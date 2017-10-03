18 Tom Petty covers by artists we love

We lost rock legend Tom Petty this week, and the tributes have been pouring in, plus covers, including one by Coldplay & Peter Buck, and one by Nada Surf's Matthew Caws. Tom Petty is one of those highly influential songwriters who has been covered by countless artists across various styles of music, and, in celebration of his life and music, we've collected some covers of his songs by some artists we love, including Sharon Van Etten & Shearwater, Dinosaur Jr, Hot Rod Circuit, Petty's "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" collaborator Stevie Nicks, Johnny Cash, The Gaslight Anthem, Grace Jones, Kevin Devine, The Mountain Goats, Divine Fits, Taking Back Sunday, David Bazan, Frank Turner, Lucero, Norah Jones & Kristen Wiig, Titus Andronicus, and Rhett Miller & Alex Dezen. We also included the newly-released cover of "You Don't Know How" by Cloakroom.

Watch/listen to all the covers below. Rest in peace, Tom Petty.