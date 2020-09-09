So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

M.I.A. - "CTRL"

M.I.A. has shared this new song and said, "CTRL! A SONG FOR 2020... This is not a song from M.I.A’s upcoming highly anticipated IIIIIIth LP. It was made for the HERE + NOW, TODAY." It sounds like classic M.I.A. and it's predictably great. Listen at OHMNI.com.

--

EARTHEATER - "VOLCANO"

Eartheater will release new album Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin on October 2 and here's the gorgeous centerpiece to the album. "Volcano" is ethereal, dramatic, and sweeping -- yet another enticing early taste.

--

ELZHI - "LIGHT ONE WRITE ONE"

Former Slum Village member Elzhi has shared the second single off his upcoming album Seven Times Down Eight Times Up, and it's another crisp, soulful track that puts a fresh spin on Elzhi's classic sound.

--

LOST HORIZONS (EX COCTEAU TWINS) - "I WOKE UP WITH AN OPEN HEART" (FT THE HEMPOLICS)

Lost Horizons, the duo of Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) and Richie Thomas, will release new album In Quiet Moments on February 26 via Raymonde's Bella Union label. The album feature a slew of guests, including John Grant, C Duncan, Marissa Nadler, Porridge Radio, Penelope Isles, Karen Peris (the innocence mission), Tim Smith (Midlake), Ren Harvieu and many more. The new single is the trip-hoppy "I Woke Up With an Open Heart" which features The Hempolics' Nubiya Brandon.

--

AMANDA PALMER & RHIANNON GIDDENS - "IT'S A FIRE" (PORTISHEAD COVER)

Amanda Palmer and Rhiannon Giddens recorded their parts of this Portishead cover continents away from each other, and profits from it will go to the Free Black University Fund. "I wanted this cover version to sound more like a dark closet talk between two friends," Palmer said, "hanging onto each other for dear life whispering, 'we're gonna make it out of here.'"

--

JEREMY IVEY - "THINGS COULD GET MUCH WORSE"

Jeremy Ivey follows "Someone Else's Problem" with another track from his upcoming Margo Price-produced album Waiting Out The Storm (due 10/9 via ANTI-). This one's more of a rollicking song than the previous single, and Jeremy says, "These are the good old days no matter how bad they seem. Just remember, life could be a lot harder than it already is."

--

MARGO PRICE - "LETTING ME DOWN" (DOWNER VERSION)

Speaking of Margo Price, she just shared a new "downer" version of "Letting Me Down," which appears in a much more upbeat form on her recently released album That's How Rumors Get Started. She also has livestreams tonight (9/9) and tomorrow (9/10).

--

SCINTII - "TIMES NEW ROMAN"

Shanghai-based Taiwanese singer and producer Scintii will release the Times New Roman EP on October 2 via Houndstooth. She's got some impressive collaborators on the title track: the song was co-produced by PC Music's Danny L Harle, and the accompanying video was directed by Kynan Puru Watt (Arca’s “Mequetrefe”). There's a decided trip-hop vibe to both with nice orchestral sweep. "Times New Roman is one of the main languages used in graphic design and this song is about finding that language for myself as an artist," Scintii says, adding that the track "really started to become about me feeling sure of myself as a musician and producer, going in a new direction and really being able to maximize my own voice."

--

BLIND IDOL - TOWN & CITY EP

Blind Idol is the new band of Tyson Luneau (Maniac, Sinking, etc) and Kyle Taylor (Crafter, Sentimental Press), and they make dark, heavy hardcore with just a hint of melody, and going by this whiplash-inducing debut EP, they are very much a band worth keeping your eye on.

--

INVINCIBLE FORCE - "PERPETUAL BLACK MASS"

Chile's Invincible Force have announced their first full-length in five years, Decomposed Sacramentum, due October 22 via Dark Descent, and first single "Perpetual Black Mass" is a raw, nasty dose of OG-style death metal.

--

JESSE KIVEL - "WILLIAM"

Former Kisses and Princeton member Jesse Kivel will release new album Infinite Jess on November 13 via his own New Feelings label. The first single is the woozy and widescreen "William."

--

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA - "ELECTRIC SOUL" (LIVE)

Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will release Mettavolution Live on October 2. The record was recorded at various points on their 2019 world tour. “Hearing this recording is to be able to reconnect with our marvelous fans from our live gigs during 2019,” say Rodrigo y Gabriela, “the year we got to promote our METTAVOLUTION album all over the world. That was the very moment we felt truly complete as artists and musicians.”

--

THE BLACK WATCH - "THE NOTHING THAT IS"

Long-running indie pop act The Black Watch will release The Nothing That Is EP on November 20. The title track hearkens back to the late '80s when bands like The Mighty Lemon Drops and The Ocean Blue were college radio staples.

--

GORILLAZ - "STRANGE TIMEZ" FT ROBERT SMITH

Gorillaz will release Song Machine, Season One - Strange Timez on October 23 which compiles tracks from their Song Machine series and features collaborators like St. Vincent, Beck, Elton John & 6LACK, and more. The title track has The Cure's Robert Smith singing the very catchy chorus.

--

BOB MOULD - "SIBERIAN BUTTERFLY"

Bob Mould has shared a third track from his upcoming album Blue Hearts. "Siberian Butterfly" is the kind of instantly catchy, anthemic punk track which has been Mould's signature for 40 years.

--

AESOP ROCK - "THE GATES"

Aesop Rock has announced his first new album in four and a half years, Spirit World Field Guide, and you can read more about the 21-song LP and lead single "The Gates" here.

--

ACTION BRONSON - "GOLDEN EYE"

Action Bronson has announced a new album, Only For Dolphins, due 9/25 via Loma Vista (his first for the label), and you can read more about the reggae-tinged lead single "Golden Eye" here.

--

GRATEFUL DEAD - "TRUCKIN'" (LIVE AT CAPITOL THEATRE, NY - 2/18/71)

Following the Grateful Dead's Workingman's Dead 50th anniversary reissue from earlier this year comes a 50th anniversary reissue for the Dead's other 1970 studio album, American Beauty. Like the Workingman's reissue, it comes with a live concert recording from their February 1971 run at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre (the 2/18/71 show), and you can hear "Truckin'" from that show now. Read more here.

--

BEDOUINE, WAXAHATCHEE & HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF - "THIRTEEN" (BIG STAR COVER)

All three women share vocals on this gorgeous take on the oft-covered Big Star classic, which we wrote more about here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.