19 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in metal and hardcore we got the very good Body Void and BIG | BRAVE albums, which you can read about in Notable Releases, as well as new albums from Paysage d'Hiver, Spectral Lore, Bongzilla, and more, which you can read about at Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases. We also got new songs from Yautja, Kosmodemonic, Somnuri, Dead Heat, Monster Magnet (Dust cover), Domkraft, Steve Von Till, and more, and you can read on for those and others...

YAUTJA - "THE SPECTACLE"

Metal shapeshifters Yautja have shared the second single off their anticipated new album The Lurch (due 5/21 via Relapse). Throughout its four-minute running time, they touch on lumbering sludge, proggy weirdness, grindy fury, and more, and the whole thing is a heavy, irresistible mindfuck.

--

KOSMODEMONIC - "IPOMEA"

NYC psychedelic metal band Kosmodemonic will release their sophomore LP in May and here's a very cool new song from it. Read more about it here.

--

SOMNURI - "TOOTH & NAIL"

Here's the second single off Brooklyn sludge band Somnuri's upcoming sophomore album Nefarious Wave, and this one finds the band going into fast, D-beating punk territory. Read more about it here.

--

DEAD HEAT - "2 CENTS"

Nardcore/crossover thrash maniacs Dead Heat have announced a new album for Triple B Records, and you can read more about this lead single here.

--

MONSTER MAGNET - "LEARNING TO DIE" (DUST COVER)

Monster Magnet have shared another song off their upcoming album of proto-metal/heavy psych covers, A Better Dystopia, and this one's of Dust, the short-lived NYC heavy psych band whose drummer Marc Bell aka Marky Ramone went on to join Richard Hell & the Voidoids and, of course, the Ramones. "Learning To Die’ blew me away when I was 15 and it still blows me away," frontman Dave Wyndorf said. "Man, do I LOVE to sing this song. Dust was one of the greats."

--

DOMKRAFT - "AUDIODOME"

Swedish psych-doomers Domkraft's new album arrives later this month and here's a heavy, trippy, 9+ minute track. Read more about it here.

--

PSYCHIC HIT - "LIVIN' ON"

Bay Area band Psychic Hit channel '70s hard rock and proto-metal and they do a lot of justice to that sound on this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

KHANDRA - "ALL OCCUPIED BY SOLE DEATH"

Belarusian black metallers Khandra have shared the title track off All Occupied by Sole Death (due 5/28 via Season of Mist Underground Activists) and it's the perfect balance of melody, atmosphere, and ferocity.

--

STEVE VON TILL - "THE SPIRALING AWAY"

Neurosis' Steve Von Till has shared the closing track of his upcoming ambient album A Deep Voiceless Wilderness, and it's a stirring track with a video by former Neurosis visual artist Josh Graham.

--

SNAG - "HEIRLOOM"

Milwaukee screamo/hardcore band Snag announced their sophomore album Death Doula and shared this excellent lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

KAONASHI - "AN EVENING OF MOVING PICTURES WITH SCOOTER CORKLE"

Pennsylvania self-proclaimed "emo mathcore" band Kaonashi announced a new album, Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year, due 5/21 via Equal Vision/Unbeaten Records, and they sound even more chaotic than usual (and incorporate more clean vocals) on this lead single. Read more about it here.

--

THE HIRS COLLECTIVE - "LOVE"

Philly queer DIY punk collective The HIRS Collective have announced a new double album and shared this rager of a new song, which you can read more about here.

--

VATICAN - "FRACTURED GOD" & "ABSOLUTE REALITY"

Savannah metalcore up and comers Vatican have signed to UNFD, and their first release fo the label is the double single Become A New God, which features the songs "Fractured God" and "Absolute Reality." You can read more about it here.

--

WRISTMEETRAZOR - "ANEMIC (THE SAME SIX WORDS)"

Over-the-top metalcore band Wristmeetrazor have followed the great "Last Tango In Paris" with another single off their anticipated new LP Replica of a Strange Love. It's chaotic and heavy and in-your-face but still finds them for an uplifting melodic chorus.

--

DEATH GOALS - "SHRIKE"

UK chaotic hardcore/screamo/metalcore/etc duo Death Goals' debut album comes out in June, and you can read more about this killer new song from it here.

--

CATEGORY 514 (mem GAZM) - "PUNK MOTHERFUCKER"

Seb and Joshua of Montreal hardcore band Gazm started another band, Category 514, and this one's a little different. "Initially we wanted to do a pure '90s death/doom revival record but we realized that that pool of bands is too saturated right now," Seb told No Echo. "As history has shown again and again, it's OK to be 3 years late to a metal trend if you claim it's a hardcore band and talk shit on the mic [laughs]." Seb adds, "Musically speaking, the whole idea was kind of like, what if every kind of heavy evil music from the mid-'90s was put together. Imagine Bulldoze and Carcass with a touch of Evil Pimp thrown into a blender to make some real potent dumb idiot juice." You can definitely hear that coming through in new song "Punk Motherfucker" off their upcoming demo, No Love For Fakes, which drops this Friday (4/23).

--

SWIM THE CURRENT - "COGNITIVE DISSONANCE" (ft. CHAKA MALIK)

Swiim The Current is the project of multi-instrumentalist Greg Antine, and Greg collaborates with a different guest vocalist on each track. New single "Cognitive Dissonance" features lead vocals by the legendary Chaka Malik (Burn, Orange 9mm, Ghost Decibels), and you can read more about it here.

--

MUSK OX - "MEMORIAM"

Instrumental chamber folk/post-classical trio Musk Ox are releasing their first album in seven years this July, and you can read more about lead single "Memoriam" here.

--

HIGHWAY SNIPER - GREATEST HITS 2: THIS TIME IT'S PERSONAL EP

Highway Sniper -- the political hardcore punk trio of Skylar Sarkis of Taking Meds and Growing Stone, Eric Egan of Heart Attack Man, and George Lucarelli of Falls Apart -- formed last year and today they've released their sophomore EP. As the recently released lead single hinted, Highway Sniper sound even heavier and more pissed-off on this EP than they did on the last one. It might technically be a "side project," but it's not tossed-off or anything. It rips as hard as just about anything coming out of this genre right now.

--

AMNESIAC - OUR DEATH WILL BE GRAND

New Haven screamo band Amnesiac released this promising EP at the tail-end of 2020, and it just got picked up by Zegema Beach Records. Fans of the raw, atmospheric sounds of late '90s screamo, take note.

--

THE YOU SUCK FLYING CIRCUS - /​​/​​​/​​​/​​​/​​​/​​​/​​​-​​​/​​​/​​​-​​​/​​​/​​​/​​​/​​/

The You Suck Flying Circus's soaring, climactic album /​​/​​​/​​​/​​​/​​​/​​​/​​​-​​​/​​​/​​​-​​​/​​​/​​​/​​​/​​/ blends post-rock, metal, psychedelia, experimental rock, and more. It came out last fall on Flowerpot Records, but it just got a re-release on Tomb Tree Tapes.

--

YŌKAI - NOSTALGICATED

Yōkai is a tough-as-nails hardcore crew from Compton and South Central Los Angeles whose members also play in the ska bands Matamoska!, La Pobreska, Mafia Rusa, and The Skacore Cartel, and their debut LP Nostalgicated was recorded by Taylor Young (God's Hate, Twitching Tongues, ex-Nails). "We wanted to give it a go to play in a band together and play in another totally different genre of music," bassist Héctor Rivera told No Echo. "We all have always been open-minded about [musical genres] and hardcore being one of them."

--

BLEMISH - DEMO

NJ band Blemish (who Robbie from Bone Cutter/Heavy Heavy Low Low shouted out in our new interview) recently dropped this demo of raw, grimy old school-style death metal. It's stomping and sluggish at times and speeds up to a grindcore/powerviolence pace at others.

--

Vinyl on sale now in the shop...

Motorhead - Motorhead on limited white vinyl (order yours)

Circle Jerks - Group Sex 40th anniversary splatter LP + fanzine (order yours)

Gorilla Biscuits - Start Today - new opaque red pressing (order yours)

Youth of Today - Break Down The Walls on opaque blue vinyl (order yours)

Red Fang - Arrows on neon splatter vinyl (order yours)

Serj Tankian - Elasticity on limited white vinyl (order yours)

Crumbsuckers - Life of Dreams on limited splatter vinyl (order yours)

The Obsessed - The Church Within on limited transparent blue with black smoke vinyl (order yours)

EVEN MORE METAL VINYL:

AC/DC - Back In Black & Highway to Hell

Exodus LPs (colored variants included)

Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Distruction & Use Your Illusion 1

Iron Maiden - Number of the Beast & self-titled

Judas Priest - Screaming for Vengeance & British Steel

KISS - Destroyer

Metallica LPs

Motörhead - Ace of Spades

Ozzy Osbourne LPs (picture discs included)

Rainbow - Rainbow Rising

Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe

Slayer - Show No Mercy & Hell Awaits (colored vinyl)

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.