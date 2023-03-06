18 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

EL MICHELS AFFAIR & BLACK THOUGHT - "GLORIOUS GAME"

The title track of El Michels Affair and Black Thought's upcoming album Glorious Game is another fine fusion of El Michels Affair's vintage soul and Black Thought's timeless rhyming.

--

PETER ONE - "BIRDS GO DIE OUT OF SIGHT (DON'T GO HOME)" (ft. ALLISON RUSSELL)

Storied singer/songwriter Peter One has announced Come Back to Me, his first release in over 30 years, due May 5. The first single is a lovely collaboration with Allison Russell.

--

MIKE DIMES - "HEAVY METAL"

Rising Texas rapper Mike Dimes follows his great 2022 album In Dimes We Trust with this booming new single.

--

PIET ONTHEL - "JOANNA FUCHS"

Malaysian screamo band Piet Onthel have shared this new 45-second rager, and it appears to be the first taste of an upcoming release. Stay tuned.

--

KOMMAND - "GLOBAL DEATH"

LA death metallers Kommand have shared another taste of their upcoming LP for 20 Buck Spin, Death Age, and this is an especially beastly, slow-paced song that vocalist Jesse Sanes says is "slightly different than what we normally do," adding, "It's about a parasitic elite gutting an entire planet."

--

GABBY'S WORLD - "CORRINA"

Gabby's World, the project of Gabby Smith, shared single "Corrina" today, the third release off upcoming album Gabby's Sword (due December 1 via Carrot All Records). "Corrina" features Gabby's gentle lilt front and center over rolling drums and guitar. As with previous singles, it was produced and mixed by Gabby alongside her wife Barrie Lindsay.

--

BARRIE - "EMPTY"

Barrie Lindsay also released her own new song, "Empty," the latest taste of her upcoming 5K EP (due March 31 via Winspear). It's a slower-burning song, with atmospheric harmonies over the chorus, and rich synths, and closing with a sparse piano solo.

--

SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA (MAX TURNBULL & MICHAEL RAULT) - "INTERSECTION"

Max Turnbull of Badge Epoque Ensemble and US Girls has formed a new project with Michael Rault called Symphony Orchestra, and their debut album, Radiant Music, will be out May 12 via Telephone Explosion. This is one of Turnbull's more pop-oriented projects in a while and you can check out first single, "Intersection," now.

--

LANA DEL RABIES - "HALLOWED IS THE EARTH"

Lana Del Rabies, the dark electronic pseudonym of Arizona artist Sam An, will release new album Streaga Beata on March 17 via Gilgongo Records. "Hallowed Is The Earth" sounds like a collision of ambient, trip hop and industrial.

--

PYNCH - "LONDON"

One of our Artists To Watch in 2023, London band Pynch release their debut album, Howling at a Concrete Moon, on April 14 and here's a second track from it. "As a young person, it can sometimes feel like we've been cheated in a way and denied some of the more traditional milestones that come with growing up," says frontman Spencer Enock. "Even though I've written it about London, I think people are feeling similar things in cities all over the world and this song is an exploration of that. It's quite bleak subject matter but we've tried to approach it in a playful way."

--

NICK WATERHOUSE - "LATE IN THE GARDEN"

"This came out quickly, on a gut string Gibson guitar I’d grabbed propped up against a baffle in the studio in Valdosta, Georgia," says Nick Waterhouse of his new song. "This is the kind of tune that starts life as a poem in the notebook and as the sessions unfolded and my fingers unconsciously found the rhythmic pocket all of it made as much sense as the epiphany unfolding in the words." Nick's new album The Fooler is out April 1 via Innovative Leisure.

--

IMAAD WASIF - "MR. FEAR, SO LONG" (MONEY MARK REWORK)

“Reworking this gem of a song from Imaad was a complete pleasure,” says Money Mark who completely overhauled the song, right down to the title which has a few words inverted. He turned it into a bouncy bit of '70s pop.

--

SLEAFORD MODS - "SO TRENDY" FT PERRY FARRELL

“Perry got in touch and said he wanted to work with us," says Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson. "He's a really cool guy and his back catalogue clearly speaks for itself, so we jumped at it, and 'So Trendy' grew from there." Sleaford Mods' new album UK GRIM is out this week.

--

REGULATE, HARM'S WAY, GOD'S HATE, ETC MEMBERS - "THE LEAVING SONG, PART 3" (AFI COVER)

Two Minutes to Late Night has released "The Leaving Song, Part 3," a star-studded, punked-up cover of AFI's "The Leaving Song" that also works in elements of "The Leaving Song Pt. II" with Regulate's Sebastian Paba on vocals, Harm's Way's Bo Lueders on bass, the very prolific Colin Young (God's Hate, Deadbody, Twitching Tongues, etc) on drums, and Two Minutes' own Gwarsenio Hall on guitar. Read more here.

--

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH - "HENRY ST."

The Tallest Man on Earth has shared the title track of his upcoming album Henry St., and you can read about it here.

--

SBTRKT - "WAITING" (ft. TEEZO TOUCHDOWN)

SBTRKT has announced his first new album in seven years, The Rat Road, and along with the announcement comes this new single featuring Teezo Touchdown. Read about it here.

--

THE MENZINGERS - "BAD ACTORS"

The Menzingers have officially released their song "Bad Actors," an After the Party outtake that was first introduced to the public when The Menzingers included it in a playlist they made for a Philadelphia Eagles game. Read more here.

--

SUPERVIOLET (THE SIDEKICKS) - "OVERRATER"

The Sidekicks are no more, but singer/guitarist Steven Ciolek now has a new project, superviolet. His upcoming debut album Infinite Spring was made in close collaboration with Zac Little, leader of Saintseneca (which Steve has also played in), and The Sidekicks' Matty Sanders drummed on it. Read more about the album and lead single "Overrater" here.

--

