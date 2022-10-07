18 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN - "STAND UP"

Jazmine Sullivan has shared a new song, "Stand Up," from the upcoming Till, a biographical film about Mamie Till, activist and mother of Emmet Till. It's a powerful, soulful song with themes that mirror those expressed in the film.

ELCAMINO & BENNY THE BUTCHER - "80 BILLS"

Benny the Butcher has officially signed ElCamino to his Black Soprano Family label, and he also teamed with him on this new single. It finds Benny and ElCamino trading their usual love of boom bap for a more modern trap vibe, and they sound as great as ever.

SOUL SEARCH - INTOLERABLE WEIGHT

SoCal hardcore band Soul Search just dropped this demo/EP on Revelation Records, and it's a ripper.

ACTOR OBSERVER - "MAN, ENOUGH"

Boston post-hardcore band Actor Observer are putting out new album Songs For The Newly Reclusive on November 4 via self-release, and new single "Man, Enough" is a cathartic, anthemic song that "[rejects] toxic masculinity and all the ways it holds us back."

TRANSIT LANTICS - "KEEP IT"

Transit Lantics is a new band with members of Reminders and Grade 2, and they're gearing up to release an EP on Wiretap Records. Here's the catchy, ragged lead single.

SPORTS REFERENCE - "FADE"

Gainesville's Sports Reference make catchy emo-punk that sounds straight out of the late '90s, and if that sounds up your alley, check out this new song.

THEIR / THEY'RE / THERE - "LIVING WILL OR LIVING WELL"

Evan Weiss-fronted math-emo band Their / They're / There are back for the first time in nearly a decade with their first-ever full-length, which is due in two weeks. Read more about the lead single here.

CARLY RAE JEPSEN - "THE LONELIEST TIME" FT. RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

Carly Rae Jepsen shared the title track of her anticipated new album, which has her dueting with Rufus Wainwright. "If you like 5-part string sections, 4:30+ track lengths, and disco power ballads… you might want to check it out," she says.

PHANTOGRAM - "SUZIE"

Phantogram are reissuing their debut LP, Eyelid Movies, with the expanded edition due out November 11. They've shared "Suzie" for the occasion, which they say is "the very first song we ever made together as Phantogram."

CAROLINE POLACHEK - "NON VOGLIO MAI VEDERE II SOLE TRAMONTARE"

Carolina Polacheck recorded an aria with frequent collaborator Danny L Harle for the new Royal Opera House adaptation of Gus Van Sant's Last Days, which is about a character who resembles Kurt Cobain.

SKELETON JOE (JOE CARDAMONE OF ICARUS LINE) - "#BL3$$3D"

Skeleton Joe, aka The Icarus Line's Joe Cardamone, has just released his first new music since the death of friend and collaborator Mark Lanegan. THe dark, electro track comes with an apocalyptic video by American Primitive. Says Joe, “We watch our heroes die multiple deaths. We second guess our fantasies of the people who helped shape our lives. The current era is messy. The lines are blurry and so that is how the music and the visual comes on.”

LANGKAMER - "TOTAL MOTION" FT WILLIE J HEALEY

Bristol, UK band are a very '90s mix of indie rock, grunge and shoegaze and will release the Red Thread Route EP on November 30. THe first single is "Total Motion" which features lead vocals from Willie J Healey.

ANDY BELL (RIDE) - "THE SKY WITHOUT YOU (DAVID HOLMES REMIX)", "SHE CALLS THE TUNE (ACOUSTIC)", "THE WAY LOVE USED TO BE" (KINKS COVER)

FIONA APPLE - "WHERE THE SHADOWS LIE"

Fiona Apple added vocals to a new song from the season finale of Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power. Read more about the song here.

GLADIE - "NOTHING"

Gladie, the current band fronted by former Cayetana vocalist Augusta Koch, is now a full band with members of Tigers Jaw, Spirit of the Beehive, and more, and their new lineup's first album comes out in November. Check out lead single "Nothing" and read more about it here.

IGGY POP - "YOU WANT IT DARKER" (LEONARD COHEN)

Iggy Pop has released a cover of "You Want It Darker" for the Leonard Cohen tribute album that comes out on Blue Note Records next week. Read more about it here.

