19 New Songs Out Today

STORMZY - "TOXIC TRAIT" (ft. FREDO)

Stormzy follows last fall's calmer, R&B/soul-leaning This Is What I Mean with a new hard-hitting rap song.

RAUW ALEJANDRO & BIZARRAP - "MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL. 56"

Reggaetonero Rauw Alejandro and producer Bizarrap are both dominating Latin music right now, so naturally it's very exciting that they've come together for the latest BZRP Music Session. It's a dose of festival-sized, EDM-inflected reggaeton.

NASTY - "REALITY CHECK"

German metallic hardcore band Nasty will follow 2020's Menace with new LP Heartbreak Criminals on September 8 via Century Media, and lead single "Reality Check" is a superior blend of attitude and breakdowns.

SLOPE - "FREAK DREAMS"

Germany's Slope have signed to Century Media and their first single for the label is "Freak Dreams," which basically sounds like a cross between Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beastie Boys, and Turnstile.

LIVING GATE (YOB, OATHBREAKER, AMENRA) - "INTERNAL DECOMPOSITION"

Living Gate--Aaron Rieseberg (YOB), Lennart Bossu (Oathbreaker, Amenra), Wim Coppers (Oathbreaker, Wiegedood) and Levy Seynaeve (Amenra, Wiegedood)--have followed their self-titled 2020 debut EP with another dose of brutal death metal, "Internal Decomposition."

FIREBOY DML - "YAWA"

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Fireboy DML's second single of 2023 is "YAWA," a light, rhythmic pop song with erratic synths and an instantly-addictive chorus.

PALEHOUND - "INDEPENDENCE DAY"

"The ending of a relationship that spanned the majority of my twenties illuminated a forked road that daunted me," Palehound says of "Independence Day," the latest single off their new album Eye On The Bat. "In the aftermath of our breakup, I found myself dwelling on what that other life would have been like and who I would have become had we chosen differently, or even if circumstance or tragedy had chosen for us.”

AS FRIENDS RUST - "POSITIVE MENTAL PLATITUDE"

Florida punks As Friends Rust have announced their first new album in over 20 years, Any Joy, due August 18 via End Hits Records. The first single is the gritty, melodic "Positive Mental Platitude."

HAUSCHKA - “LOVED ONES”

Composer Volker Bertelmann is back with a new Hauschka record, Philanthropy, that's out October 20 on City Slang. “Loved Ones” is gorgeous and mournful, as is its video.

PUBLIC IMAGE LTD - “CAR CHASE”

“Typical PiL, unpredictable to the last," says John Lydon of PiL's new single. "It’s a fantastic smash-and-grab of a song. It’s about someone who cleverly breaks out of the mental institution every night, unbeknownst to his owners. It’s based on having to go to shopping malls at night for cigarettes and wine and seeing the vast carpark space and lighting surrounded by a little village and a lot of dark trees and country lanes. It’s a really creepy scenario, what if somebody creeps out of there, like a mad lunatic?” Musically, "Car Chase" could've fit on 1987's Happy? New album End of World is out August 11.

LIZ PHAIR - "MISS LUCY"

Liz Phair's '90s indie rock classic Exile in Guyville was released 30 years ago today, and as part of the celebration the album is getting a vinyl reissue. The double-LP purple vinyl set will be out October 20 via Matador (pre-order it here). The label has also shared a lost outtake, "Miss Lucy," which was recorded during the Brad Wood Guyville sessions but left off the album in favor of "Flower." A demo of "Miss Lucy" appeared on The Girly Sound compilation but this is the first time the studio version has been released.

CINDY WILSON (B-52s) - "WAIT"

"Though I love all of the tracks on Realms, there is something special about 'Wait,'" says the B-52s' Cindy Wilson. "Its beautiful vocal melody; abstract love song about being in the right place at the right time." Realms is out August 25 via Kill Rock Stars.

CANNIBAL CORPSE - "BLOOD BLIND"

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse have announced their 16th album, Chaos Horrific, and you can read about lead single "Blood Blind" here.

KOYO - "ANTHEM"

Long Island emo band Koyo have shared the latest taste of their upcoming debut album Would You Miss It?, which we've got an exclusive tri-stripe vinyl variant of.

JUSTIN VERNON - "HAZELTON" & "LINER"

A new box set of material from pre-Bon Iver/Megafaun band DeYarmond Edison and Justin Vernon's old solo recordings is coming, and today two of Justin's old solo songs were released. One of them, "Hazelton," is an early version of Bon Iver's "Holocene." Read more here.

CULT FIEND - "OF WAR'S MACHINERY"

Check out this new track from Chicago metallic hardcore band Cult Fiend and read more about it here.

J. ROBBINS (JAWBOX) - "GOT HURT" (NAKED RAYGUN COVER)

Massively influential Chicago punks Naked Raygun and their late bassist Pierre Kezdy will be celebrated with a new tribute album, and the first track released is from J. Robbins. Read more here.

BLIND EQUATION - "NEVER GETTING BETTER"

Chicago's self-described "emotional cybergrind" act Blind Equation has signed to Prosthetic Records, announced new album Death Awaits, and shared lead single "Never Getting Better." Read more here.

FAT TONY & TAYDEX - "SPECTACULAR" & "DON'T TAP IN/CONTUSION (FEAT. B L A C K I E)"

Houston rapper Fat Tony and producer Taydex announced a collaborative album, I Will Make A Baby In This Damn Economy, today with the release of two singles: flashy first track "Spectacular" and darker, meaner "Don't Tap In/Contusion" with a guest verse from B L A C K I E.

