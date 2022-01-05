So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ALT-J - "HARD DRIVE GOLD"

alt-J's anticipated new album The Dream comes out 2/11 via Canvasback/Infectious Music, and new single "Hard Drive Gold" continues down the same appealing chilled-out path as lead single "U&ME."

AEVITERNE - "DENATURE"

NY death metallers Aeviterne (members of Flourishing, Artificial Brain, Luminous Vault, Miasmatic Necrosis) have announced a new album, The Ailing Facade, due March 18 via Profound Lore. It was engineered and mixed by drummer Ian Jacyszyn, with drum engineering by Colin Marston, and the first single is the brain-melting "Denature."

BEIRUT - "FYODOR DORMANT"

The latest single from Beirut's new rarities compilation, Artifacts (order it on vinyl) is "Fyodor Dormant," which he wrote as a teenager. "I was an often lonely and isolated teenager and rarely if ever found friends as obsessive and similar-minded about music as myself, so starting a band always ended up seeming more or less out of the question," Zach Condon says. "This was my first experience being able to arrange for all parts with ease, and starting to craft sounds from simple wave shapes into something with character was an exciting endeavor that I still enjoy. It was on songs like this one that I started adding the acoustic instruments back into the mix, using a piano that was moved into the house that I fell in love with, and my dear companion the trumpet. It was from about this time at 16 years of age and on that I slowly began to shed the training wheels of the computer program and wander deeper and deeper into the unknown sonic territory of Farfisa organs, accordions and ukuleles."

EL TEN ELEVEN - "META METTA"

Post-rock duo El Ten Eleven have announced a new album, New Year's Eve, due March 4 via Joyful Noise. It features the the previously released title track, as well as the just-released, head-bopping, bass/drums jam "Meta Metta."

VOIVOD - "PARANORMALIUM"

Canadian prog-thrash freaks Voivod will release new album Synchro Anarchy on February 11 via Century Media, and new single "Paranormalium" finds them sounding as deliciously weird as ever.

EELS - "AMATEUR HOUR"

Eels' new album Extreme Witchcraft is due out 1/28 via E Works/[PIAS], and the latest single is the upbeat, garage rock-leaning "Amateur Hour."

SEA POWER (FKA BRITISH SEA POWER) - "GREEN GODDESS"

No, this song is not about your favorite avocado-based salad dressing, though it is pretty tasty. “Green Goddess was written with [guitarist] Noble," says Sea Power singer/guitarist Jan Wilkinson. "He had the initial idea for the music which I helped arrange and add vocals to. It is a love song about everything green from the Lake District to the New Forest. The places I love to be which are quiet and restorative. It is also a love song for my wife whose favourite colour is green. A rumination on human and non-human muses. There are dark and complicated things going on but sometimes it is good to forget this and go to the places and where you are happy. A hope that the future doesn't have to be at odds with the past.” Sea Power's new album, Everything Was Forever, is out February 18.

YOUNG GUV - "IT'S ONLY DANCIN'"

Former Fucked Up guitarist Ben Cook will release new Young Guz record GUV III on March 11 and here's another track from it. "After being stranded due to Covid mid-tour in March 2020, we headed deep into the New Mexico high desert mountains," Ben says. "We got a house from a friend of a friend, and had no idea what to do with ourselves except to start writing right away. Within hours we had a little studio set up and this was the first song we came up remotely via WhatsApp with Tommy The Major who had escaped back to his home in Sudbury, Ontario. I heard Tony strumming the first three chords of the chorus with a little bit of a melody from the kitchen and a couple hours later this song was done."

POM POKO - "ENDURO CORNER"

Norwegian band Pom Poko will release the This Is Our House EP on January 28 via Bella Union. “This EP is both an afterthought and a peek into the future for us," the band say. "We are combining new recordings of old songs, old recordings of old songs and new recordings of new songs on it, and it’s kind of a demonstration of all the different identities we feel that Pom Poko can have; hammering fuzz-rock grooves, soft and yearning melodies and deconstructed noisy explorations.”

MICHELLE - "EXPIRATION DATE"

NYC-based collective MICHELLE release their new album, AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS, on January 28 via Canvasback Music/Transgressive, and the latest single is the smooth, funky "Expiration Date."

REPTALIENS - "TAKE IT"

Reptaliens new album, Multiverse, is out January 21 via Captured Tracks and here's the very catchy new single. The video was shot on a Fisher Price's low-fi Pixelvision video camera.

GUIDED BY VOICES - "EXCITED ONES"

It's the fifth day of 2022 and Guided by Voices have announced their first, but probably not last, album of year. Crystal Nuns Cathedral, which is the band's 35th album, will be out March 4 via Guided By Voices Inc.

SONDRE LERCHE - "CUT" & "TURNS OUT I'M SENTIMENTAL AFTER ALL"

“This is without a doubt the biggest, boldest, most complex thing I’ve ever done,” Lerche says of his upcoming double album. “At the same time, it was also the easiest, most natural, and most liberating. As an artist, it’s the kind of project you always dream about.” Here are two songs to listen to from it.

THE SMILE - "YOU WILL NEVER WORK IN TELEVISION AGAIN"

The new project of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemets' Tom Skinner, have released their first single, which you can read more about here.

FATHER JOHN MISTY - "FUNNY GIRL"

Here's the first single from Father John Misty's anticipated new album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. The video - directed by Nicholas Ashe Bateman who did the visual effects for last year's The Green Knight -- is really worth watching.

DAVID BYRNE & YO LA TENGO - "WHO HAS SEEN THE WIND?" (YOKO ONO COVER)

The first single from the new Ben Gibbard-curated Yoko Ono cover album, Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, is David Byrne and Yo La Tengo's take on "Instant Karma!" b-side "Who Has Seen the Wind?"

VEIN.FM - "THE KILLING WOMB"

After much teasing and anticipation, Vein.fm (fka Vein) have finally announced their sophomore album, This World Is Going To Ruin You. Read more about the intense lead single "The Killing Womb" here.

DEEPER GRAVES - "IN COLD BLOOD"

Heavy shoegazers Deeper Graves' sophomore LP The Colossal Sleep comes out later this month, and you can read more about new single "In Cold Blood" here.

