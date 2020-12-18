19 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

Today we posted our list of the 50 best rap albums of 2020, but the year isn't over yet. The new Moor Mother/billy woods album became streamable today, and this week also brought deluxe editions from Conway and Eminem, a new Sheff G album, and singles from slowthai, EarthGang, Young Thug, Mozzy, MF DOOM, R.A.P. Ferreira, Ric Wilson, and more...

CONWAY THE MACHINE - FROM KING TO A GOD (DELUXE)

Conway's From King to a GOD is one of our top 10 rap albums of the year, and today he released a deluxe edition with six new songs. Features come from 7xvethegenius and Jay Skeese, who are both signed to Conway's Drumwwork label. Also, Conway and Benny the Butcher's virtual concert for TIDAL is tonight (12/18) at 8 PM ET.

--

EMINEM - MUSIC TO BE MURDERED BY: SIDE B (DELUXE EDITION)

Eminem released a deluxe edition of his 2020 album Music To Be Murdered By, and it's basically an entirely new album, with 16 new songs. Guests include Dr. Dre, DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

--

SHEFF G - PROUD OF ME NOW

Brooklyn drill leader Sheff G released one of our favorite rap albums of the year with One and Only, and he followed it this week with another similarly great album, Proud of Me Now. The only guest is frequent collaborator Sleepy Hallow.

--

E-40 / TOO $HORT - AIN'T GONE DO IT / TERMS & CONDITIONS

Veteran West Coast rappers E-40 and Too $hort will face off in the next Verzuz battle on Saturday (12/19) at 8 PM ET, and ahead of that, they released this split album, which also includes the collaborative song "Triple Gold Sox." Guests include Freddie Gibbs, Drakeo The Ruler, Capolow, Blxst, G-Eazy, Guapdad 4000, and more.

--

SLOWTHAI - "THOUGHTS"

slowthai has an anticipated new album, TYRON, due in 2021, and here's a new non-album track built around an intense, stream-of-consciousness freestyle.

--

EARTHGANG - "TEARS OF JOY" (ft. ASHIA KARANA) & "BEAUTIFUL LIFE" (ft. KING HOODIE)

Atlanta melodic rap duo EarthGang are one of the artists participating in Jägermeister's "Meister Class" program, which allows emerging artists a chance to collaborate with bigger names. They just put out two singles that shine a light on two up and comers: Ashia Karana and King Hoodie.

--

EARTHGANG - "OPTIONS" (ft. WALE)

EarthGang also tapped Wale for this R&B-tinged new song, and it comes with a stop-motion video made by Robot Chicken animator Bona Bones.

--

YOUNG THUG, YAK GOTTI & GUNNA - "TAKE IT TO TRIAL"

Young Thug's label Young Stoner Life Records is gearing up to release Slime Language 2, and it'll include this Wheezy-produced all-star collab from Young Thug, Gunna, and Yak Gotti.

--

MOZZY - "KEEP HOPE" (ft. BLXST)

Sacramento rapper Mozzy already released two great songs this year, and now he's back with another single that was born out of a RapCaviar freestyle about COVID, Kobe Bryant, Breonna Taylor, OnlyFans, Obama, and more.

--

JACKBOY - "THINK THEY ARE" (ft. DENZEL CURRY)

One of the highlights of Jackboy's new album Love Me While I'm Here is "Think They Are," which features a standout verse by fellow Florida rapper Denzel Curry.

--

JADA KINGDOM - "GREEN DREAMS"

Rising Jamaican dancehall singer Jada Kingdom has had a busy year that included appearing on Popcaan's Fixtape, releasing her E-Syde Queen mixtape and her debut single for Mad Decent, "Budum," and now she wraps up the year with another Mad Decent single, the chilled-out, R&B-tinged "Green Dreams."

--

RANSOM - "GOOD TIME" (ft. STOVE GOD COOKS & CHE NOIR)

Ransom, Stove God Cooks, and Che Noir are three of the best rappers within the whole current post-boom bap movement, so it's no surprise that they sound great connecting over this Nicholas Craven beat.

--

PETER COTTONTALE - "TOGETHER" (ft. CHANCE THE RAPPER, CYNTHIA ERIVO & MORE)

Chance The Rapper is not only working on a charity single with Dionne Warwick and The Weeknd, he's also on this new track by his Social Experiment bandmate Peter CottonTale, alongside soul singer Cynthia Erivo, the Chicago Children’s Choir, and the Matt Jones Re-Collective Orchestra.

--

MF DOOM - "LUNCH BREAK" (PROD. FLYING LOTUS) & "THE CHOCOLATE CONQUISTADORS" (PROD. BADBADNOTGOOD)

MF DOOM released songs produced by Flying Lotus and BADBADNOTGOOD from the Grand Theft Auto Online expansion, and you can read more about them here.

--

R.A.P. FERREIRA/SCALLOPS HOTEL - "BATTLE REPORT" (ft. PINK NAVEL)

Rory Ferreira has announced a new album inspired by beat poet Bob Kaufman that's coming out under his R.A.P. Ferreira moniker and was self-produced under his scallops hotel moniker. First single "battle report" is out now and you can read more about it here.

--

THE LASSO - "SATELLITE"

Having already released a collaborative album with Elucid as Small Bills this year, The Lasso returns with a new solo single, "Satellite," a gorgeous song that combines rubbery G-Funk bass, soaring neo-soul vocals, jazz sax, and more.

--

CUPCAKKE - "GUM"

CupcakKe has been releasing instantly-satisfying singles all year, and this new one is no exception.

--

RIC WILSON - "TRUNK MUSIC"

Ric Wilson raps and auto-tune-sings over triumphant, horn-fueled production on this very cool new song.

--

MADLIB & FOUR TET - "ROAD OF THE LONELY ONES"

Two of the most consistently great producers of the last 20+ years, Madlib and Four Tet, will release a collaborative album called Sound Ancestors in January and you can read more about this lead single here.

--

