19 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the great new Quicksand album, which I reviewed in Notable Releases, and you can also hit up Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Ænigmatum, Qrixkuor, Imperial Slaughter, and more. We also got new singles from Carcass, Filth Is Eternal, Game (mem Fucked Up), Wreck and Reference (Deftones cover), Zealot R.I.P., Massacre, Turnstile, Foreign Pain, Bitter Branches, and more. Read on for those and more metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...

CARCASS - "DANCE OF IXTAB"

British death metal legends Carcass have shared a hard rock-tinged song off their first album in eight years (which you can get on limited white vinyl), and you can read more about it here.

--

FILTH IS ETERNAL - "PEARL SLUG"

Filth Is Eternal have released another single off their upcoming album Love Is A Lie, Filth Is Eternal, and this one injects a swaggering rock n' roll vibe into their caustic hardcore.

--

GAME - "ATOMOWA REKONSTRUCJA"

Hardcore band Game (not to be confused with the rapper), which features Fucked Up's Jonah Falco on drums, will release a new mini LP called Legerdemain, in October via Quality Control HQ. First single "Atomowa Rekonstrucja" is a ripper that'll take you right back to the '80s hardcore era.

--

WRECK AND REFERENCE - "CHANGE (IN THE HOUSE OF FLIES)" (DEFTONES COVER)

Wreck and Reference have released their Deftones cover from The Flenser's upcoming nu metal tribute compilation. They chose a song that leans more atmospheric/shoegazy than nu metal to begin with, but they push the song even further in that direction. It's a cool rework.

--

ZEALOT R.I.P. - "COVERED IN FLIES"

Zealot R.I.P., the project of Jason Hamacher (Frodus, Battery, CombatWoundedVeteran) & Mike Schleibaum (Darkest Hour), are releasing their debut LP The Extinction of You on September 10 via Three One G, and new single "Covered In Flies" is a vicious dose of angular post-hardcore.

--

MASSACRE - "THE INNSMOUTH STRAIN"

Kam Lee has new Massacre lineup again, and they'll release a new album, Resurgence, on October 22 via Nuclear Blast. Lead single "The Innsmouth Strain" stays true to the early death metal sound that Massacre helped pioneer over three decades ago.

--

--

TURNSTILE - "FLY AGAIN"

Turnstile's highly anticipated new album Glow On arrives in two weeks via Roadrunner (pre-order a vinyl copy), and today they've released its seventh and final single, "Fly Again." Read more about it here.

--

BLIND EQUATION - "LCD DEM"

Here's a new song off one-person cybergrind band Blind Equation's upcoming album LIFE IS PAIN, which you can read more about here.

--

ENACT - "ROSE"

Portland hardcore band Enact have released a powerful new song written to pay homage to singer Rikki Vanderpool's grandmother, who passed away from COVID-19 at age 94. Read more about it here.

--

STARLESS - "PENDULUM"

Chicago post-metallers Starless have announced a new Sanford Parker-recorded/mixed album, Hope Is Leaving You, and you can read more about lead single "Pendulum" here.

--

SHY, LOW - "HELIOENTROPY"

Richmond heavy post-rockers Shy, Low have announced a new album for Pelagic Records, and you can read more about the soaring lead single here.

--

FOREIGN PAIN - "KNELL"

Here's the second single off LA metallic hardcore band Foreign Pain's upcoming debut LP Death of Divinity (due 9/3 via Good Fight), which you can read more about here.

--

BITTER BRANCHES (mem DEADGUY) - "ALONG CAME A BASTARD" & "FRAUDULENT"

Deadguy vocalist Tim Singer is gearing up for that band's long-awaited reunion, but he's staying busy with other projects too. His much newer band Bitter Branches have a new two-song 7" out on Equal Vision, and you can read more about it here.

--

JUDAS KNIFE (mem GARRISON, YOUTH OF TODAY, etc) - "HIT IT AND HIT IT AND HIT IT"

Garrison vocalist Joseph Grillo's new band Judas Knife -- with Drew Thomas (Youth of Today, Into Another, Bold, and more) on drums -- have shared another song off their upcoming debut LP Death Is The Thing With Feathers (due 9/24 via Translation Loss), and it's an appealing dose of '90s-style post-hardcore that seems to nick a little of The Smashing Pumpkins' "Quiet." Listen at The Obelisk and hear the two previous singles below.

In related news, there's a new expanded vinyl pressing of Garrison's classic 1999 EP The Bend Before The Break, and you can pick up our limited colored variant.

--

BROKEN VOW - "POISON PEDALING" & "WHAT IT MEANT" (TENFOLD COVER)

Connecticut hardcore band have put out a two-song promo on New Morality Zine/Sunday Drive Records, and it features the new original rager "Poison Pedaling," along with a cover of late '90s CT hardcore band Tenfold.

--

BLIND IDOL - LIBERTY STREET

Also out today on New Morality Zine: a rippin' new EP from Albany melodic hardcore band Blind Idol, featuring three new songs and an Ink & Dagger cover.

--

HEADGORE - "I'VE NEEDED THIS IN ALL THE WORST WAYS"

As mentioned, Thotcrime and Headgore have a new split album coming out. We've already posted two of Thotcrime's songs from it, and here's one from Headgore. It finds the middle ground between caustic hardcore and combustible noise rock.

--

ANNIHILUS - FOLLOW A SONG FROM THE SKY

Annihilus is the project of Chicago musician Luca Cimarusti, who fuses black metal, noise, punk, and more on his new LP Follow A Song from the Sky, out now on Greg Puciato and Jesse Draxler's Federal Prisoner label. It's raw, harsh stuff, but there's a nice underlying sense of melody too.

--

FATFUK - ALL YOU CAN EAT

Fatfuk is a whiplash-inducing NJ fastcore/powerviolence band with members of GEL, Brackish, Sick Shit, and School Drugs, and they released this truly gnarly album with 10 originals and Infest cover. Not one track reaches the one-minute mark.

--

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.

--

15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today