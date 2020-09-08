19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THA GOD FAHIM - "THA POVERTY BROTHERS" (ft. YOUR OLD DROOG & MACH-HOMMY)

Tha God Fahim is back with a new self-produced song featuring frequent collaborators Your Old Droog and Mach-Hommy, and it's a predictably killer dose of gritty, psychedelic rap.

--

PHOEBE BRIDGERS & ARLO PARKS - "FAKE PLASTIC TREES"

Phoebe Bridgers is joined by London artist Arlo Parks on piano and backing vocals on this gorgeous, poignant take on Radiohead's The Bends classic, for Phil Taggart's Chillest Show.

--

NIGHT SHOP - "IN THE TWILIGHT SUN" FT WAXAHATCHEE

"'In The Twilight Sun’ is a song about aging and platonic love, figuring out what to let go of and what you want to bring with you as you move through life,” says Justin Sullivan who records as Night Shop. The latest single from his upcoming The Fountain EP features Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee. “Katie has been a dear friend of mine for a long time, through many different music scenes and eras, and she continues to inspire me with the way she navigates that process of loss and growth. So, I’m really grateful that she wanted to be involved with this song, along with my other deeply talented friends, to make it what it is. The Fountain is out September 25 on Salinas Records.

--

GOOD SAD HAPPY BAD (FKA MICACHU AND THE SHAPES) - "SHADES"

Mica Levi is better known as a film composer these days, but she hasn't given up on indie rock. Micachu & The Shapes have renamed and reconfigured themselves as Good Sad Happy Bad (the name of their 2015 album) back in 2016, with keyboardist Raisa Khan taking over as lead singer, while Mica has moved over to the Brian Eno role of "electronics." They'll release Shades next month and here's the woozy, dreamy title track.

--

BEABADOOBEE - "WORTH IT"

beabadoobee's debut LP, Fake It Flowers, is due out October 16, and new single "Worth It" is "simply about teenage infidelity," artist and songwriter Beatrice Kristi Laus says, "and the mistakes one can make when they're tempted to do things. It's a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it's a part of life."

--

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "TRAUMA" (PROD. QUELLE CHRIS)

Homeboy Sandman has announced a new album, Don't Feed The Monster, entirely produced by Quelle Chris, due October 16 via Mello Music Group. They make a great team, as heard on the hypnotic lead single/opening track "Trauma."

--

HELENA DELAND - "TRUTH NUGGET"

Montreal singer and songwriter Helena Deland releases her debut LP, Someone New, on October 16 via Luminelle Recordings, and the latest single is "Truth Nugget," which Helena says "is about the distance that exists even between the closest people and how friendship involves nurturing the other's solitude. It also touches upon how I experience my guardedness as being part of how I perform my gender."

--

SOUL GLO - "(QUIETLY) DO THE RIGHT THIING"

Philly punks Soul Glo are releasing their new EP Songs to Yeet At The Sun on November 6 via Touche Amore frontman Jeremy Bolm's Secret Voice label, and the first single/opening track is the intense, whiplash-inducing "(Quietly) Do The Right Thing."

--

STR4TA - "ASPECTS"

STR4TA is a now Brownswood Recordings act "born from a recorded improvised session recorded from a shed in London just before lockdown with the finishing touches made remotely," and new single "Aspects" is a nearly-eight-minute disco/funk groove.

--

BLUE HAWAII - "NOT MY BOSS"

Blue Hawaii's new mixtape Under 1 House is due out September 25 via Arbutus Records, the band say new single "Not My Boss" "is a song about money and the dominance it can have over our lives. It’s a proclamation to liberating ourselves from the shackles and binds of the patriarchy. Not my boss is a snappier way of saying 'fuck Milton Friedman, fuck disaster capitalism, my abundance is constructed of a multitude of events and feelings, I am worth more than dollars and cents.'"

--

POLYPHONIC SPREE - WE HOPE IT FINDS YOU WELL COVERS EP

Texas' joyous collective The Polyphonic Spree have a new covers EP, which includes their orchestral choir big band take on songs by ABBA, Wings, The Rolling Stones, The Association, The Monkees and Rush.

--

THE LAST MILE - "ACETYLENE" (ft. PATTY O'LANTERN of BRUTAL TRUTH) & "OUT OF THE WOODS" (ft. SCOTT WADE, ex-COMEBACK KID)

The Last Mile (members of Prevenge, Ifarm, Offside, Chilton, and Answers) recently released this two-song melodic hardcore single featuring two big guests. As IDIOTEQ points out, The Last Mile's Chris Snelgrove had been friendss with original Comeback Kid vocalist Scott Wade since they were teenagers, and his and Patty's bands have been sharing stages together for over a decade.

--

DEAR NORA - "HOLD IT DOWN"

Influential, cultishly-loved indie act Dear Nora (Katy Davidson) is reissuing the Three States: Rarities 1997-2007 compilation on vinyl for the first time on September 18 via Orindal Records, and it'll include this bonus track that Katy wrote "back in 2012 when I was on tour in Europe as a session keyboardist with the band Gossip. It was the beginning of the tour, so I had terrible jet lag. I stayed up all night in a Bordeaux hotel room, overlooking a beautiful plaza, thinking about time, distance, and family. I was contemplating the millions of realities that happen concurrently, and how those realities weave in and out of feeling connected and disconnected."

--

MÖRK GRYNING - "A GLIMPSE OF THE SKY"

Swedish black metal vets Mörk Gryning's first album in 15 years, Hinsides Vrede, comes out 10/23 via Season of Mist, and here's the latest single which is both melodic and evil as all hell.

--

RAF RUNDELL (2 BEARS) - "MONSTERPIECE"

Raf Rundell, who is one half of The 2 Bears, has shared this funky, good-times new single. "Time for new JAMS," says Raf. "Under the light of a silver moon we work on our Monsterpieces. One Blockhead, one Stepkid, a Showboy and a Culpepper. Never knowingly undersoul’d we step unblinkingly into the future. O.M.DAYS." It clearly owes a little to Ian Dury & The Blockheads, with cool dubby production.

--

JEGONG - "SOWING DRAGONS TEETH"

JeGong, the new collaborative project of MONO drummer Dahm Majuri Cipolla and Sum of R guitarist Reto Mäder, have shared another dark, atmospheric track off their upcoming debut album.

--

YELLOW DAYS - "THE CURSE" FT. MAC DEMARCO

UK artist Yellow Days' new album, A Day in A Yellow Beat, is out next week and new single "The Curse" has a strong Mac DeMarco vibe. Maybe that's because he's on it.

--

THE CASKET LOTTERY - "BORN LONELY"

Kansas City post-hardcore/punk/emo vets The Casket Lottery have announced their first album in eight years, and on new single "Born Lonely," they sound like they never left. Read more here.

--

NEW ORDER - "BE A REBEL"

New Order have just released their first new single in five years. "Be a Rebel" was originally intended to be released in conjunction with New Order's tour with Pet Shop Boys which was originally to have started this month (but has been rescheduled for 2021). “In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song," says the band's Bernard Sumner. "We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

--

