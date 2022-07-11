So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LIL SILVA - "TO THE FLOOR" (ft. BADBANOTGOOD)

Lil Silva's long-awaited, guest-filled debut full-length album Yesterday Is Heavy arrives this Friday, and here's another taste: the gooey, funky, BADBADNOTGOOD-assisted "To The Floor."

--

THE CHATS - "I’VE BEEN DRUNK IN EVERY PUB IN BRISBANE"

“Brisbane is quite a bit hotter than the rest of the country,” says The Chats' Eamon Sandwith, who moved to Brisbane a year ago, “so it's one of those places where it's more acceptable to start drinking earlier. I reckon there would be 900 or so pubs that you would have to hit, and I have actually been to a good chunk of them, but if you were go to all of them, it would be hard to even remember which ones you'd been to, and which ones you hadn't, especially if you'd got fucking pissed.” The Chats' new album, Get Fucked, is out August 19 via Bargain Bin Records.

--

WARMDUSCHER - "GREASIN' UP JESUS" (YARD ACT WOOZY REMIX)

UK band Warmduscher have announced a remix EP featuring tracks from this year's At the Hotspot reworked by Yard Act, Hot Chip's Joe Goddard, Red Axes and GLOK (aka Andy Bell of Ride). “There’s nothing better for the soul than taking whats yours, giving it to your friends and letting them chew it up and spit it back out in your face,” Warmduscher’s Clams says. “Something different, something weirder, something better, bolder, or even more beautiful! Ladies and gentleman we’ve got friends in high places, and these friends have chewed us up perfectly. We hope you enjoy more of the same, only much more different, Warmduscher the remixes!!” They've shared Yard Act's "woozy" remix of "Greasin' Up Jesus" and Yard Act say Warmduscher "have returned the favor" so stay tuned for that.

--

SPECIAL INTEREST - "FOLLOW ME" (AMANDA LEAR COVER)

New Orleans band Special Interest are releasing their first single for Rough Trade this week and the b-side is a cover of German model/singer Amanda Lear's 1978 European disco hit "Follow Me" which is reverent while putting their own gritty spin on it.

--

JESCA HOOP - "SIOUX FALLS"

Jesca Hoop's new album Order of Romance comes out in September, and the latest single is the orchestrated "Sioux Falls." "Deeper into the Psychosis Cyclone as paranoia strikes," Jesca writes. "All the Preppers double up on supply and double down on guns. America the home of the free. The vernacular all too familiar, like verses I learned in bible study, as the term ‘greater good’ takes the shape of a dog whistle for the death spiral. Meanwhile, we over here are just simply looking out for each other while we manage the hard facts of life."

--

SPITE HOUSE - "HOPE"

Montreal hardcore band Spite House are releasing their self-titled debut LP on August 26 via New Morality Zine, and it'll include new single "Hope," a gritty-yet-anthemic song that scratches a Shed-era Title Fight type itch.

--

FLY ANAKIN & EWONEE - MIRRORS_EPISODE.2

Underground Richmond rapper Fly Anakin already released his great new album Frank this year, and now he's staying prolific with a new five-song EP, mirrors_episode.2. It was entirely produced by likeminded artist ewonee and it's the sequel to their 2014 EP mirrors_episode​.​1.

--

STICK TO YOUR GUNS - "HUSH"

Orange County hardcore band Stick To Your Guns showed off their more melodic side on recent single "Weapon," but "Hush" finds them at their most tough and caustic. It's the second taste of upcoming LP Spectre, which you can pick up on "half black, half blood red" vinyl, limited to 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores.

--

AARON STAUFFER (SEAWEED) - "OILS AND CLAY"

Seaweed frontman Aaron Stauffer has released a new solo song, and this one features Milemark guitarist (and Aaron's Ghost Work bandmate) Sean Husick handling all the instruments. It's a fine dose of classic, '90s-style indie rock.

--

MEWN - "THERE IS NO SUBSTITUTE"

Manchester band Mewn announced a new EP, Such As This, due out September 23 via Simonie Records, and shared a sweeping new single, "There Is No Substitute." "The first part of the song is a meditation on how our worlds and lives are shaped and influenced by others, the costs and benefits of that," frontman Daniel Bluer writes. "The emotional intensity and urgency ramps up a lot in the second part. It has a feeling I relate to a lot, building up of heightened emotions and tension and racing towards this catharsis or release through whatever means possible. I hope the end of the song achieves this."

--

HOLY WAVE - "CHAPARRAL"

Austin's Holy Wave a new 7" out via Suicide Squeeze's Pinks and Purples singles series. With prominent vibraphone, there's a little Stereolab going on on "Chaparral."

--

SHE & HIM - "DON'T WORRY BABY" (BEACH BOYS COVER)

She & Him have shared a fourth single from their upcoming Brian Wilson tribute album, their rendition of "Don't Worry Baby." "'Don't Worry Baby' is one of the greatest songs of all time," Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward say. "As with all the other songs on our tribute record, we had no interest in copycatting the original production - our version began with stripping the song down to just vocals and a drop-tuned acoustic guitar and building from there. The inspiration for our version comes from a lot of different places but the biggest ones would be some of Chet Atkins guitar ideas, some drum ideas from Mick Fleetwood, and some synth inventions by Dave Smith (RIP)."

--

ALHAJI WAZIRI OSHOMAH - "JEALOUSY"

Luaka Bop's World Spirituality Classics series continues with The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshomah which will be out September 23 and includes songs Waziri recorded in the '70s and '80s. “When we played, we didn’t have professional amplifiers,” Waziri says today. “We used a locally built amp that was powered by ordinary torchlight batteries.” His music has an energy all its own.

--

OREN AMBARICHI - "I"

Australian experimental guitarist Oren Ambarchi is back with new album Shebang that will be out September 30 via Drag City. Check out the delicate, intricate first section of the album now.

--

LET'S WHISPER - "THE THING THAT DEFINES YOU"

Led by Colin & Dana of the Smittens, Let's Whisper make sweet, twee indiepop of the jangliest variety. Their new album, The In-Between Times, features Emma Kupa (Mammoth Penguins/Standard Fare) and Jeff Baron (The Essex Green/Ladybug Transistor) and will be out August 26 via Fika Recordings. Check out winsome earworm "The Thing That Defines You."

--

SHOW ME THE BODY - "LOOSE TALK"

Show Me The Body hosted and headlined the first-ever, CORPUS-produced In Broad Daylight festival at Knockdown Center in Queens yesterday (7/10), and during their set they debuted a new song called "Loose Talk," which has now been officially released. Read more about it here.

--

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN - "SUMMER DREAM"

Indie folk trio Bonny Light Horseman have released "Summer Dream," the second single off of their upcoming LP Rolling Golden Holy, and you can read more about it here. Pick up the album on galaxy blue vinyl.

--

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS - "WAGE WARS GET RICH DIE HANDSOME"

The latest single from The Mountain Goats' anticipated new album is punky and fun, falling neatly into the conceit of Bleed Out: cinematic songs inspired by retro action movies. Read more about it here.

--

SILVERSUN PICKUPS - "SCARED TOGETHER"

Silversun Pickups announced a new album, Physical Thrills, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

GOSPEL - "MVDM: THE MAGICAL VOLUMES VOL​.​1: THE MAGICK VOLUME OF DARK MADDER OR MAGIC VOLUME OF DARK MATTER OR JUST MAGIC VOLUME"

NYC prog-screamo greats Gospel returned this year with their long-in-the-making sophomore album The Loser, which came 17 years after their classic debut, and now they've released a nearly-22-minute new song. Read more about it here.

--

