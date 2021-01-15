19 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

We're two weeks into 2021 and it's already a killer year for heavy music. Last week we got the new Frozen Soul album (which you can pick up on limited baby blue vinyl in the new BrooklynVegan store), and this week brought great new records from Gatecreeper, Terminal Bliss (ex-pg.99, City of Caterpillar), and Emma Ruth Rundle/Thou, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases. We also got a slew of new singles, from Tribulation, Eyehategod, Monolord, The Body, Hazing Over (fka Shin Guard), Suffering Hour, God Is An Astronaut, and more. Read on for all the metal, metal-adjacent, and hardcore songs we posted this week...

TRIBULATION - "FUNERAL PYRE"

Swedish metal greats Tribulation have shared the third single from their anticipated new album, and it finds them sounding as theatrical and melodic yet eerie and evil as ever.

--

EYEHATEGOD - "FAKE WHAT'S YOURS"

Eyehategod have debuted another song from their anticipated first album in 7 years, which you can read more about here. You can also pre-order the album on limited brown-swirl vinyl from the new BrooklynVegan store.

--

MONOLORD - "I'M STAYING HOME"

Trad-doomers Monolord have shared a new version of a previously unreleased song from the sessions for their 2019 Relapse debut No Comfort, and it's exactly the kind of tasty, Sabbath/Electric Wizard style riff-fest you'd expect from this band. "A leftover track from the “No Comfort” session with the lyrics re-recorded to suit our current state. Stay the fuck home," vocalist/guitarist Thomas Jäger says. It comes backed by a live version of "The Bastard Son."

--

WARDRUNA - "SKUGGE (SHADOW)"

Metal-friendly Norweigian dark folk group Wardruna will release their anticipated new album next week, and today they've revealed this stirringly ominous new song from it.

--

THE BODY - "TIED UP AND LOCKED IN"

Heavy experimentalists The Body have shared another track off their upcoming LP I've Seen All I Need To See, and it's three minutes of dense, claustrophobic, metal-scraping noise.

--

HAZING OVER (fka SHIN GUARD) - "JOCK"

Shin Guard have changed their name to Hazing Over, slightly changed their lineup, and went in a more metalcore/deathcore direction. Read more about it in our interview with the band and check out the first single from their upcoming Pestilence EP, "Jock."

--

SUFFERING HOUR - "OBSCURATION"

Forest Lake, Minnesota's Suffering Hour have been honing a thrilling mix of death and black metal for a few years, and they recently caught the attention of Profound Lore, who will release their sophomore album The Cyclic Reckoning on February 19. It's their first new music since 2019's Dwell EP and first full-length since 2017's In Passing Ascension.) "Obscuration" is the album's second single, and it's pretty intense shit.

--

THE RUINS OF BEVERAST - "ANCHORESS IN FURS"

Long-running German metal band The Ruins of Beverast have shared a second single off their upcoming album The Thule Grimoires (due 2/5 via Ván Records), and like lead single "Kromlec'h Knell," it finds them in gothic metal/death-doom territory, equal parts melodic and eerie.

--

GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT - "FADE"

Irish heavy post-rock vets God Is An Astronaut have unleashed the second taste of their upcoming 10th album Ghost Tapes #10, and it's as intense and hypnotic as you'd hope from this band. The Chariot Of Black Moth-produced video is just as dizzying.

--

MOGWAI - "RITCHIE SACRAMENTO"

Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite notes that this song title comes from the way a friend of theirs used to mispronounce "Ryuichi Sakamoto," while the lyrics were inspired by "a story Bob Nastanovich shared about his friend and [Silver Jews] bandmate David Berman who proclaimed 'Rise Crystal Spear' as he threw a shovel at a sports car." Mogwai say the song is dedicated to "all the musician friends we’ve lost over the years." Mogwai's new album is out in February.

--

SOM (CASPIAN, JUNIUS, CONSTANTS) - "AWAKE // SEDATE"

Post-metal band SOM (members of Caspian, Junius, and Constants) have a new EP on the way, and you can read more about the shoegazy lead single here.

--

SARIN - "RECKONER"

Toronto post-metal/sludge band Sarin have signed to Prosthetic and will release their third album, You Can't Go Back, on February 5 via the label. The first single is the crushing, towering "Reckoner."

--

BLEACH EVERYTHING - "BOUND"

Bleach Everything's new song is a sensory overload of raw, noisy, dissonant hardcore that clocks in at less than a minute and a half, and you can read more about it here.

--

SATARAY - "THE FLOOD"

Two likeminded dark ambient musicians, Sataray and Zania Morgan, have teamed up for the split release Argyropoeia, which will be out in January via Scry Recordings. You can read more about this latest track from it here.

--

SWAMPBEAST - "1000 YEARS OF PESTILENCE"

LA blackened death metallers Swampbeast will release their debut full-length Seven Evils Spawned of Seven Heads on 2/12 via Translation Loss, and you can hear the new single and read more at Invisible Oranges.

--

THIRDFACE - "VILLAINS!"

Nashville hardcore band Thirdface (whose drummer Shibby Poole is also in the Relapse-signed metal band Yautja) signed to Exploding In Sound for their upcoming debut LP, and you can read more about this new song here.

--

WORLD PEACE - "ANCESTRAL TRANSGRESSION"

World Peace have shared 29 more seconds of grindcore fury off their upcoming debut LP Come and See, due 3/12 via Twelve Gauge.

--

DESCENDENTS - "THAT'S THE BREAKS"

Descendents celebrate Trump's last days in office with this new 42-second ripper.

--

A.A. WILLIAMS - "NIGHT IN WHITE SATIN" (THE MOODY BLUES COVER)

For the past year or so, dark singer/songwriter A.A. Williams has been releasing gloomy, minimal covers that put a hauntingly beautiful spin on the originals, and here's another great one. She makes the '60s prog-pop hit sound like something that could've come out on '80s 4AD.

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

--

Best Metal Albums of 2020

See the full list of 30 here.