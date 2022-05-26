So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

WHY BONNIE - "90 IN NOVEMBER"

New York-via-Texas band Why Bonnie have announced their debut album, 90 In November, due August 19 via Keeled Scales. The title track is out now, and it's a dreamy indie folk song about lead singer/songwriter Blair Howerton's hometown of Houston. "I wanted to capture the bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to the landscape that shaped you while still dealing with the anxieties of what lies ahead."

--

KODE9 - "TORUS"

Influential electronic musician and Hyperdub founder Kode9 is releasing a new album, Escapology, on July 15 via his own label, and the first taste is the chaotic and kinda jazz "Torus."

--

BAD BOY CHILLER CREW - "SKANK ALL NIGHT (YOU WOT, YOU WOT)" (ft. MAJESTIC)

UK dance-rap party-starters Bad Boy Chiller Crew already released one of 2022's most fun albums with Disrespectful, and now they've teamed up with veteran UK MC Majestic for another new single, "Skank All Night (You Wot, You Wot)," which is just as high-energy as anything on their album.

--

AMYGDALA - "DARVO"

San Antonio screamo/hardcore/etc band Amygdala are putting out a new two-song single, Besitos Para Todos Mis Haters, on June 26, and one of those songs is out now. "Darvo" is as punishing as you'd expect from this band, with D-beating rhythms, sludgy riffage, and chaotic, pissed-off screams.

--

AARON STAUFFER (SEAWEED) - "CUT IN THE AIR"

Seaweed (and Ghost Work) singer Aaron Stauffer has been releasing solo singles lately, and here's a new one, which has kind of a Pavement-y indie rock vibe.

--

TONY SHHNOW - "KEEP IN TOUCH"

Atlanta rapper Tony Shhnow has shared the second single off his upcoming project Reflexions, following "Last Chance" (ft. ZelooperZ), and finds him shouting over a nostalgic, '90s R&B slow jam-style backdrop.

--

PLATO III - "HOLIDAY"

Texas indie rock-loving rapper Plato III has shared another taste of his upcoming album The Devil Has Texas (due 6/17 via Polyvinyl), and this one finds him toeing the line between dream pop and trap.

--

LIVING ROOM - "FLOOD"

Brooklyn emo band Living Room are releasing their new LP New Years on June 10 via Fear Icon, and here's new single "Flood." If you're hooky '90s emo bands like Knapsack and Samiam, give this one a spin.

--

SAME - "THE BELL"

Pittsburgh's Same have released a new single via Lauren Records, and it's a chill, breezy indie song called "The Bell."

--

MARTHA - "PLEASE DON'T TAKE ME BACK"

UK indie-punks Martha are releasing a new 7" on June 24, and they've shared the a-side, the catchy, buoyant "Please Don't Take Me Back."

--

BLUE LUMINAIRE - "LET GO"

Blue Luminaire, the choral / orchestral project of Copenhagen-based composer Nick Martin, will release their debut album, Terroir, on August 12 via Bella Union. Nick wrote the album working as a cleaner and assistant at a music venue in Copenhagen, and it ended up also being recorded there. Listen to haunting first single "Let Go".

--

ANDREW BIRD - "MAKE A PICTURE"

The latest single from Andrew Bird's new album Inside Problems is the upbeat "Make a Picture," which is nicely seasoned with his signature violin.

--

LAWN - "NIGHT LIFE"

Lawn have shared a second song from their upcoming album Bigger Sprout. "I was at a bar in DC shortly before the pandemic started when I met this washed up dude who said he had been a live tech for Todd Rundgren," the band's Rui DeMagalhaes says of the lyrical origins of this Wire-esque track. "A few drinks in, he went on a tirade against what he perceived as 'weak manners' among millennials and Gen Z musicians, saying that we’ve gotten lazy and soft. He offered to show me around his favorite dives, saying that he was in aa constant search of the night life. The song is written from the perspective of a character loosely based on him, a Don Quixote-like figured who has overstayed his welcome but is oblivious to this. " Bigger Sprout is out July 15.

--

PURE ADULT - “THE POWER OF INCREDIBLE VIOLENCE PT. III”

Brooklyn duo Pure Adult (Jeremy Snyder and Bianca Abarca) have been making blown-out, hyperactive, aggressive, and danceable punk for five years, and recently signed to FatCat. Here's their first single for the label.

--

BEABADOOBEE - "LOVESONG"

The latest single from Beabadoobee's new album Beatopia is the lush "Lovesong." "‘Lovesong’ is a song that I had bits written for since my second ever EP," Bea says. "The chorus was actually already written since Loveworm, I just didn't have any chords to sing it with. It's actually written in a really strange tuning that I forget. And, yeah, it's just another sweet love song. It was one of the last songs I recorded for Beatopia."

--

MY FAVORITE - “DEAN’S 7TH DREAM”

New York indiepop cult heroes My Favorite are back with a new EP, Tender Is the Nightshift: Part One, which will be out August 5 via HHBTM Records (US) / Where It's At Is Where You Are (UK). It's their first release in six years, and one of a few since reforming in 2014, after a decade apart. (Michael Grace led The Secret History in the years in between.) "Once you commit to returning to the haunted places— you have to go all the way, like some half-feral Mad Max character," says Grace. "Even if it means you end up with an 8 minute disco track."

--

M.I.A. - "THE ONE"

M.I.A. has signed to Island Records for her first album since 2016, MATA, and you can read more about lead single "The One" here.

--

IAN BLURTON'S FUTURE NOW - "LIKE A GHOST"

Canadian music veteran Ian Blurton is releasing a new album, Second Skin, in July via Seeing Red, and you can read more about the riffy, psychedelic, super catchy stoner rock of "Like A Ghost" here.

--

