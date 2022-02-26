19 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been a very busy week for heavy music with the new Blood Incantation ambient album, Allegaeon, HammerFall, Svrm, Last Piss Before Death, Firebreather, Shape of Despair, Tuskar, and more, all of which you can read about over at Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases. I also reviewed the new Corpsegrinder, p.s.you'redead, and Bitter Branches (Deadguy frontman Tim Singer's new band) in Notable Releases, and I recommend the new ABRAHAM too. On top of all that, we got new singles from Crowbar, Absent In Body (Neurosis/Amenra), Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan), Falls of Rauros, Sum of R, Field of Flames, Izthmi, and more. Read on for all the songs we posted this week across metal, hardcore, and adjacent subgenres...

CROWBAR - "BLEEDING FROM EVERY HOLE"

Here's another taste of veteran sludge metal band Crowbar's first album in six years, which you can read more about here. Pre-order the album on limited "blue and black ice" splatter vinyl.

--

ABSENT IN BODY (NEUROSIS, AMENRA, SEPULTURA) - "SARIN"

Absent In Body -- the post-metal supergroup featuring Neurosis' Scott Kelly, Amenra's Colin H. Van Eeckhout and Mathieu Vandekerckhove, and original Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera -- have shared the second single off their upcoming debut album Plague God (due 3/25 via Relapse), and it's a towering, experimental song and another very promising taste. The album's up for pre-order on limited splatter vinyl.

--

GREG PUCIATO (DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) - "LOWERED" (ft. CODE ORANGE'S REBA MEYERS)

Former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato has announced his second solo album, Mirrorcell, and the first single is a duet with Code Orange's Reba Meyers. Read more about it here and pick it up on limited-to-300 orange/white splatter vinyl.

--

FALLS OF RAUROS - "POVERTY HYMN"

Maine black metallers Falls of Rauros premiered a new song from their upcoming album Key to a Vanishing Future at Invisible Oranges today and you can head there to listen and read more.

--

SUM OF R - "LUST"

Here's the fourth single off Swiss experimental post-metal act Sum of R's upcoming album Lahbryce, which you can read more about here.

--

FIELD OF FLAMES - "CONSTRUCTING A WAR AGAINST YOU"

San Jose metallic hardcore band Field of Flames (members of Sunami and Extinguish) will follow last year's Remnants of a Collapsed Existence EP with a new EP, Constructing A War Against You, on April 22 via Indecision Records. The title track is out now, and it rips.

--

IZTHMI - "IT'S AS IF IT WERE"

Seattle progressive black metallers Izthmi are releasing their sophomore album Leaving This World, Leaving It All Behind on 3/4 via Satanik Royalty Records, and you can read more about new single It's As If It Were" here.

--

--

ALL THEM WITCHES - "FALL INTO PLACE"

As mentioned, stoner rockers All Them Witches are putting out a song a month in 2022, plus one extra track, for their new project Baker's Dozen. The February installment is "Fall Into Place," which finds the band exploring a more brooding, ethereal side.

--

DESTRUCTION - "NO FAITH IN HUMANITY"

As mentioned, German thrash legends Destruction (whose only original member is bassist/vocalist Schmier) are gearing up to release new album Diabolical on 4/8 via Napalm Records. It may be a different lineup, but Destruction still now how to churn out killer '80s-style thrash songs.

--

GRIDIRON (NEVER ENDING GAME, YEAR OF THE KNIFE, PAYBACK) - "NO GOOD AT GOODBYES"

Girdiron, who share members with Never Ending Game, Year Of The Knife, and Payback, will follow their Loyalty At All Costs EP and split with Despize with their first full-length, No Good At Goodbyes, due March 28 via Triple B Records. Along with the announcement comes the title track, a hardcore song with a strong rap rock influence.

--

BURNER - "RAT KING CROWN"

UK band Burner make a bone-crushing fusion of death metal and hardcore (but not "deathcore"), and they've just signed to Church Road. Their first single for the label is "Rat King Crown," and it's a total rager.

--

ILL COMMUNICATION - "FATHER, SON & THE ILLEST GHOST" & "A LECTURE IN SURVIVABILITY"

West Coast hardcore band Ill Communication (members of The Warriors, No Motiv, and more) are gearing up to put out a new album on Safe Inside Records, but first here's two new songs, which were co-produced by The Movielife's Vinnie Caruana.

--

JOLIETTE - "SEGUNDERO"

Mexico City screamo band Joliette are releasing a split on Zegema Beach/Left Hand Label in late spring/summer 2022, and it'll include this intense new song.

--

CROSSED (mem BONEFLOWER) - "FLORES ROTAS"

Crossed includes members of Boneflower & Descubriendo A Mr. Mime and Eros + Massacre, and they're releasing their sophomore album Morir on April 8 via Dog Knights, Left Hand Label, Zegema Beach, and other labels. First single "Flores Rotas" toes the line between dramatic post-hardcore and sludgy metallic hardcore, and it rips.

--

GOLDILUSH (ex-DARKEST HOUR, REVOCATION, DEAD TO FALL) - "RATTLE"

Goldilush is a new band led by ex-Darkest Hour guitarist Michael "Lonestar" Carrigan that also features former members of Revocation, Dead To Fall, and more. Their album Fragile Zombies comes out April 30 via Coffin Box Records, and new single "Rattle" finds the band in grungy stoner rock territory.

--

STRAY FROM THE PATH - "GUILLOTINE"

Stray from the Path, who are currently on tour opening for Underoath, have a new album on the way, but first here's new single "Guillotine," which finds the band's hardcore/nu metal/rap hybrid in fine form.

--

TONE FAILED TO DESTRUCT - TONE FAILED TO DESTRUCT EP

Malaysia's Tone Failed to Destruct open up their self-titled EP with an audio sample of the "Charlie bit me!" video, and then it goes into truly chaotic, discordant, metallic screamo.

--

ENCARSIA / APOSTLES OF ERIS SPLIT

Milwaukee's Encarsia and Richmond's Apostles of Eris just released this split on Zegema Beach Records, with mathy post-hardcore from the former and raw, harsh screamo from the latter. Both bands are very different, but they pair well together and this whole split rips.

--

AN EVENING REDNESS - AN EVENING REDNESS

An Evening Redness have just released their self-titled debut album via Transylvanian Recordings, and it's a doom/goth fusion that fans of early Chelsea Wolfe may wanna check out.

--

--

