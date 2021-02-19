19 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been a busy week in heavy music with new records from Hazing Over, Youth Novel, Gravesend, Suffering Hour, Lacrima, Socioclast, Harakiri for the Sky, and more, plus new singles from Gojira, Eyehategod, Genghis Tron, Regional Justice Center, Worn, God's Hate, Gel, Dordeduh, Spectral Wound, and more. Read on for all the metal & hardcore tracks we posted this week...

GOJIRA - "BORN FOR ONE THING"

French metal greats Gojira finally announced their anticipated first album in five years, and shared this new single which you can read more about here.

--

EYEHATEGOD - "CIRCLE OF NERVES"

Eyehategod show off their swampiest, sludgiest side on the latest taste of their anticipated new LP A History of Nomadic Behavior.

--

GENGHIS TRON - "RITUAL CIRCLE"

Genghis Tron have shared a hypnotic, 10-minute track off their first album in 13 years and first with their new lineup, and you can read more about it here.

--

REGIONAL JUSTICE CENTER - "CONQUEST"

One of our most anticipated hardcore LPs at the moment is Regional Justice Center's Crime and Punishment. Here's a third single from it, which you can read more about here.

--

WORN - "ACIDIC BLOOD"

Wilkes-Barre hardcore band Worn have a new album called Human Work arriving on March 5, and today they've unleashed its second single. Like the first, it's gnarly, nasty, and extremely fun.

--

GOD'S HATE - "BE HARDER"

God's Hate, the metallic hardcore band co-founded by Colin Young of Twitching Tongues and vocalist/Ring Of Honor professional wrestler Brody King, are releasing a new self-titled album on March 12 via Closed Casket Activities. It was recorded by Colin's brother Taylor Young (also of Twitching Tongues, and ex-Nails), and the just-released lead single "Be Harder" is '90s East Coast-style metalcore at its toughest.

--

GEL - "BITCHMADE"

NJ hardcore band Gel are releasing a new 7", Violent Closure, later this month on Atomic Action! Records, and you can read more about the killer new single "Bitchmade" here.

--

DORDEDUH - "DESFERECAT"

After the classic lineup of beloved Romanian folk-black metal band Negură Bunget split, Negru continued on with Negură Bunget while Hupogrammos and Sol Faur formed Dordeduh and released their debut album Dar De Duh in 2012. Eight years passed without a followup, but now they'll finally release a sophomore LP, Har, on May 14 via Prophecy Productions. Here's the genre-hopping, seven-and-a-half minute lead single "Desferecat."

--

SPECTRAL WOUND - "FRIGID AND SPELLBOUND"

Canadian black metallers Spectral Wound will follow 2018's Infernal Decadence with a new LP, A Diabolic Thirst, on April 16 via Profound Lore, and first single "Frigid and Spellbound" is out now. It's harsh and tornadic but with a melodic side and some clear punk influence too, and it rips.

--

BRIDGE BURNER - "DISEMPATH"

New Zealand's Bridge Burner are fronted by Ben Read (who fronted Ulcerate early on) and also feature members of Vassafor, Graves, Anabyss, and more, and they make one hell of a racket that pulls from D-beat, black metal, and more. Their sophomore LP Disempath drops April 2 via Hibernation Release, and you can hear the genuinely furious title track now.

--

ARABROT - "KINKS OF THE HEART"

Norway's genre-defying, metal-friendly-but-super-catchy Arabrot have debuted another track off their upcoming LP Norwegian Gothic. It's a little doomy, but it's also a soaring, stomping rock song and it sounds like no other band in the world.

--

BLACK SHEEP WALL - "HUMAN SHAPED HOLE"

Psych/sludge/post-hardcore blenders Black Sheep Wall's first album in five years, Songs for the Enamel Queen, arrives next week, and here's another crushing, genre-blurring song from it.

--

BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS - "BLACK AIR"

New Zealand progressive tech-death unit Blindfolded and Led to the Woods's third album Nightmare Withdrawals comes out in March, and you can read more about this intense new single here.

--

KILL DIVISION (mem GRUESOME, MEGADETH, VENOM INC, MALEVOLENT CREATION, etc) - "CULTISTS"

Kill Division is a new grind supergroup fronted by former Malevolent Creation vocalist Kyle Symons and also featuring with Gus Rios (Gruesome, ex-Malevolent Creation), Jeramie Kling (The Absence, Venom Inc, and that new Massacre offshoot), and Dirk Verbueren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork), and "Cultists" is their debut sonic assault.

--

YAWNING SONS - "CIGARETTE FOOTSTEPS"

Yawning Sons -- the collaborative band of desert rock pioneers Yawning Man and UK band Sons of Alpha Centauri -- are releasing their long-awaited sophomore album Sky Island in March, and this new single features dusty lead vocals by Mario Lalli (Yawning Sons, Fatso Jetson). "When Mario laid down his emotive vocals, it elevated it to one of our most atmospheric pieces," bassist Nick Hannon (Sons of Alpha Centauri) told The Sleeping Shaman.

--

VREID - "WILD NORTH WEST"

Norwegian black 'n' roll vets Vreid are releasing Wild North West on April 30 via Season of Mist. It's a concept album that comes with an accompanying film, and there are definitely some film score vibes coming through on the just-released title track, along with plenty of evil, swaggering black 'n' roll.

--

KÖRD VÄRLD - "EGO > LIVES"

KÖRD VÄRLD is the new collaborative project of the legendary Anti-Cimex drummer Charlie Claesson and his PI$$ER/Bring The Drones bandmate James Domestic (also of The Domestics and other bands), and you can read more about this filthy dose of raw punk here.

--

PI$$ER - "PI$$ BAZAAR," "15% DUB TIME" & "DUB WON'T REPENT"

PI$$ER also have a new mini-LP coming, titled Carve Up For Yuks, that same day via TNSrecords/Kibou Records, which features new versions of songs from Wretched Life and Crushed Down to Paste, and which the label describes as "the sound of King Tubby and Lee 'Scratch Perry fighting over how best to mix a Discharge record." If that sounds up your alley, you're probably gonna dig these.

--

TIMO ELLIS (NETHERLANDS) - "DEATH IS EVERYWHER"

Netherlands leader Timo Ellis offers up Sabbath-meets-QOTSA style funky sludge on this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

--

