "MR. PYREX MAN"

Benny the Butcher's Black Soprano Family label will pay tribute to the late DJ Shay with a new compilation, Long Live DJ Shay, featuring Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Armani Caesar, Krayzie Bone, Rick Hyde, Heem, and more. It'll also include this new Benny the Butcher song, which goes as hard as you'd hope.

BOBBY SHMURDA - "SHMONEY" (ft. QUAVO & ROWDY REBEL)

Bobby Shmurda has been in the midst of a comeback since being released from prison earlier this year, and his latest single is "Shmoney," which features Quavo and Rowdy Rebel and comes with a music video that looks as extravagant as the song sounds.

JENNYLEE - "STOP SPEAKING" FT. DAVE GAHAN & "IN AWE OF"

Warpaint's jennylee has been releasing pairs of singles over the past few months, and here's the third and final pair. "Stop Speaking" features Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan, and is about "wanting to be left alone... regardless of the mistakes you are going to make, somehow you know you will sort it out without the nagging of others," jennylee says. "'In Awe Of' is a song about authenticity," she continues. "Sometimes you lose the plot, but find yourself through the struggle."

USTALOST (YELLOW EYES) - BEFORE THE GLINTING SPELL UNVESTS

Not many albums came out this week, but here's one from Ustalost, the experimental metal solo project of Yellow Eyes' Will Skarstad.

ULTRAS - ULTRAS EP

Oakland punks Ultras (members of World Peace, Fentanyl, and more) just dropped their self-titled debut EP on Convulse Records, and it's got four tracks of noisy, whiplash-inducing hardcore.

HALF PAST TWO - "HOLIDAY" (GREEN DAY COVER)

Half Past Two, who released one of the best ska albums of 2021, also just put out the Holidays EP with covers of "Holiday" by Green Day, "Holiday" by Vampire Weekend, "Holiday" by Weezer, and "Holiday" by Madonna, and they also made a video for the Green Day cover.

SLEAFORD MODS - "DON'T GO" (YAZOO COVER)

Sleaford Mods have been covering Yazoo's 1982 synthpop classic "Don't Go" on their recent UK tour, and it's become a crowd favorite, so they've now recorded a proper studio version. They've skuzzed up things just a little, sonically, but stick pretty close to the signature Vince Clarke sound. Frontman Jason Williamson brings his distinctive, heavily-accented delivery to it which is, of course, miles away from Alison Moyet, but you wouldn't want it any other way. Well, there might be some who'd want Jason to drop in a whole bunch of swearing, but he keeps things friendly.

JOHNNY MARR - "LIGHTNING PEOPLE"

"Lightning People," which opens the Fever Dreams Pt 2 EP, is one of Johnny's best solo songs in a while, featuring delicately finger-picked acoustic guitar intertwining with mellotron strings and a funky lead riff.

JULIA HOLTER - "FASTEST STAR" (BEVERLY GLENN COPELAND-COVER)

"Working on the remix to 'Winter Astral' ended up being, predictably, cathartic, during an isolating and complicated time for me in the pre-vaccine pandemic," Julia Holter says of her contribution to Beverly Glenn-Copeland's Keyboard Fantasies Remixed, which she retitled "Fastest Star." "I imagine the atmosphere of last year made the physical experience of listening to Glenn’s music even more potent. I didn’t know at first what to do, because there was a clarity and timbral balance already there and so well-blended in the piece. I think I just spent some time absorbing the loving energy he had transferred into the music, and felt my way through it."

FKA TWIGS - "TEARS IN THE CLUB" FT THE WEEKND

FKA Twigs has shared the video for her new single "Tears in the Club" featuring The Weeknd. The track was produced by Arca, Cirkut, and El Guincho and it comes with a dazzling Amber Grace Johnson-directed video featuring, of course, incredible choreography as well as some sci-fi / fantasy elements.

HIGHER POWER - "FALL FROM GRACE"

Higher Power are back with their first new single in nearly two years, and you can read about it here.

AALIYAH - "POISON" (ft. THE WEEKND)

A posthumous Aaliyah album is on the way, and heres its first single, which features The Weeknd. Read more about it here.

