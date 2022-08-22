18 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE EARLY NOVEMBER - "DENENT"

The Early November have shared another taste of their upcoming Twenty, "Denent," which was originally intended for the band's classic 2003 debut album The Room's Too Cold. "This is a song about holding on to the innocent things that existed in life when you started your journey," Ace Enders said. "Set over the jagged musical landscape that’s meant to feel like a rocky pass."

AVOID - "WHATEVER"

AVOID have shared a new track off their upcoming album Cult Mentality, "Whatever." It kinda sounds like if Linkin Park were a post-hardcore band, and its entertaining music video mocks the idea of underground bands selling out to the suits at big record companies, with Hawthorne Heights' JT Woodruff (who does work at AVOID's record label Thriller Records in real life) playing the suit.

ALICE BOMAN - "FEELS LIKE A DREAM" FT. PERFUME GENIUS

Swedish singer-songwriter Alice Boman's new album The Space Between is due out October 21st via Pias, and she's shared a new single featuring Perfume Genius. "I have been listening to Alice for a long time and her music has been a particular comfort to me over the last couple of years," Perfume Genius' Mike Hadreas says. "There is sadness and longing in her songs but always in tandem with a singular warmth and generosity."

INNUMERABLE FORMS - "THRALL"

Innumerable Forms (members of Dream Unending, Sumerlands, Power Trip, Iron Lung, Genocide Pact, and more) have shared another burly dose of death-doom off their upcoming album Philosophical Collapse.

DROPKICK MURPHYS - "TEN TIMES MORE"

Dropkick Murphys have shared another taste of This Machine Still Kills Fascists, their album of songs that use Woody Guthrie lyrics, and this one's got marching percussion and a militant call and response that literally sounds like a battle cry.

STEFFLON DON & SPICE - "CLOCKWORK"

Stefflon Don and Spice team up for this super fun, dancehall-infused rap banger.

NICHOLAS CRAVEN & BOLDY JAMES - "POWER NAP"

Boldy James delivers an onslaught of calmly-rapped sleep puns, as producer Nicholas Craven crafts a perfectly-matched, sleepily hypnotic backdrop.

SCHOOL DRUGS - "COLD HEARTED"

NJ hardcore band School Drugs are releasing the three-song Absolution EP this Friday, and you can hear the caustic lead single "Cold Hearted" over at No Echo. Also catch School Drugs opening for AVAIL in NYC this October.

MISSING LINK - "UNCHAINED"

New York metallic hardcore band Missing Link share members with Pain of Truth, Buried Dreams, Heal, and more, and they've got a new EP, No Saving Grace, coming soon via Never Ran Never Will Records. Hear the grimy lead single "Unchained" and read more about it at No Echo.

ED ASKEW - "KIDS WITH CRAYONS"

Veteran singer/songwriter Ed Askew continues to be more prolific than ever with the piano and harmonica-fueled "Kids With Crayons."

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ - VISIONS (ELA MINUS REMIX)

José González has always had a connection to electronic music and now has let Ela Minus remix his song "Visions." "I love how Ela Minus made the song more forward looking and dreamy with warm electronic layers and adding her beautiful voice on it," José. "Fits great with the more futuristic side of the lyrics I feel.” Ella adds, "It was beautiful to get to work with José's music. His work has been a consistent company throughout my life, it was very special to be allowed to enter his world and be a small part of it."

LEAN YEAR - "LEGS"

Richmond, VA’s Lean Year will release new album Sides on September 2

and have offered up one last early taste. “Rick wrote ‘Legs’ in Erik’s basement studio the evening after our dog, Orca, died,” says Emilie Rex. “We were there recording a score for our friend’s film and to start working on Sides, but we spent most of the time at emergency vets.” Alverson adds, “That night, we received word that my mom, Gina, was unresponsive and hadn’t woken up in 16 hours. We headed to Vermont where she died a few days later. Their passings had eerie similarities that haunted and deepened the song for us—parallel medications, confusions, immobilities, and inertia. It stands, we hope, as a small testament to their strength and vitality in life and the strangeness of loss.”

MAMALARKY - "IT HURTS"

"Writing about this song in this context feels extremely meta because the song itself picks at what it's like as a musician to essentially be careerizing your own experiences and emotions," Mamalarky's Bennett says of "It Hurts." "It's pretty bizarre to put out shit that is so personal–like, when someone loves a sad song you wrote it's like...I'm sorry we've been down in the same way? Or, I'm glad you enjoy listening to something that was essentially an intervention that I needed to have, haha." Mamalarky's new album Pocket Fantasy out September 30 via Fire Talk.

DRAHLA - "UNDER THE GLASS"

UK band Drahla are back with "Under the Glass," their first new music since their 2019 debut album. Say the band of this skronky track: "'Under the Glass' represents a moment of creative reconnection, almost a sense of euphoria in the darkest moments - an awaited, yet slight, respite from reality. The song is a collage, reworking early ideas from 2020 with newer work - bridging the gap of time, in the literal sense as well as musically. The lyrics are deliberately vague, using metaphor to interpret personal experience and emotion of loss and grief."

BABEHOVEN - "I'M ON YOUR TEAM"

Babehoven, the Hudson, NY duo led by singer-songwriter Maya Bon, have announced their debut album, Light Moving Time, which will be out October 28 via Double Double Whammy. The first single from the album is the gorgeous "I'm on Your Team" which typifies Babehoven's sound, incorporating elements of country, slowcore and shoegaze.

BITCHIN BAJAS - "AMORPHA"

Chicago's Bitchin Bajas will release new LP ‘Bajacillators‘ on September 2 via Drag City and this is the nearly 10-minute opening cut.

THE NATIONAL - "WEIRD GOODBYES" FT. BON IVER

After playing it live on tour a number of times, The National have shared their new single "Weird Goodbye," which features Bon Iver. Read more about it here.

DANNY BROWN - "WINTER"

"Winter" sees Danny Brown spitting at breakneck speed over an entrancing self-produced beat. It's his first solo release since 2019. Read more about it here.

