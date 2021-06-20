19 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the very good new Bossk album (which I wrote about in Notable Releases), and you can head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Heavy Temple, Helloween, Thorn, and more. We also got new songs from Carcass, At The Gates, BIG | BRAVE & The Body, SPEED, Section H8, Witch Vomit, Unto Others, Voices, and more. Read on for all the heavy music we posted this week...

AT THE GATES - "THE FALL INTO TIME"

At The Gates' new song is nearly seven minutes and it moves between symphonic territory, atmospheric post-metal, and straight-up prog. It's off their upcoming LP Nightmare of Being (which you can pre-order on exclusive clear vinyl) and you can read more about it here.

CARCASS - "KELLY'S MEAT EMPOIUM"

British death metal legends Carcass finally announced their new album Torn Arteries (pre-order our limited white vinyl variant) and released this new song, which you can read more about here.

BIG | BRAVE & THE BODY - "OH SINNER"

Heavy music experimentalists The Body and BIG | BRAVE announced a new album inspired by folk music, and you can read more about the hypnotic lead single here.

SPEED - "WE SEE U"

The tough-as-nails Australian hardcore band SPEED released this killer new song/video and you can read more about it here.

SECTION H8 - "NIGHTMARE"

LA hardcore band Section H8 will release their debut LP Welcome To The Nightmare on 7/30 via Flatspot, and the thrash-informed lead single comes with a video that features footage filmed at the recent guerrilla hardcore show in LA that drew over 2,000 people and was shut down by LAPD. Read more here.

ANTHESIS / BOTFLY / CELL PRESS / GREBER SPLIT

This very cool four-way split on No Funeral Records comes from four Canadian bands, three of which offer up towering post-metal (Anthesis, Cell Press, and Greber) and one of which is more in the Dinosaur Jr/Torche sludge-pop realm (Botfly). The split also has ambient interludes from Clouds Become Oceans (the solo project of Anthesis guitarist Scott Miller).

WITCH VOMIT - ABHORRENT RAPTURE EP

Portland death metallers Witch Vomit have surprise-released this new EP on 20 Buck Spin, and it sounds absolutely vile, but there's just a little melody and atmosphere creeping in at times too.

C4 - CHAOS STREAKS

Boston band C4 released this debut LP on Triple B Records, and it's 10 brief tracks of rowdy, shit-starting hardcore.

ENDS OF SANITY - S/T EP

North Carolina's Ends of Sanity (members of Detriment, Life's Question, Dwell) offer up four chuggy stompers on this self-titled EP for New Morality Zine/DAZE.

UNTO OTHERS (fka IDLE HANDS) - "WHEN WILL GODS WORK BE DONE"

Unto Others (fka Idle Hands) have signed to Roadrunner and their first single for the label is "When Will Gods Work Be Done," which was produced and mixed by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Code Orange, etc) and finds the band putting their usual metallic spin on goth rock. Read more about it here.

INFORMATION_AGE (mem PALLBEARER, PINKISH BLACK) - "WE WERE ALIVE"

Joseph D. Rowland (Pallbearer, Hosianna Mantra) and Daron Beck (Pinkish Black) are Information_Age, whose self-titled debut EP arrives July 23. Lead single "We Were Alive" finds the duo offering up their take on '80s goth.

SERJ TANKIAN - "DISARMING TIME: A MODERN PIANO CONCERTO" & "CINEMATIC PIANO THEME (WITH POETRY)"

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian follows his recent solo EP Elasticity (order on limited white vinyl) with a 24-minute modern classical piece and the announcement that he'll put out a spoken word project, Cool Gardens Poetry Suite, on July 9. You can stream a track from that now too.

EIGHTEEN VISIONS - "THEM BONES" (ALICE IN CHAINS COVER)

Second wave metalcore vets Eighteen Visions have released a cover of Alice In Chains' classic "Them Bones." They mostly stay faithful to the original, but they add a little more "-core" in there. It's cool stuff.

VOICES - "AN AUDIENCE OF MANNEQUINS"

UK band Voices are releasing a new EP, An Audience of Mannequins, on July 30 via Church Road, and the just-released title track is an intense blend of death, black, and metalcore.

THE HIRS COLLECTIVE - "STAYING ALIVE" (ft. SEPHEN INMAN)

Queer grindcore collective HIRS have shared another scorcher off their anticipated new LP The Third 100 Songs. It features Sephen Inman, who also made the video.

UNREQVITED - "FUNERAL PYRE"

One-man black metal act Unreqvited is releasing a new album, Beautiful Ghosts, on August 4 via Prophecy Productions. It includes this new single, which leans much more heavily into black metal's ethereal/atmospheric/melodic side than its harsh/evil side.

KOYO - "DIAMOND ONE" (ft. LIFE'S QUESTION)

Koyo formed last year with members of SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Typecaste, Rain of Salvation, Hangman, and Adrenaline as a love letter to Long Island emo, and today they've announced their second EP and first for Triple B Records. Read more about the lead single (featuring Abby Rhine of Life's Question) here.

HEALTH & TYLER BATES - "ANTI-LIFE" (ft. CHINO MORENO)

HEALTH can't stop won't stop doing awesome collaborations, and following one with Nine Inch Nails comes one with Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, whose unmistakable, soaring voice is perfect for HEALTH's atmospheric industrial pop. It's from the soundtrack to DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal (order our exclusive red and yellow vinyl variants), and you can read more about it here.

DREG - PRAXIS I: TURBINE BLADE GORE EP

NJ's DREG dropped this brief EP that falls somewhere between sass and metalcore (and includes a song featuring cybergrind solo artist Blind Equation), and if you've been into the stuff coming out of this realm lately (Wristmeetrazor, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Kaonashi, etc), this is definitely worth a listen.

