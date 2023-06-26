18 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

TAINY - "LA BABY" (ft. DADDY YANKEE, FEID, and SECH)

Puerto Rican super-producer Tainy's star-studded album Data is out this week, and here's another single from it, a reggaeton banger with genre pioneer Daddy Yankee and two of the genre's brightest newer voices, Feid and Sech.

--

SI DIOS QUIERE - "COLD REALITY" & "POR SANGRE Y TIERRA"

Chicago hardcore band Si Dios Quiere are gearing up for their first full-length, but first they've put out this hard-hitting two-song promo via New Morality Zine.

--

KILAMANZEGO - "REMEMBER MYSELF"

Philly electronic musician Kilamanzego has announced a new EP, Black Weirdo, due July 28 via Get Better Records. Here's the frantic, sputtering lead single "Remember Myself."

--

MIGHTMARE - "CAN'T GET WHAT I WANT"

River Shook has turned Mightmare from a solo project into a four-piece band, and they've just followed last year's Cruel Liars EP with a new sneering, rustic rock song, "Can't Get What I Want."

--

MEERNAA - "AS MANY BIRDS FLYING"

Los Angeles songwriter, vocalist and producer Meernaa announced a new album, So Far So Good, due out October 6 via Keeled Scales, and shared a new single, "As Many Birds Flying," a serene indie rock track with touches of country twang.

--

JIMMY OCTOBER - "RUM & CALYPSO"

Jimmy October hails from Trinidad & Tobago and pays tribute to two of the island's most beloved exports on "Rum & Calypso," which also incorporates elements of R&B, Afrobeats, and dancehall.

--

RAUW ALEJANDRO & BIZARRAP - "BABY HELLO"

Right after Rauw Alejandro put out his new Bizarrap session, he released a proper new single that was also made with Bizarrap, "Baby Hello." It's set to appear on Rauw's next album Playa Saturno, and it finds Rauw and Bizarrap in EDM-infused reggaeton mode.

--

SOPHIE MEIERS - "I WAS THE RIGHT ONE"

Los Angeles-based artist sophie meiers' announced their second new EP of 2023. spark__space is due out August 24 via Epitaph, and the first single is "i was hte right one." "I wrote this song after a long period of time where I was living a lie," sophie says. "I found out the relationship I was in wasn’t what it seemed– and two years of my life were completely ripped out from underneath me. The whole time, I had this sick feeling inside of me that something was wrong, but I kept pushing those feelings away and living in this false reality. This song is about finally looking at everything for what it is, and realizing that I was the right one. The person I was fighting with the whole time was myself. I didn’t want to believe what I knew was true, and that hurt me more than the relationship did. It wasn’t about me and them, it was about betraying the internal trust I have in myself."

--

RAS-I - "CARIBBEAN QUEEN"

Prolific reggae artist Ras-I has continued to release new singles since putting out his great 2022 album Kingman, and this one finds him incorporating rubbery synths and polyrhythmic Afrobeats.

--

JOHN CARROLL KIRBY - "MATES"

Producer and Solange collaborator John Carroll Kirby releases new album Blowout this week via Stones Throw and here's one more jazzy, groovy preview before the whole thing drops.

--

ALLAH-LAS - THE STUFF

Summer is here and Allah-Las' endless surf vibes make a nice soundtrack. Here's another preview of their new album, ZUMA 85, that's out October 13.

--

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - "DEFEAT"

Animal Collective's new single "Defeat" starts trippy and ambient, and goes through some changes and moods over the course of its 22 minutes.

--

PRISON (ENDLESS BOOGIE, SILVER JEWS, LOVE AS LAUGHTER) - "HOLD THE BUILDING UP/THE PRISON WITHIN"

Prison are a loose collective of NYC musicians -- including Endless Boogie's Paul Major, Mike Fellows (Rites of Spring, Silver Jews) and the late Sam Jayne -- who'd been playing together since the mid-2010s who have up until this point been a live-only situation, all about gritty, bluesy, garagey jams. The group's long-gestating studio album, Upstate, will be released on August 25 via Drag City. Hear the 15-minute opening cut:

--

THE SWELL SEASON - "THE ANSWER IS YES"

“Glen and I had been talking about releasing new music prior to our upcoming US tour," says Markéta Irglová of The Swell Season's first song in 13 years. "I wanted to write a beautiful duet for us to sing together each night. Something that felt right for the time and place; deeply personal and yet widely universal. Something that summarized our journey through the past 20 years, paying tribute to all that once was and celebrating all that now is.”

--

DANESHEVSKAYA - "SOMEWHERE IN THE MIDDLE"

Daneshevskaya, aka Brooklyn-based songwriter Anna Daneshevskaya Beckerman, has signed to Winspear and released her debut single via the label. "Somewhere in the Middle" is folky and low key, adding layers of sound as it goes, widening its scope, with Daneshevskaya's winsome voice at the center. She made it with the production team of Model/Actriz’s Ruben Radlauer (drums, synths) and Hayden Ticehurst (guitar, synths), with help from co-producer Artur Szerejko (bass) and Black Country, New Road’s Lewis Evans (saxophone).

--

ART FEYNMAN - "ALL I CAN DO"

Luke Temple is back with his third album as his groovy alter ego Art Fenman, titled Be Good the Crazy Boys and out November 10 via Western Vinyl. Unlike his first two albums, which were recorded by Temple on cassette four-track, this one was made live in the studio with a full band. Temple says, "Sonically, I was inspired by records that were recorded at the late Compass Point Studios in the Bahamas such as Grace Jones' Private Life, Lizzy Mercier Descloux's Mambo Nassau, and Talking Heads' Remain in Light."

--

WORRIERS - "TRUST YOUR GUT"

Worriers will release their second album of 2023, Trust Your Gut, in September, and the lead single/title track is a propulsive, synth-fueled heartland rock song with a video that pays homage to Empire Records. Read more about it here.

--

CAREFUL - "PROMISE"

Careful is back with his first new music in nearly a decade, announcing a new EP and sharing lead single "Promise," which you can read more about here.

--

