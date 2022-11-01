18 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SPECIAL INTEREST - "CHERRY BLUE INTENTION"

New Orleans band Special Interest release Endure, their first album for Rough Trade, on Friday and just ahead of that have released one of the record's highlights and an accompanying video. “Hey bitch! Let’s ride," say the band of the video. "‘Cherry Blue Intention’ takes you on a twisted odyssey through fast friendships and humid nights. How could something that tastes so red be so blue?”

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS - "LOVE REACHES OUT" (XIU XIU REMIX)

A Place to Bury Strangers have handed their song "Love Reaches Out" over to Xiu Xiu's Jamie Stewart who has turned it into a club-ready banger.

POZI - "SLIGHTLY SHAKING CELLS"

London bass/drums/violin post-punk trio Pozi are back with one of their friendliest creations to date, the bouncy "Slightly Shaking Cells" is still packed with angst and anger. “This song is inspired by figures such as Boudica, Cleopatra and Xena the Warrior Princess, and the kind of immortality you can create through believing in your own strength," say the band. "The song then switches to someone admiring another person from afar, zooming into everyday existence away from matters of life and death.”

EN ATTENDANT ANA - "PRINCIPIA"

It's been nearly three years since French band En Attendant Ana released their terrific second album, Juliette, and while there's been no official word on a third, there's a new single out now, the winning, winsome "Principia."

EN LOVE - "THRILL IS GONE"

Ohio's En Love have a reputation for making caustic, abrasive, in-your-face hardcore, and this new rager is no exception.

SARCHASM - "CRAZY"

Bay Area indie-punks Sarchasm have announced that they'll breakup after one last album, Conditional Love, due December 2 via Asian Man Records. First single "Crazy" injects some breezy power pop into their East Bay punk sound.

PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS - "MR. MEDICINE"

UK stoner rockers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have announced a new album, Land of Sleeper, due February 17 via Missing Piece Group Records. Here's the fuzzed-out, riffy lead single "Mr. Medicine." They also announced two US shows surrounding SXSW: Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on March 11 and LA's Zebulon on March 21.

BUFFALO NICHOLS - "MEET ME IN THE BOTTOM" & "FRIENDS"

Buffalo Nichols is back with a new double single, featuring the bluesy garage rock swagger of "Meet Me In The Bottom" and the tender chamber folk of "Friends."

SAMIA - "MAD AT ME"

The latest single from Samia's new album Honey is "Mad At Me," which was produced by Rostam and Caleb Wright, and features Papa Mbye. "The lyrics for ‘Mad At Me’ came from a poem I’d written about imagining what it’d be like to stop caring about what anyone was thinking," Samia says. "I was cosplaying a position that I haven’t experienced - which is of literally any confidence in my point of view. In the video we tried to embody that character - a bunch of girls having a good time in spite of it all. It is a big lie."

HAILEY WHITTERS - "NEW BABY FOR CHRISTMAS" (GEORGE JONES COVER)

Fresh off announcing that she'll be touring with Shania Twain in 2023, country singer Hailey Whitters has released one of 2022's earliest Christmas songs, a cover of George Jones' "New Baby For Christmas." It's got jingle bells, lovely strings, and Hailey retains the classic charm of the original while making it her own.

SHAMIR - "BREATHE"

Shamir is reissuing his 2017 album Hope via Kill Rock Stars with a couple of unreleased tracks, and he's shared one of those, "Breathe," which he says he wrote "after the 2016 elections, when it seemed like the end of the world. The song is about finding solace in the midst of hardship. Things haven’t really gotten better since then, so this song unfortunately feels as apt as ever. I shot the video at Bartram Garden in Philadelphia."

MOURNING - "UNHONOURED PROPHECY"

UK metallic hardcore band Mourning have shared another bone-crushing track off their upcoming LP Disenlightenment, due November 15 via Streets of Hate.

PATRICK HOLLAND - "YEARS IN THE GROUND"

Patrick Holland has shared his first new single since the release of his debut album, You're The Boss, earlier this year. "Years in the Ground" is a sparkling synth pop track which Holland calls "a discussion between a shoulder angel and devil on how to spend your time and money."

PORCUPINE//GRIPHOOK

Chicago's Porcupine make heavy, chaotic post-hardcore that brings to mind anything from Portrayal of Guilt to Converge, and they've just followed last year's The Sibyl EP with a new split EP with Ohio's Griphook, who are more in the noise rock realm. Both bands pack a seriously nasty punch.

SQUINT - "PIG PEN"

St. Louis catchy hardcore upstarts Squint have announced their second EP of 2022, and you can read more about lead single "Pig Pen" here.

CAROL - "CARTWHEEL"

Singer/songwriter Carolyn Flaherty says her new single as Carol, "Cartwheel," "is about a commitment to playfulness and trust that i always want to partake in ❤️ no matter the moment in time. Cartwheel deep dives into an innocence and love that I want to have access to always and inspire you to as well, at every age and stage of lyf!"

INNERLOVE - "THE WRINGER"

Long Island emo band Innerlove have signed to Refresh Records, and their first single for the label is the somber, folky "The Wringer." Read more about it here.

MISS GRIT - "FOLLOW THE CYBORG"

“I wanted to place my body in the cyber world, allowing the different variations of my ghost to move about freely,” Margaret Sohn, better known as Miss Grit, says of new song "Follow The Cyborg." “I wanted to look a little freakish, unrecognizable to myself to avoid my instinctive filtration.” "Follow The Cyborg" is the title track of Miss Grit's just-announced debut album.

