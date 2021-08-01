19 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop we got the anticipated new Isaiah Rashad album (which you can read about in Notable Releases), plus albums from Dave East & Harry Fraud, Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire, Toosii, Tink, and more. We also got new singles from Maxo Kream, Boldy James & The Alchemist, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), Morray, Jhay Cortez, Sleepy Hallow, Skepta, Pink Siifu, and more. Read on for those and more...

MAXO KREAM - "LOCAL JOKER"

Maxo Kream has a followup album to 2019's Brandon Banks on the way, and while most details on that are TBA, he just released the new song "Local Joker." It finds his storytelling style in fine form over some laid-back production.

--

BOLDY JAMES & THE ALCHEMIST - "DRUG ZONE"

Longtime collaborators Boldy James and The Alchemist's anticipated new album Bo Jackson arrives August 13, and they've shared its second single "Drug Zone," a dark, deadly song that reminds you how much chemistry these two have.

--

SILK SONIC (BRUNO MARS & ANDERSON .PAAK) - "SKATE"

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's vintage soul-inspired debut single as Silk Sonic ("Leave The Door Open") caught on very quickly earlier this year, and now, nearly five months later, they've released their second single, "Skate." It pulls from the same influences as the first single, and these two continue to do justice to that sound.

--

MORRAY - "TRENCHES" (REMIX ft. POLO G)

Soulful sing-rapper Morray's Street Sermons is one of the year's best debut albums, and "Trenches" is one of its best songs. That song now has a new remix with a new verse from Chicago's melodic drill great Polo G.

--

AMINDI - NICE

Not only is R&B/soul singer Amindi featured on the new Isaiah Rashad album, she also put out her own very promising new EP: the warm and relaxed sounding nice.

--

KASH DOLL - "LIKE A PRO" (ft. JUICY J)

Detroit rapper Kash Doll has tapped Juicy J for a bouncy, catchy, raunchy new jam.

--

G-EAZY - "AT WILL" (ft. EST GEE)

The very popular G-Eazy released a new song, and it's got a very cool guest: rising Louisville street rapper EST Gee (who just released his new album Bigger Than Life or Death).

--

ANT CLEMONS - "APPRECIATION" (ft. 2 CHAINZ & TY DOLLA $IGN)

R&B singer Ant Clemons has a new album on the way, and it'll feature this single which finds him teaming with two giants: 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign.

--

LIV.E - CWTTY+

Last year, Liv.e released the very good psychedelic soul album Couldn't Wait To Tell You..., and now she's put out six new songs on a deluxe edition called CWTTY+.

--

JHAY CORTEZ - "EN MI CUARTO" (ft. SKRILLEX)

Rising Puerto Rican rapper (and Bad Bunny collaborator) Jhay Cortez teams with Skrillex for this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

ELADIO CARRIÓN - "TATA" (REMIX ft. J BALVIN, DADDY YANKEE & BOBBY SHMURDA)

Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión has released a new remix of "Tata" from his 2021 album Monarca, featuring newly-added guest vocals from Daddy Yankee and Bobby Shmurda, plus J Balvin (who's also on the original). It's a dark, menacing offering of Latin rap.

--

SLEEPY HALLOW - "2055" (ft. COI LERAY)

Brooklyn melodic drill rapper Sleepy Hallow has released a new remix of "2055" from Still Sleep?, and this version features another fast-rising melodic East Coast rapper, Coi Leray.

--

OMB PEEZY - "GODLY"

Mobile, Alabama's OMB Peezy blurs the line between singing and rapping on this soulful anthem.

--

YS - "HATE ME" (ft. BABYFACE RAY & FENIX FLEXIN)

Rising Compton rapper YS raps over a classic West Coast-style bounce on this new song featuring Detroit rap leader Babyface Ray and Shoreline Mafia's Fenix Flexin.

--

SKEPTA - "NIRVANA" (ft. J BALVIN)

UK rap icon Skepta released a new five-song EP called All In on Friday, prefaced by this lead single featuring J Balvin. Read more here.

--

NAO - "AND THEN LIFE WAS BEAUTIFUL"

UK R&B singer Nao announced a new album, And Then Life Was Beautiful, and shared the title track, which you can read more about here.

--

ISAIAH RASHAD - "RUNNIN'" (ft. SCHOOLBOY Q)

In addition to releasing his anticipated new album The House Is Burning, Isaiah Rashad put out this non-album single featuring his TDE labelmate Schoolboy Q and production from Kenny Beats and Mount Kimbie's Dom Maker. Isaiah and Q sound great together over the chilled-out backdrop.

--

RIO DA YUNG OG - "GHETTO FREE" (ft. PEEZY)

Michigan's rap scene has been on fire lately, and here's a new floor-shaking collab from Flint's Rio Da Yung OG and Detroit's Peezy.

--

PINK SIIFU - "BUSSIN' (COLD)" (ft. TURICH BENJY)

Pink Siifu has shared the second single off his upcoming album GUMBO'!, and you can read more about it here.

--

--

