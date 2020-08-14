19 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week saw the release of new albums by Boldy James, Burna Boy, and Ho99o9 (all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases), as well as album announcements/lead singles from Drake and Nas, a guest-filled Black Noi$e album (with great Earl Sweatshirt and Danny Brown songs), and singles from Vic Mensa, Snoop Dogg, EarthGang, Chika, Anderson .Paak, Sa-Roc, Buddy, and more. Read on for those and more hip hop songs we posted this week...

DRAKE - "LAUGH NOW CRY LATER" (ft. LIL DURK)

Drake recently released a mixtape of non-album songs and he's been showing up on other people's songs lately, but now he released his own proper new single and said it's from his next proper album, Certified Lover Boy. It features Lil Durk and it finds Drake sing-rapping triumphant, horn-fueled production. It comes with a Dave Meyers-directed video that was filmed at Nike World Headquarters and features Drake getting his ass handed to him in one-on-ones against Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marshawn Lynch.

NAS - "ULTRA BLACK"

Nas releases a new album next week called King's Disease, and here's the Hit-Boy-produced lead single, which you can read more about here.

BLACK NOI$E - "MOURNING" (ft. EARL SWEATSHIRT)

Black Noi$e's guest-filled new album is out today, and one of the major highlights is this song with Earl Sweatshirt.

BLACK NOI$E - "1999" (ft. DANNY BROWN)

Another major highlight of Black Noi$e's new album is this one with Danny Brown.

VIC MENSA - "NO MORE TEAR DROPS"

After debuting it on the Lollapalooza livestream, Vic Mensa has now officially released his new single "No More Tear Drops." It fuses '70s psychedelic soul with modern-day rap, and it's a lyrically powerful protest song that resonates very strongly right now.

SNOOP DOGG - "NIPSEY BLUE"

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle one day ahead of what would've been his 35th birthday (August 15) with this gospel-tinged new song.

EARTHGANG - "POWERED UP"

EarthGang have a new song in the new Madden NFL 21 game, and it finds the duo delivering their idiosyncratic sing-raps over some gooey psych-funk production.

CHIKA - "MY POWER"

Jamie Foxx's new Netflix thriller Project Power features this new song by fast-rising rapper Chika. "My Power" finds Chika putting a fresh spin on the kind of soul sample-fueled rap that was big in the early Kanye era, and she makes it sound fresh.

ANDERSON .PAAK - "CUT EM IN" (ft. RICK ROSS)

Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross, and producer Hit-Boy team up on this bright, booming, and pretty irresistible new track.

SA-ROC - "DELIVERANCE"

Sa-Roc releases her new album The Sharecropper’s Daughter on October 2 via Rhymesayers, and new single "Deliverance" finds her dishing out tastefully motormouthed raps over psychedelic production.

BUDDY - "AIN'T SWEET" (ft. MATT OX)

Compton rapper Buddy has released a string of solid singles this year, and here's another one. It's melodic and lively and Buddy is in fine form on it.

SMINO - "BACKSTAGE PASS"

Smino is back with a new song that finds him in half-rapped, half-sung mode over a slowed-down sample of The Drums "Money."

SLEEPY HALLOW & SHEFF G - "TIP TOE"

Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G are frequent collaborators and both staples of the current Brooklyn drill scene, and now they've inked a deal with RCA and celebrated with this new collaborative song.

DUA LIPA - "LEVITATING" (ft. MADONNA & MISSY ELLIOTT) (THE BLESSED MADONNA REMIX)

Dua Lipa is releasing Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album, an album with guest-filled remixes of songs from this year's very fun Future Nostalgia. A Mark Ronson remix of "Physical" ft. Gwen Stefani is still forthcoming, but you can now hear The Blessed Madonna's remix of "Levitating," which features newly-added vocals by Madonna and Missy Elliott and is just as addictive as the original.

G PERICO - "TOOLIE" (PROD. GIRL TALK)

G Perico returns with another great dose of classic-style West Coast rap, this time produced by Girl Talk.

COUSIN STIZZ - "CROCODILE TEARSS" & "MAC RONI"

Boston rapper returns with two new tracks, both of which find him in fine form over mid-tempo, trap-ish production.

BOBBY SESSIONS - "FIGHT"

Def Jam-signed Dallas rapper returns with a militant new song.

SADISTIK - "ZODIAC" (ft. MICK JENKINS)

Sadistik has tapped the always-great Mick Jenkins for this appealing dose of psychedelic rap.

YOUNG DOLPH - RICH SLAVE

Rich Slave is an album that's very much made for these times. It finds Young Dolph looking at the experience of being Black in America and offering up critiques on racism and police brutality and other strong, powerful messages. It'd be an impactful album any year, but especially in a year that saw all 50 states take to the streets to protest against police brutality at once. And as serious as this album gets, it's not afraid to have a little fun too. Guests include Megan Thee Stallion, G Herbo, and Key Glock.

