19 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

It's been a very busy week in the music world, with Coachella, Record Store Day, and so many new releases. In hip hop, we got new albums from Pusha T and Defcee that you can read about in Notable Releases, and I also recommend the new redveil. Plus, we got new singles from Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, 070 Shake, Ab-Soul, Erica Banks, Hodgy, Elcamino, Namir Blade, Flee Lord, Ravyn Lenae, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

MEGAN THEE STALLION - "PLAN B"

Megan Thee Stallion previewed a new song called "Plan B" at Coachella last weekend, and now she has officially released the song ahead of the festival's second weekend. The song samples Jodeci and the Wu-Tang Clan's "Freek’n You (Remix)," and it finds Megan in full-on shit talking mode.

RICO NASTY - "VADERZ" (ft. BKTHERULA)

Rico Nasty continues to gear up for her new mixtape Rx, and you can read more about latest single "Vaderz" here.

SOUTHSIDE & FUTURE - "HOLD THAT HEAT" (ft. TRAVIS SCOTT)

Producer Southside and Future have teamed up for dose of dark, syrupy trap-pop, "Hold That Heat," and it features Travis Scott, marking the first major single that Travis has appeared on since the Astroworld tragedy.

DREAMDOLL - "ICE CREAM DREAM" (ft. FRENCH MONTANA)

Bronx rapper DreamDoll taps French Montana and flips Raekwon’s classic “Ice Cream” for this brash New York rap anthem. She was also added to Fivio Foreign's tour, including his two NYC shows.

TAY KEITH - "LIGHTS OFF" (ft. GUNNA & LIL DURK)

If you listen to rap music, you definitely know the name Tay Keith (thanks in part to his memorable producer tag), and now he's tapped Gunna and Lil Durk for a solo single that's cut from the same appealing cloth as the many hits he's produced.

HALEEK MAUL - "VERIFIED" (ft. CHIIEF DIIN)

Barbados-based rapper Haleek Maul has announced a new EP, INNER, due May 20 via Holdersland and featuring fellow Bajan artists Chiief Diin and Jah Koda. The former is on lead single "Verified," which comes with a video that celebrates Haleek's home country.

TIACORINE - "GAS STATION"

North Carolina rapper TiaCorine returns with "Gas Station," a unique and deceptively plainspoken rap song.

KAROL G - "PROVENZA"

Ahead of her second weekend at Coachella, reggaeton/Latin pop singer Karol G has dropped a breezy, kinetic new single.

070 SHAKE - "SKIN AND BONES"

Rapper/singer 070 Shake has announced her sophomore album, You Can't Kill Me, due later this year via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam, and lead single "Skin and Bones" finds her toning down her rap side in favor of atmospheric art pop.

LOGIC - “TETRIS" & "DECADES"

Logic recently announced a co-headline tour with Wiz Khalifa and today dropped two new singles: the chilled-out "Decades" and "Tetris" which comes with a very cool video that has Logic all over NYC.

AB-SOUL - "HOLLANDAISE"

Ab-Soul is back with his first solo single in two years, a creamy Kal Banx-produced delight known as "Hollandaise." It's not about Eggs Benedict.

ERICA BANKS - "POP OUT"

Dallas rapper Erica Banks has put out a very fun new song and you can read more about it here.

HODGY - "WE NEVER KNEW"

Former Odd future member Hodgy has shared a new song off his first project in 6 years, Entitled, and like recent single "People Change," it was produced by his MellowHype partner Left Brain. These two still have a ton of chemistry, and Hodgy's verses are great.

ELCAMINO - "ANGELS"

Buffalo rapper Elcamino has announced a new project, Let There Be Light, due May 13 and featuring appearances and production from Curren$y, Streetrunner, Camouflage Monk and Keisha Plum. Lead single "Angels" finds Elcamino sounding great over a lush soul/jazz backdrop.

NAMIR BLADE - "RIDE"

Nashville rapper/singer Namir Blade has announced a new self-produced album, Metropolis, due June 3 via Mello Music Group. The first single is "Ride," which finds him bouncing back and forth between singing and rapping over a smooth instrumental.

FLEE LORD & MEPHUX - "OUT THE MUD"

Flee Lord and producer Mephux will release a new project, Pray For The Evil III, on May 6 via LordMobb. It boasts appearances from Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, Trae Tha Truth, Cormega, Fat Joe, and more, and Flee's distinct voice sounds great over Mephux's smooth, post-boom bap production.

LOU PHELPS - "OH REALLY?" (ft. GUAPDAD 4000 & JOYCE WRICE)

Canadian rapper Lou Phelps snags a funk-infused beat from AgaJon and a soulful hook from Joyce Wrice for this appealing new song.

RAVYN LENAE - "M.I.A."

R&B/soul singer Ravyn Lenae has finally announced her first full-length album, and you can read more about new single "M.I.A." here.

REDVEIL - "AUTOMATIC" (ft. OVRKAST & FLY ANAKIN)

Maryland rapper redveil's great new album learn 2 swim is out now, and that it includes his anticipated collaboration with fellow underground rap greats Ovrkast and Fly Anakin.

