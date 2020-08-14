19 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

Of the albums out today, I can't recommend the new Primitive Man enough (read about it in Notable Releases), and be sure to check out the new Deathcave (featuring guest appearances by members of Botch and Black Breath) as well. And read on for the new Thou covers album and new jams from Mr. Bungle, Spirit Adrift, Pallbearer, Chamber, Dropdead, Alexis Marshall (Daughters), Svalbard, Undeath, Wayfarer, Mörk Gryning, Unurnment, Draagyn, and more...

THOU - A PRIMER OF HOLY WORDS

Thou's covers are often as great as their originals, and they have now released another covers compilation, including takes on Soundgarden's "4th of July," Pearl Jam's "Spin the Black Circle," Alice In Chains' "No Excuses," multiple Black Sabbath songs, and more.

--

MR. BUNGLE - "RAPING YOUR MIND"

Mr. Bungle are releasing a newly-recorded version of their thrashy 1986 demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, and judging by this lead single, this is going to be a lot more essential than your average "we decided to re-record our old stuff" album. It rips, and it sounds like a fresh, urgent recording that needs to be released and heard. Read more here.

--

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "HARMONY OF THE SPHERES"

Spirit Adrift announced their new album Enlightened in Eternity, and here's the very killer lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

PALLBEARER - "RITE OF PASSAGE"

The second single off Pallbearer's anticipated, Randall Dunn-produced fourth album Forgotten Days is the bright, catchy doom of "Rite of Passage," which you can read more about here.

--

CHAMBER - "IN CLEANSING FIRE"

Nashville's Chamber make '90s-style mathy metalcore that recalls classic bands like Botch and Converge and also fits right in with newer bands like Knocked Loose and Vein, as you can hear on new single "In Cleansing Fire" off their upcoming full-length debut album, Cost of Sacrifice, due 10/23 via Pure Noise. Read more about it here.

--

DROPDEAD - "FLESH AND BLOOD"

Providence hardcore/powerviolence vets Dropdead will release their first album in 22 years next month, and you can read more about this ripper of a new single here.

--

ALEXIS MARSHALL (DAUGHTERS) - "NATURE IN THREE MOVEMENTS"

Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall is gearing up to release his debut solo album in 2021, and while most info on that is still TBA, he did just debut his solo career with a standalone single from those sessions. Read more here.

--

SVALBARD - "LISTEN TO SOMEONE"

Atmospheric post-hardcore band Svalbard have released the second single off their anticipated new album It's Hard to Have Hope called When I Die, Will I Get Better?. While they've released some pretty aggressive stuff in the past, this one's more in post-rock/heavy dream pop territory, and it's pretty awesome to hear them do this kinda thing.

--

UNDEATH - "LORD OF THE GRAVE"

New York death metallers Undeath's anticipated debut LP Lesions of a Different Kind comes out 10/23 via Prosthetic, and here's the totally filthy second single from it. You can read much more about the song -- and an interview with the band -- here.

--

WAYFARER - "THE IRON HORSE (GALLOWS FRONTIER, ACT II)"

Denver black metallers Wayfarer are following 2018's very good World's Blood with A Romance With Violence on October 16 via Profound Lore. The album was recorded by Pete DeBoer (Blood Incantation, Dreadnought) and mixed by Colin Marston (of Krallice, Gorguts, etc), and the first single is the triumphantly heavy "The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)."

--

MÖRK GRYNING - "FÄLTHERREN"

Swedish black metal vets Mörk Gryning have announced their first album in 15 years, Hinsides Vrede, due October 23 via Season of Mist. First single "Fältherren" is out now, and it's a total whiplash, but melodic too.

--

UNURNMENT - "DEPRIVED (EDIT)"

Fred Avila, guitarist of Revelation Records-signed San Francisco hardcore band Primal Rite, is also big into brutal death metal, and he embraces that love with his Unurnment project, which is inspired by "stuff like Defeated Sanity, Pyrexia, and the million other bands following in the footsteps of Suffocation," as he told No Echo. He released Unurnment's debut EP Spiritual Penury last year, and now he's set to follow it with Self​-​Immolation Suite on September 4 via Maggot Stomp. An edit of opener "Deprived" is streaming now, and it's a pretty killer dose of '90s-style death metal, with just a hint of Fred's hardcore influences shining through too.

--

DRAAGYN - "VENOM"

Draagyn has been stirring up buzz for her two singles that blend goth, psychedelic folk, doom metal, black metal, operatic vocals, and more, and here's her third song. This one leans heaviest on her folk side, but does make time for a metallic eruption, and it's another good one.

--

DEAFKIDS & PETBRICK - "SWEAT-DRENCHED WRECK"

Industrial duo Petbrick (Wayne Adams of Big Lad/Death Pedals & Iggor Cavalera of Sepultura/Cavalera Conspiracy) and Brazilian psych-punks Deafkids are releasong their collaborative album Deafbrick on September 4 via Neurosis' Neurot Recordings, and here's the noisy, static-y new single.

--

COASTLANDS - "DEAD FRIENDS" (ft. GLASSING'S DUSTIN COFFMAN)

Portland heavy post-rockers Coastlands are releasing their Kurt Ballou-recorded album Death this October via Translation Loss, and new single "Dead Friends" is the band's first song with vocals, thanks to Glassing's Dustin Coffman. You can read much more about it here.

--

GARGOYL - "WRAITH"

Gargoyl, the grunge/prog band of Revocation's Dave Davidson and Thantifaxath/Ayahuasca's Luke Roberts, have released another single off their upcoming self-titled debut album (due 10/9 via Season of Mist), and the Alice In Chains influence is very strong on this one.

--

RESERVING DIRTNAPS - "BLOOD ON THE WALLS" (ft. QUEENSWAY's PATRIC GARDNER)

Memphis hardcore up and comers Reserving Dirtnaps are prepping their first EP for Andrew Kline's (Strife, World Be Free, Berthold City) WAR Records and it includes this collaboration with Queensway vocalist Patric Gardner. Read more here.

--

HOLY FAWN - "hf:/LHPN/seer/REF2.alt"

Holy Fawn (who we recently included on a list of essential songs from the shoegaze / heavy crossover) have released a reworked version of "Seer" from their 2018 album Death Spells. The original is already pretty ethereal and atmospheric, but this version is even more so. It's great stuff.

--

VENOM PRISON - "DAEMON VULGARIS"

Venom Prison have released the reworked version of "Daemon Vulgaris" (from their 2015 EP The Primal Chaos) off their upcoming album Primeval. The original is already pretty furious, but this version is tighter, better produced, and somehow even heavier.

--

--

--