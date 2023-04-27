18 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HEALTH - "HATEFUL"

HEALTH have shared the new single "HATEFUL," which was co-written with SIERRA and features backing vocals from Street Sects' Leo Ashline. It'll appear in the video game ULTRAKILL with the game's latest software update, and it's a pounding industrial rock song.

--

SUMMER SALT - "CARRY ON"

Austin dream pop duo Summer Salt will release their new LP Campanita on May 19 via Wax Bodega, and the latest single is the warm, surfy "Carry On." They'll also be on tour soon.

--

THE ANTLERS - "RAINS"

The Antlers returned earlier this year with their first new music since 2021, and now they've shared a second new single, the mellow but lushly arranged "Rains," which Peter Silberman says "is an optimistic song about the possibility of renewal. As if encouraging openness to change, springtime points to an inevitable summer that seems unimaginable in a desolate winter. Rainfall ferries away last year’s leaves, reanimates colorless grass, and invites new life to emerge.”

--

JONNY GREENWOOD AND DUDU TASSA - “YA MUGHIR AL-GHAZALA”

"This song originates from Yemen, my father’s country of origin, and Kiri (Karrar) is from Baghdad, my mother’s hometown," says Dudu Tassa. "I met Kiri in Vienna and all I could think about was how much beauty, culture, and humanity we miss while we are busy stressing differences, borders, and limitations. That’s how, together with Jonny, the idea for this whole album started to take shape, through the notion of crossing borders, and looking for connections rather than differences." Tassa and Greenwood's collaborative album, Jarak Qariback, is out June 9.

--

CABLE TIES - "CHANGE"

Australia's Cable Ties have shared another track off their upcoming All Her Plans. "“[‘Change’] contrasts the traumatization of victim/survivors by the so-called justice system with the solidarity and hope I have found talking to mothers, friends and strangers who have connected with the songs I’ve screamed into the abyss,” says the band's Jenny McKechnie. “The lyrics reflect a collection of experiences I've had over the last decade, particularly relating to being a woman who plays loud angry, feminist music. Playing this type of music has allowed me to have deeply moving conversations with people who connect to the experiences I describe. I treasure these conversations. They are the thing that keeps me going when I feel like there's no point to my silly little songs in my silly little band. I recorded the vocal take for this song very shortly after Roe v Wade was overturned, so I was extremely fired up and dejected, but wanted to remind myself why we keep going.” All Her Plans is out June 23 via Merge.

--

DEBBY FRIDAY - HOT LOVE (BOY HARSHER REMIX)

Just ahead of a UK tour, DEBBY FRIDAY has shared this remix of "Hot Love" by Boy Harsher who turn the squelchy original -- from this year's GOOD LUCK -- into more of a darkwave banger.

--

MIGUEL - "GIVE IT TO ME"

Miguel is back with a new single, "Give It To Me," where his smooth vocals contrast with glitchy electronics and synths. He says he has more music on the way, too.

--

CURRENT AFFAIRS - 'RIGHT TIME'

New Glasgow band Current Affairs will release their debut album, Off the Tongue, on July 14 via Tough Love Records and have shared its first single. "Right Time" is a nice mix of punk and post-punk. "It started as a song to help someone close to me out of a funk and ended up being what I turn to a little too," says the band's Joan Sweeney. "Musically and lyrically it switches between those double voices of support: one with sympathy and the other to get you out, on and up. When we play it, it always creates this strong energy and makes me feel ready for most anything you could chuck at us! It could be read as a statement of intent for the rest of the record: propulsive and hook-focussed, caterwauling and catchy, but with a positive disposition more from the darker side."

--

KASSA OVERALL - "THE LAVA IS CALM"

"I was thinking about lava because it hardens up, but that’s one of the craziest liquids that could touch you," Kassa Overall says of his new single. "It looks mellow but it will kill you. I thought it was such a good metaphor for explaining just how I was feeling about my emotions, even about my skill, my artistry." It's from his new album Animals and it features Theo Croker and Jherek Bischoff.

--

RVG - "MIDNIGHT SUN"

"I wrote this around the time of the Australian bushfires in 2019 when it felt like everything precious about this country was being destroyed by climate change," says RVG's Romy Vager. "There were all these talking heads trying to play down how much of a disaster it was, instead focusing on how much they hate immigrants or queer people. I thought - the world is literally on fucking fire and this is what you choose to use your platform on?" "Midnight Sun" burns bright, the best song we've heard yet from RVG's upcoming third album, Brain Worms.

--

CHARLES DOLLÉ - "3000 SAISONS"

Parisian artist Charles Dollé has delivered this slinky, sultry slow jam that falls somewhere between R&B and classc French Touch, with a splash of Tame Impala vibes.

--

COI LERAY - "BOPS"

About her new single "Bops," NJ rapper/singer Coi Leray tells Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1, "Come on. East Coast all day. It just has big energy period. I got to talk my shit. I like to talk my shit. I like to say what I got to say. And yeah, I'm just blessed and grateful to be here. I just been recording. I've been working on my debut, not my debut album, my second studio album. And I just, I'm always so versatile. One minute I want to sing, next minute I want to turn up. So in that case, once I heard the beat from Johnny Goldstein, once I heard the beat, I'm like, 'Oh my God, this shit is going to be insane.' And I automatically got a hop right on it and I just got to talk my shit, like summertime's coming and yeah, I feel like I got a lot to say."

--

COLTER WALL - "EVANGELINA" (HOYT AXTON COVER)

Colter Wall announced a new album, Little Songs, and shared the first single, a rendition of Hoyt Axton's "Evangelina," which you can read more about here.

--

LONG BEARD - "POSTERS" FT. RYAN GALLOWAY (CRYING)

Leslie Bear has shared her first new music as Long Bear since 2019. "Posters" features Ryan Galloway of Crying and Michelle Zauner side project BUMPER, and you can read more about it here.

--

YUSSEF DAYES - "BLACK CLASSICAL MUSIC"

UK jazz musician Yussef Dayes announced his debut solo studio album and shared the title track, which you can read more about here.

--

KOOL KEITH - "BLACK ELVIS 2"

Hip hop iconoclast Kool Keith is redonning his fake pompadour and shades for a sequel to his 1999 album, Black Elvis / Lost in Space. For it, he's reuniting with Black Elvis collaborator Marc Live, who produces alongside Keith, Raaddrr Van, J. Stylez, and L’Orange, and Black Elvis 2 also features appearances from Ice-T, Agallah, and Dynamite.

--

TIM KINSELLA & JENNY PULSE - "SUN INSPECTOR"

Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse have signed to Kill Rock Stars and shared their first single for the label, which you can read more about here.

--

M. WARD - "SUPERNATURAL THING"

M. Ward has shared the title track of his new album, which you can read more about here.

--

