This week in hip hop, we got new albums from Babyface Ray, Amber Mark, and Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and we also got new singles from Denzel Curry, Raveena (ft. Vince Staples), Kilo Kish (also ft. Vince Staples), Benny the Butcher (ft. J. Cole), Ella Mai, Saba, Quavo, Nigo (ft. A$AP Rocky), Cousin Stizz, The Cool Kids, Icewear Vezzo, Gucci Mane (ft. Lil Durk), and more.

DENZEL CURRY - "WALKIN'"

Denzel Curry has shared the lead single off his upcoming album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, and you can read more about it here.

NIJA - DON'T SAY I DIDN'T WARN YOU

R&B singer Nija has co-written songs for Beyonce, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and more, and now she released her own debut album, Don't Say I Didn't Warn You. "There’s a stigma against songwriters turning into artists because usually they give all their sauce away," Nija said in a statement. "But I’ve always made sure I went above and beyond people’s expectations, so don’t say I didn’t warn you about that." It does indeed sound pretty great.

RAVEENA - "SECRET" (ft. VINCE STAPLES)

R&B singer Raveena has announced a new album, Asha's Awakening, and you can read about lead single "Secret" (ft. Vince Staples) here.

KILO KISH - "NEW TRICKS: ART, AESTHETICS, AND MONEY" (ft. VINCE STAPLES)

That's not the only song Vince guests on today. He's also on the latest from Kilo Kish, which you can read about here.

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "JOHNNY P'S CADDY" (ft. J. COLE, prod. THE ALCHEMIST)

Benny the Butcher has announced Tana Talk 4, and the first single is the Alchemist-produced, J. Cole-featuring "Johnny P's Caddy." Read more about it here.

ELLA MAI - "DFMU"

It's been almost four years since UK R&B singer Ella Mai released her self-titled debut album (home of her world-dominating single "Boo'd Up"), and now she's finally starting to gear up for her sophomore album. According to NYLON, it's "still untitled and without a release date, but definitely completed and in the wings," but meanwhile here's new single "DFMU," an instantly-satisfying, neon-lit R&B song.

SABA - "SURVIVOR'S GUILT" (ft. G HERBO)

Saba has shared another song off his upcoming album Few Good Things, and this one features fellow Chicago rapper G Herbo and it's one of the hardest-hitting songs released from the album yet.

QUAVO - "SHOOTERS INSIDE MY CRIB"

Quavo of Migos returns with a new solo single and it's a piano-fueled song that finds the Atlanta trap star embracing R&B.

NIGO - "ARYA" (ft. A$AP ROCKY)

Bape founder, producer/DJ, and Teriyaki Boyz member Nigo is releasing his first solo album in about two decades, I Know Nigo, on March 25 via Victor Victor/Republic. It'll include this new song with A$AP Rocky, which feels like a classic early 2010s Rocky song, and the album also features Tyler, the Creator, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Fam-Lay, Teriyaki Boyz, and more.

COUSIN STIZZ - "LBS"

As mentioned, Cousin Stizz is releasing a new album called Just For You this year. It now has a release date of February 11, and he just released new single "LBS," a great left-of-the-dial rap song which finds Stizz spitting over shimmering synths.

HAJINO x DUNCECAP - "UNDER THE HOOD" (ft. FIELDED)

Hajino and Duncecap wwill release a collaborative album, Go Climb A Tree, on February 25 via Backwoodz Studios. Guests include Quelle Chris, Akai SOlo, and more, and lead single "Under the Hood" recalls the early 2000s backpack rap era with a hook from Fielded.

SSGKOBE - "DON'T MISS"

Rising Louisiana rapper SSBKobe has dropped a new single, "Don't Miss," and it's a syrupy, paranoid, auto-tune-fueled melodic rap song.

THE COOL KIDS - "IT'S YOURS, PT. 2"

The Cool Kids will release three albums this year, first a group album and then solo albums by each member. Read more about the project and lead single "It's Yours, Pt. 2" here.

ICEWEAR VEZZO - "RICHER THAN MY OPPS"

Icewear Vezzo has become a staple of the much-talked-about Michigan rap scene, and he's keeping the momentum going with this new single, which pairs a slurred drawl with eerie, minimal production.

GUCCI MANE - "RUMORS" (ft. LIL DURK)

Gucci Mane has dropped a new Tay Keith-produced anthem, and it features one of his past collaborators, Chicago drill giant Lil Durk.

ISAAC ZALE - "SOMEBODY DIES" (ft. MICK JENKINS & BLU)

Vancouver rapper Isaac Zale has teamed up with two of the most reliably great voices in underground rap, including frequent collaborator Mick Jenkins, for this appealing new single.

FACTOR CHANDELIER - "PATIENCE" (ft. ELIGH)

Veteran hip hop producer Factor Chandelier has announced Time Invested II, a sequel to his 2002 debut album Time Invested, which turns 20 this year. Lead single "Patience" features LA underground rap vet (and Living Legends member) Eligh and channels classic, turn-of-the-millennium abstract rap.

WIZ KHALIFA & JUICY J - "BACKSEAT" (ft. PROJECT PAT)

Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa are releasing a collaborative album in February (details TBA), and it'll include this song, which Juicy J produced and which features Juicy J's brother/frequent collaborator Project Pat.

A. BILLI FREE & THE LASSO - "THRIVE, DESPITE"

New Mexico R&B/soul singer A. Billi Free has teamed with prolific hip hop producer The Lasso for a new album, Holy Body Roll, due March 11 via Mello Music Group. With help from The Lasso's studio team (saxophonist The Saxsquatch, cellist Jordan Hamilton, pianist Grayson Nye), lead single "Thrive, Despite" is an appealing fusion of soul, jazz, psych, funk, and more.

