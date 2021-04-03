19 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

We got two very killer heavy albums this week, the new Wode and the new Steel Bearing Hand, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases (where you can also read about the new Godspeed You! Black Emperor and more). We also got new tracks from Hellish Form, Tenue, To Be Gentle, End On End, Rollin' Coffin (Vision of Disorder), Perturbator, Zao, Bodom After Midnight, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and more. Read on for those and more songs, plus a few other heavy full-lengths that are worth checking out...

HELLISH FORM (mem BODY VOID, KEEPER) - "SHADOWS WITH TEETH"

Not only is Willow Ryan releasing a new album with Body Void this year, she's also releasing an album with Hellish Form, the Vermont-based musician's bi-coastal duo with California's Jacob Lee of Keeper (who put out a split with Body Void last year). It's called Remains and due June 25 via Translation Loss, and first single "Shadows With Teeth" is a cathartic piece of glacial-paced doom. Read more at Invisible Oranges.

--

BE ALL END ALL - PACT MUSIC

Florida hardcore band Be All End All offer up nine songs in about 10 whiplash-inducing minutes on their ass-whooping new LP for Triple B.

--

DRILL SERGEANT - VILE EBB

This sounds like exactly what you'd hope for from a hardcore band called Drill Sergeant.

--

CROSS BRINGER - THE SIGNS OF SPIRITUAL DELUSION

If you're into the middle ground between screamo and post-black metal (Deafheaven, Envy, Oathbreaker, etc), don't sleep on this new LP from Cross Bringer, out now on Tomb Tree Tapes/Zegema Beach.

--

TENUE - "TERRITORIOS"

Spanish band Tenue have followed their 2018 LP Anábasis with a 30-minute, one-track album "Territorios," which finds the band trekking through screamo, post-metal, crust punk, and more. It's a towering, intense piece of music, and it all flows together perfectly. It's out now via The Plague of Man Records, Zegema Beach, Crust Or Die, Pifia, LongLegsLongArms, and Alerta Antifascista.

--

TO BE GENTLE - "IMPULSES"

Oregon screamo band To Be Gentle are gearing up for a new album, Wounded, due out later this summer, and it'll include this fantastic new song. It goes from blast of blackened screamo fury to something clean and post-rocky, with hugely emotive, impassioned screams throughout. Any purchases made on Bandcamp through Friday, April 2 (a Bandcamp fundraiser day) will benefit Northwest Arkansas Equality "to help support their important work during this difficult time."

--

END ON END - PROMO '21

OKC hardcore band End On End have a new EP on the way, but first they've released this promo with two new songs and a Step Forward cover. You can read more about it here.

--

ROLLIN' COFFIN (VISION OF DISORDER) - "RUNAWAY"

Vision of Disorder frontman Tim Williams has started a new grunge band, Rollin' Coffin, and their first single is "Runaway." Read more about it here.

--

S.H.I. - "IN THE MOUTH OF MADNESS"

Not only is Relapse reissuing Japanese hardcore vets Zouo's discography, band leader Cherry Nishida's newer band S.H.I. (Struggling Harsh Immortals) are also releasing their new album 4 死 Death on the label. Here's the second single, which offers up six minutes of throat-shredding, noisy post-hardcore.

--

PERTURBATOR - "DETHRONED UNDER A FUNERAL HAZE"

French synthwaver Perturbator will release his new album Lustful Sacraments on May 28 via Blood Music, and new single "Dethroned Under a Funeral Haze" is a dose of slow-paced goth rock that Perturbator says is "about death as the great equalizer."

--

DEAD WITCHES - "D.I.E. (DRAGGED INTO EMPTINESS)

Dead Witches is the UK doom metal band founded by original Electric Wizard drummer Mark Greening, and -- now armed with new vocalist Spring Thompson -- they're set to release a split with France's Witchthroat Serpent on June 18 via Heavy Psych Sounds, as part of the label's Doom Sessions series. If you like Electric Wizard's fuzzed-out, psychedelic doom, you'll like this too.

--

BIG SCENIC NOWHERE - "MURDER KLIPP"

Desert rock collective Big Scenic Nowhere (members of Fu Manchu, Yawning Man, Mos Generator, etc) will release their sophomore album The Long Morrow in fall 2021 and new single "The Long Morrow" has the weight of a sludge metal song but it's as catchy as a QOTSA or Foo Fighters song. There's also a trippy Pink Floyd-esque interlude in there too. Cool stuff.

--

HIGHWAY SNIPER - "NEW TERRORISTS"

Skylar Sarkis of Taking Meds and Growing Stone, Eric Egan of Heart Attack Man, and George Lucarelli of Falls Apart came together last year as the D-beating political hardcore band Highway Sniper, and they're now set to release a second EP this month. Read more about this ruthless lead single here.

--

THE ARMED - "AN ITERATION"

The Armed's highly anticipated new LP ULTRAPOP arrives 4/16 via Sargent House, and here's the third and final single, "AN ITERATION." It's another great example of the band's chaotic, genre-less, "anti-punk" sound, and it comes with a video featuring a voiceover by David Hayter, the voice behind Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid series.

The Armed's Dan Greene says, "The story of Metal Gear Solid 2--which seemed like convoluted, impenetrable nonsense when we were kids--has turned out to be disturbingly prescient of society in 2021. I would argue that this video game raised more interesting artistic and philosophical questions than a lot of 'higher art,' and much earlier too. We are beyond honored to see David Hayter take on the role of Dan Greene within The Armed Cinematic Universe."

--

ZAO - "THE FINAL GHOST"

Metalcore vets Zao have shared the third single off their first album in five years, The Crimson Corridor. Like the previous two, it finds the band's crushingly heavy sound in fine form.

--

BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT - "PAINT THE SKY WITH BLOOD"

Children of Bodom offshoot Bodom After Midnight have shared the title track to their upcoming Paint the Sky with Blood EP. It's the first song to be shared from the EP, which was made before frontman Alexi Laiho passed away earlier this year at age 41. “Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out, so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish," say the band.

--

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY & IF I DIE FIRST - "BLOODSTAINEDEYES"

Post-hardcore/metalcore bands SeeYouSpaceCowboy and If I Die First are releasing a split, and it includes this collaborative song/video, which is the most late 2000s Myspace/Hot Topic-looking and sounding thing in the world but feels new and exciting. Read more about it here.

--

HEAVY TEMPLE - "THE MAIDEN"

Philly psych-doom trio Heavy Temple have announced their debut album for Magnetic Eye, and you can read more about the lead single here.

--

ZOMBI - "BLACK FOREST"

Synth wizards Zombi (Steve Moore and A.E. Paterra) will release the Liquid Crystal EP on May 14 via Relapse, and here's the pulsating, hypnotic first taste.

--

--

