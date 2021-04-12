18th Ward hosting free outdoor shows on Sundays through the summer (initial lineup)

The Natvral at 18th Ward Brewery (photo by Toby Tenenbaum)

The New Colossus Festival is presenting a series of free, all-ages outdoor shows every Sunday at 18th Ward Brewery in East Williamsburg -- like the one they did earlier this month with The Natvral -- and they've shared the initial schedule and lineups. The events happen on the street outside of the Brewery (300 Richardson St) which is the same block as Brooklyn Steel, from 1-6 PM. In addition to the music, there will be record fair fendors, food, and drinks. No RSVP is required but they do ask that you please wear a mask.

Among the artists announced are Teenage Halloween (June 27), LAPÊCHE,
Jeanines, and Strawberry Launch (May 30), and Safer (Mattie Safer of The Rapture), Lily Desmond, and Forever Honey (June 6). This Sunday (4/18) it's Shadow Monster and Pynkie.

More artists are still to be announced but head below for the current lineup.

NEW COLOSSUS PRESENTS AT 18TH WARD -- FREE SHOW LINEUP

Sunday April 18
Shadow Monster
Pynkie

Sunday April 25
Granite to Glass

Sunday May 2
Lila Blue

Sunday May 9
Bloody Your Hands
Deep Sea Peach Tree

Sunday May 16
NISA
Kissed By An Animal

Sunday May 23
Yours Are The Only Ears
CLONE (album release show/party)

Sunday May 30
Strawberry Launch
Jeanines
Lapeche

Sunday June 6
Lily Desmond
Forever Honey
Safer

Sunday June 13
The Backfires
Holy Tunics

Sunday June 20
Love, Burns
Diary

Sunday June 27
Teenage Halloween

