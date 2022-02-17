So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SAUDADE - "CHILL OF DEATH" (ft. A.A. WILLIAMS & LEE "SCRATCH" PERRY)

Saudade, the heavy music collective led by Chuck Doom (Team Sleep) and Gil Sharone (The Dillinger Escape Plan), have put out a new single, and this one features dark singer/songwriter A.A. Williams and the late reggae legend Lee "Scratch" Perry. It's a haunting, soaring, metal-adjacent goth rock song and it's very cool stuff.

--

WOUNDED TOUCH - "TRANSLATING THREATS IN MORSE CODE"

Michigan metalcore band Wounded Touch's debut full-length, AMERICANXIETY, comes out 3/4 via Smartpunk Records, and here's another absolute rager from it.

--

FRONTPERSON - "PARADE"

Frontperson, the duo of Kathryn Calder (The New Pornographers) and Mark Andrew Hamilton (Woodpigeon), have announced their sophomore album, Parade, due out April 29 via Oscar St. Records. They've shared the video for the lighthearted title track, about which Hamilton says, "During lockdown, we racked our brains as to how to make a video to represent our connection and collaboration while locked down far away from one another. One day I drove past a half-inflated Sky Dancer outside of a weed shop covered in Cannabis leaf camouflage with a joint hanging out of its mouth, laying across a car roof in the parking lot with only its arm waving in the wind and had a eureka moment: the narrators in the song would become a pair of Sky Dancers. I found a couple in Longueuil, Québec with a garage of Sky Dancers for rent (the woman even dressed like one when I went to pick them up) and Ramin and I raced around the city letting them dance in alleyways, on rooftops and even out of bedroom windows."

--

BODY FARM - "OHIOAN SOLIDARITY" & "DEATH ON TWO WHEELS"

Ohio hardcore band Body Farm are releasing their new EP Living Hell on March 10 via Blind Rage Records, Dead Tank Records, and So This Is Progress Records, and you can hear two pissed-off, breakneck-speed rippers from it now.

--

YUMI ZOUMA - "WHERE THE LIGHT USED TO LAY"

“‘Where The Light Used To Lay’ eventually revealed itself as a bittersweet song about the agony of detangling your life as you break up and the enticing future, clarity, and lightness that the end of the tunnel can offer,” says Yumi Zouma co-founder Josh Burgess. “When we first started writing the song in 2019, we were all in long-term relationships. By the time the final mix was completed in the Fall of 2021, only one of those remained (thanks COVID). It’s funny how songs can end up revealing themselves in surprising ways, even to their writers. It’s equal parts confronting and calming, knowing that the subconscious starts processing long before the conscious comes to it. Regardless, it’s nice to have a moment with a song where you go ‘damn, ain’t that the truth.’" Yumi Zouma's new album, Present Tense, is out March 18 via Polyvinyl.

--

J BALVIN - "NIÑO SOÑADOR"

The ever-prolific Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin returns with new song "Niño Soñador," which starts out as a tender ballad before turning into a grungy, '90s-style alt-rock song with a trap-pop twist.

--

ANIMALS AS LEADERS - "GORDIAN NAUGHT"

Instrumental prog metallers Animals As Leaders are releasing their new album Parrhesia on March 25 via Sumerian, and here's the tech-y new single.

--

STEVEN LAMBKE (THE CONSTANTINES) - "EVERY LOVER KNOWS"

Steven Lambke of Canadian indie rock group The Constantines will release solo album Volcano Volcano out April 29 via You've Changed Records. The album features appearances by The Outfit's Daniel Romano and David Nardi, Carson McHone, and fellow Constantines member William Kidman. "'Every Lover Knows' is a song of celebration of experience as a teacher," says Steven of the album's catchy first single. "The most profound moments in a life are often experiences of love, of connection, to another, to the world, to a shared moment. It is love that teaches the full scale of what can be experienced and of what can be lost."

--

MADI DIAZ - "NEW PERSON, OLD PLACE (NEW FEELINGS VERSION)" FT. COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS

Madi Diaz is releasing a companion EP to her excellent 2021 album History of a Feeling, and the latest single from it is a new rendition of "New Person, Old Place" feeling Courtney Marie Andrews. "“Madi’s acute awareness of the human spirit makes singing her songs emotional and touching," Courtney says. Getting to harmonize with her on this beautiful tune was a true treat."

--

STEVEN BROWN (TUXEDOMOON) - "WARNING"

Steven Brown, a founding member of avant garde San Francisco group Tuxedomoon, will release El Hombre Invisible -- his first solo album since the '90s -- on April 15. The songs draw from his life in Mexico, where he's lived for years. Here's the atmospheric first single

--

COLIN HAY - "LOVE IS EVERYWHERE"

"I think what this song is attempting to counter, by at least some measure, is the end result of the continued tragic global catastrophe of separation," onetime Men at Work frontman Colin Hay says of his hopeful new single. "The colossal calamity of believing yourself to be separate from everything and everybody else. Refusing to consider the possibility that we all are part of this planet’s structural fabric. Every day I feel love, and I’m happy that I do. I feel it in the indifference of nature, especially in the early morning, when I’m walking the dog. I see it when considering the amazing molecular structure of a California oak. I hear it every time I listen to “Love Me Do”. I try and recognize it with all my senses, as much and as often as I can. You see that way, I feel better, my skin even tingles. It’s good when that happens."

--

THE CRYSTAL METHOD - "POST PUNK" FT HYPER & IGGY POP

Electronica vets The Crystal Method are gearing up to release The Trip Out, their first album in four years. The album's closing track, "Post Punk," is a collaboration with producer Hyper -- a classic, throbbing Big Beat banger that features Iggy Pop. His unmistakable voice, rattling off lines like " “I don’t want to be a punk, I don’t want to belong to any of it" are actually sampled from footage in Jim Jarmusch's Iggy Pop documentary Gimme Danger.

--

SNAPPED ANKLES - "BARBEQUE IN BRAZIL"

Tree-loving UK art-punks Snapped Ankles are back with a brand new single, "Barbeque in Brazil," that follows hot on the heels of last year's terrific Forest of Your Problems. Set to a hyperactive, motorik beat this is another excellent sonic nut cluster of social criticism by way of a post-punk dancefloor filler.

--

BODYSNATCHER - "E.D.A."

Deathcore is in the midst of a comeback, which makes it a great time to get a killer new song from Bodysnatcher, which you can read more about here.

--

STARS - "PRETENDERS" & "SNOWY OWL"

Canadian indie vets Stars have announced From Capelton Hill, their ninth album and first in five years, and you can read more about the first two singles here.

--

RAMESH (VOXTROT) - "ETERNAL SPRING"

Former Voxtrot frontman Ramesh has announced his first solo album in eight years, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

HEALTH & LAMB OF GOD - "COLD BLOOD"

HEALTH have announced a new collabs album (pre-order on limited translucent red with opaque gold marble vinyl) and shared this new song with Lamb of God from it. Read more here.

--

FONTAINES DC - "I LOVE YOU"

Fontaines D.C.'s Skinty Fia is one of the most anticipated albums of the spring, and after having chewed on "Jackie Down the Line" for a month or so, we now have a second single. Using layered, shimmering guitars, the band lay down a dark mood on "I Love You" before the song builds to a full-on roar.

