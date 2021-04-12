18th Ward hosting free outdoor shows on Sundays through the summer (initial lineup)

The New Colossus Festival is presenting a series of free, all-ages outdoor shows every Sunday at 18th Ward Brewery in East Williamsburg -- like the one they did earlier this month with The Natvral -- and they've shared the initial schedule and lineups. The events happen on the street outside of the Brewery (300 Richardson St) which is the same block as Brooklyn Steel, from 1-6 PM. In addition to the music, there will be record fair fendors, food, and drinks. No RSVP is required but they do ask that you please wear a mask.

Among the artists announced are Teenage Halloween (June 27), LAPÊCHE,

Jeanines, and Strawberry Launch (May 30), and Safer (Mattie Safer of The Rapture), Lily Desmond, and Forever Honey (June 6). This Sunday (4/18) it's Shadow Monster and Pynkie.

More artists are still to be announced but head below for the current lineup.

NEW COLOSSUS PRESENTS AT 18TH WARD -- FREE SHOW LINEUP

Sunday April 18

Shadow Monster

Pynkie

Sunday April 25

Granite to Glass

Sunday May 2

Lila Blue

Sunday May 9

Bloody Your Hands

Deep Sea Peach Tree

Sunday May 16

NISA

Kissed By An Animal

Sunday May 23

Yours Are The Only Ears

CLONE (album release show/party)

Sunday May 30

Strawberry Launch

Jeanines

Lapeche

Sunday June 6

Lily Desmond

Forever Honey

Safer

Sunday June 13

The Backfires

Holy Tunics

Sunday June 20

Love, Burns

Diary

Sunday June 27

Teenage Halloween