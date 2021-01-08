19 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

We're just eight days into 2021 and we already have a contender for one of the year's best death metal albums: the new Frozen Soul, which you can read about in Notable Releases. Also check out the two new music roundups we ran during the holidays for any recent releases you may have missed. And in case you haven't seen it already, we posted a list of the 30 best metal albums of 2020.

This week also brought new singles from Enforced, For Your Health, Portrayal of Guilt, Fleshripper, Here Lies Man, Melvins' Dale Crover, Divide and Dissolve, Culted, Slope, and more. Read on for all the heavy songs we posted this week...

ENFORCED - "MALIGNANCE"

Richmond crossover thrashers Enforced rip really fucking hard, and this new song and its video of grainy live footage make that very, very clear. It's the second taste of their upcoming LP Kill Grid, due 3/12 via Century Media.

--

FOR YOUR HEALTH - "SAVE YOUR BREATH, YOU'RE GONNA NEED IT TO BLOW MY HEAD OFF"

The second single off For Your Health's anticipated debut LP is a dose of chaotic post-hardcore and you can read more about it here.

--

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - "GARDEN OF DESPAIR"

Portrayal of Guilt's new song is as intense and genre-blurring as you'd expect from this band, and you can read more about it here. Their new LP arrives this month.

--

FLESHRIPPER - "COAGULUM"

Portrayal of Guilt recently started their own record label, and they'll release a 7" by Fleshripper on it later this year. It'll feature this new filthy, experimental blend of death metal and noise.

--

HERE LIES MAN - "COLLECTOR OF VANITIES"

Afrobeat-infused heavy psych band Here Lies Man have a new single off their upcoming fourth album Ritual Divination. You can read more about it (and read about the music that influenced the album) here.

--

DALE CROVER - "I'LL NEVER SAY"

Melvins' Dale Crover releases his solo album Rat-A-Tat-Tat! next week (1/15) via Joyful Noise, and here's another '60s psych-inspired single from it.

--

DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE - "PROVE IT"

Australian duo Divide and Dissolve have shared another track from their upcoming album Gas Lit -- the dark and sludgy "Prove It."

--

CULTED - "BLACK BIRD"

Blackened doom collective Culted will release a new album, Nous, on February 26 via Season of Mist, and it'll include the cold, ominous "Black Bird," which comes with an equally eerie video.

--

SLOPE - "PURPLE ME"

German hardcore band Slope are following their two EPs with their first full-length album, Street Heat, on March 12 via BDHW Records, and the first single finds them taking their sound into psychedelic funk-metal territory that Stereogum compared to Mother’s Milk-era Red Hot Chili Peppers. That's very apt, and if you dig this whole recent trend of underground hardcore bands embracing '90s alt-rock, you should definitely not sleep on this.

--

HOLY FIGURES - LUCK OF THE DRAW

Fans of Deftones, Far, Jawbox, etc, take note of Holy Figures' debut EP. Read more about it here.

--

CIENFUEGOS / DE CARNE E FLOR SPLIT

Screamo bands Cienfuegos (Chile) and De Carne e Flor (Brazil) contribute two songs each to a new split out today on No Funeral. Cienfuegos' songs lean on the more experimental side, while De Carne e Flor are more soaring and pummeling (the label compares them to Daitro, Boneflower, and Respire, which feels very appropriate).

--

INCISIONS - "NO SHAME"

UK hardcore band Incisions are gearing up to release their sophomore LP BLISS on TNSrecords this year, and lead single "No Shame" is a fast, fiery, very promising first taste.

--

COLLAPSE CULTURE - "DISABUSE"

Collapse Culture is the new long-distance duo of Graham Scala (Bleach Everything, US Christmas, Interstitia) and Ian Miller (Kowloon Walled City, Strangelight, Less Art) who formed during quarantine, and they're gearing up to release their self-titled debut album on 1/29 via Pax Aeternum. You can read more about new single "Disabuse" here.

--

RACCOON CITY - "CARNATION"

Australian screamo/post-hardcore band Raccoon City are back from hiatus and gearing up to finally follow their 2014 debut LP with a new album this year. Read more about the intense lead single "Carnation" here.

--

DREAMWELL - "SAYAKA"

Providence's Dreamwell kinda sound like a cross between early La Dispute and traditional '90s screamo, and their new song "Sayaka" is seriously intense stuff. Read more about it here.

--

LINKIN PARK - "ONE STEP CLOSER" (100 GECS REMIX)

Linkin Park launched a new Hybrid Theory remix series, and the first one to be released is 100 gecs' take on "One Step Closer," which you can read more about here.

--

SERJ TANKIAN (SYSTEM OF A DOWN) & TOM MORELLO (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - "NATURAL'S NOT IN IT" (GANG OF FOUR COVER)

System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello have shared their cover of Gang of Four's "Natural's Not in It" from the upcoming tribute album, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four. The song, off Gang of Four's debut album Entertainment!, is where where The Problem of Leisure gets its title, and Tom and Serj deliver a spirited cover, putting their own spin on Andy Gill's signature riff while staying pretty true to the original.

--

REACHING OUT - DEMO 2020

NJ hardcore band Reaching Out formed during the pandemic and released this demo online, and it's now getting cassette release via Safe Inside Records (pre-order from the Deathwish store). It's got three original songs and a Side by Side cover, and it puts a fresh spin on the '80s youth crew scene that Side By Side came from.

--

SCALP - DOMESTIC EXTREMITY

When the release schedules start slowing down and the year-end lists start coming out, it's always a good time to find something cool that you missed earlier in the year. One of those for us is this ass-kicking LP by death metal-informed hardcore crew Scalp. It was engineered and mixed by former Nails drummer Taylor Young (who's also worked with Xibalba, Code Orange, and many others), and if you're familiar with Taylor's work, there's a very good chance this LP will be right up your alley.

--

