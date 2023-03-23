So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HAZEL ENGLISH - "SLIDE" (GOO GOO DOLLS COVER)

"Slide" is Australian singer Hazel English's first release of 2023, a dream-pop cover of the 1998 Goo Goo Dolls hit transformed by Hazel's understated vocals and lightly acid-washed guitars.

--

SKULLCRUSHER - "WORDS COME BACK" (THE HATED COVER)

Skullcrusher, the solo project of singer-songwriter Helen Ballentine, shared a cover of (recently reunited band) The Hated's "Words Come Back," from their 1985 album The Best Piece Of Shit Vol. 3. Skullcrusher's rendition is gentle and atmospheric, with Helen's voice taking on a Björk-esque shiver. It's a total reimagining of the original, a break-neck punk anthem. Helen says, "I was immediately drawn to the lyrics of 'Words Come Back' and loved that it sounds so different from anything I've ever made. I wanted to try capturing the intensity of the song in a different way… This is my way of making a punk song, ignoring structure and letting everything just pour out — though quite a bit quieter."

--

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - "DEAD TO THE WORLD"

Noel Gallagher says wistful, cinematic ballad "Dead to the World" is "by some distance my favorite tune on the album,” adding, “It has this film noir vibe. It’s not like anything else I’ve ever done before. It’s very melancholic, but I like that. I’m a Gemini – I’m as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music.” Noel's new album Council Skies is out in May.

--

LAEL NEALE - "FASTER THAN THE MEDICINE"

Lael Neale shared another single from her upcoming album Star Eaters Delight today. "Faster Than The Medicine" is fast-paced, with surf-rock and '60s French pop-inspired guitar and synth. Lael's voice takes cues from Kate Bush, with a theatrical rise and fall accompanying old-timey lyrics about stone streets, nurses, and priests. The song comes with a music video directed by Lael herself, "a collage of moments from my search for the mystical in the mundane."

--

FLO - "FLY GIRL" FT. MISSY ELLIOTT

UK trio FLO have shared their first new music of the year. "‘Fly Girl’ is all about confidence, good vibes and feeling your best," they say. "It’s a lively, feel-good song that still incorporates clever lyrics and fire vocals, if we do say so ourselves. It’s quite literally a perfect fusion of old-school meets modern-day R&B, with a nod to and feature from the original fly girl Missy Elliott herself. We love it and are so happy to be putting out a song that can hopefully make whoever plays it feel confident and most importantly, FLY."

--

03 GREEDO - "BUSS ME A SCRIPT" (FEAT. MAXO KREAM)

Recently released on parole after serving five years in prison, LA rapper 03 Greedo is gearing up to release his new album Halfway There tomorrow. He enlisted Houston's Maxo Kream for an assist on its hard-hitting trap single "Buss Me A Script."

--

HIT-BOY & NAS - "THE TIDE"

Producer Hit-Boy's solo album SURF OR DROWN comes out tomorrow (3/24), and ahead of its release he shared Nas collaboration "The Tide." The song flips soul samples to shape a smooth foundation for Hit-Boy and Nas's verses, and midway through it flips into an ultra-cool, threadbare electronic beat.

--

GROUPLOVE - "HELLO" & "ALL"

Grouplove are touring with P!nk this year and they also just announced a new album, I Want It All Right Now, due July 7 via Glassnote. Along with the announcement comes two singles, including the especially explosive "All."

--

TANLINES - "BURNS EFFECT"

“This song is deep and dark and dangerous, but in a fun way,” Eric Emm, one half of Tanlines, explains. “It’s one of the more personal tracks on the album where this ungrounded part of my personality surfaces as an over-the-top, almost ironic character. In the video, I’m channeling a lounge lizard version of the Thom Yorke dancing video and the bad-boy persona of an MTV-era late-career rocker, oozing machismo in a classic dark and humorous Tanlines way.” Tanlines' first album in a decade, The Big Mess, is out May 19 via Merge.

--

THE BLUE AEROPLANES - "BUILDING AN ARK FOR THE ANTHROPOCENE"

Before Bristol, England became known as the Trip Hop Capitol of the World, it was home to jangle band The Blue Aeroplanes who are still at it after nearly 40 years. New album Culture Gun is out April 28 and first single "Building an Ark for the Anthropocene" finds them, and Gerard Langley's distinctive vocals, in fine form.

--

JAKE SHEARS - "DEVIL CAME DOWN THE DANCE FLOOR" FT AMBER MARTIN

Former Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears has shared a second song from his upcoming solo album, this one featuring singer and Downtown NYC mainstay Amber Martin. “'Devil' was a joy to create and I’m so excited to share it,” Jake says. “Amber Martin is one of my best friends and favorite singers and it’s an honor to have her absolutely killing it on this song.” Last Man Dancing is out June 2 via Mute.

--

IMMATERIAL POSSESSION - "MERCY OF THE CRANE FOLK"

This is probably obvious but Immaterial Possession say “'Mercy of the Crane Folk' is a Sisyphean tale of feeding a persuasive ghost that never gets full,” and its video is set “up in a tower, high above the sea, a hungry sorcerer and his sprucely dressed understudy engage in a magical ritual.. gone awry.” The Athens, GA group's new album is out May 5 via Fire.

--

STUCK - "THE PUNISHER"

Chicago's Stuck will release new album Freak Frequency on May 26 via Born Yesterday. "The Punisher" is jagged post-punk and comes with an unsettling, paranoid video.

--

PIGLET - "BUILDING SITE OUTSIDE"

South London based Irish songwriter, producer and Porridge Radio collaborator piglet is back with this new single that offers a unique, very personal account of the trans experience.

--

NIGHTMARER - "HAMMER OF DESOLATION"

Dissonant death metallers Nightmarer (current and former members of The Ocean, Convulsing, Gigan, War From A Harlot’s Mouth, and more) have shared a new song off their upcoming sophomore LP and you can read about it here.

--

LOW COAST (GAMEFACE) - "HARD TO BELIEVE"

Jeff Caudill, leader of post-hardcore/emo vets Gameface, is now fronting a new band, Low Coast, and their debut LP Existing The Dream comes out in May via Spartan Records. Read about lead single "Hard To Believe" here.

--

JEROMES DREAM - "SOUTH BY ISOLATION"

Screamo pioneers Jeromes Dream have shared another song from their upcoming second reunion album, and you can read about it here.

--

BIG BOSS VETTE - "PROBLEM"

Rising rapper Big Boss Vette has been in the midst of dropping a string of great singles, and here's another, "Problem." Read more here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.