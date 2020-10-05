19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KING CREOSOTE - "SUSIE MULLEN" & "WALTER DE LA NIGHTMARE"

Scottish musician Kenny Anderson is back with his first new music as King Creosote in four years. "Susie Mullen" is driven by some vintage analog synths and takes Anderson in new directions, while "Walter de la Nightmare" is more in the folk-rock tradition we've come to expect from KC.

--

JAGA JAZZIST - "APEX" (LINDSTROM & PRINS THOMAS REMIX)

Norway's Jaga Jazzist have just shared this Lindstrom & Prins Thomas remix of "Apex" (the original being on the recently released Pyramid. “So much of the music on this album is inspired by the Norwegian music scene fronted by Prins Thomas, Lindstrøm and Todd Terje,” says Lars from the band, and this remix rides a glistening neon wave.

--

TRAAMS – “INTERCONTINENTAL RADIO WAVES”

After a five-year break, UK group TRAAMS returned this summer with "The Greyhound," and now their back with another driving indie rock single "Intercontinental Radio Waves" which the band wrote while on tour with Car Seat Headrest. The song comes with a video directed by Stewart Armstrong who says: "Inspired by one of my favourite books, 'The Last Days of New Paris' by China Miéville, in which manifestations of surrealist artworks and texts stalk the streets of Paris in 1950's occupied France, the video is an animated paean to the ideas that art can defeat fascism and that a broken heart can be healed."

--

SUSS - "HOME" & "ECHO LAKE"

Ambient country group SUSS will release their third album Promise on December 4 via Northern Spy. Powered by otherworldly pedal steel, SUSS call the new album “pastoral psychedelicism" which you can get a taste of via these two tracks.

--

HEADIE ONE - "BREATHING"

UK rapper Headie One releases his anticipated new album Edna this Friday (ft. Drake, Future, Skepta, Stormzy, and more), and here's a promising new song from it. Read more here.

--

LORNE MALVO - LORNE MALVO

French screamo band Lorne Malvo just dropped their debut EP on Zegema Beach, who compare it to Birds In Row, Daitro, Maree Noire, and others. That's pretty on point, and this isn't just impressive for a debut -- this shreds in general.

--

CARLOS NIÑO & FRIENDS - CHICAGO WAVES REMIXES

Carlos Niño and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, who worked together on Makaya McCraven's Universal Beings, recently released Chicago Waves, a recording of the 44-minute improvised duo set that they played to open Makaya's Universal Beings show in Chicago, and now they've put out an EP of Chicago Waves remixes by Jira >< and Carlos himself, with guest appearances by Nate Mercereau and Jamael Dean.

--

JELLO BIAFRA AND THE GUANTANAMO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE - "TEA PARTY REVENGE PORN"

Jello Biafra has shared the title track off the upcoming Guantanamo School of Medicine album, and as you'd expect, it's a sneering, sarcastic song about the current political climate and the video follows suit.

--

THE NOVEMBER 3 - "I FUCKED A REPUBLICAN"

Speaking of unsubtle political music on Alternative Tentacles, "The November 3" released this new song and Punk News says there are "unconfirmed rumors" that singer Billie O’Rights "might be a famous musician going under a new name." Hmm...

--

ANGIE MCMAHON - PIANO SALT EP (w/ LANA DEL REY & BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN COVERS)

Angie McMahon has released the Piano Salt EP, featuring stripped-back piano and vocal versions of songs from her 2019 debut album Salt, plus covers of Lana Del Rey's "Born To Die" and Bruce Springsteen's "The River" done in that same style.

--

LIL WAYNE - "NFL" (ft. GUDDA GUDDA & HOODYBABY)

Lil Wayne's had a busy year, and that just got busier with this new song "NFL," which Wayne says is for the official soundtrack of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

--

JHENE AIKO - "VOTE"

Jhene Aiko encourages you to vote with this airy R&B song that debuted during blackish's hour-long special on the 2020 election on Saturday.

--

3LH - "DON'T WANNA HOLD YOUR HAND"

Orange County's 3LH make garage punk with a '50s rock n' roll / '60s surf rock twist, and they're planning to release their debut LP in March via My Grito, the new imprint of punk label Wiretap Records that's "aimed at supporting primarily Latin / LatinX artists." The album's first single is the catchy "Don't Wanna Hold Your Hand."

--

MORK GRYNING - "INFERNAL"

Hinsides Vrede, Swedish black metal vets Mörk Gryning's first album in 15 years, is just a few weeks away, and here's another evil yet melodic scorcher from it.

--

RECORD THIEVES - "SACRIFICE"

Record Thieves is a new-ish punk band with members of Boldtype, Authority Zero, and Allout Helter, and you can read more about their new single "Sacrifice" here.

--

PULCHRA MORTE - "THE SERPENT'S CHOIR (ft. 50+ GUEST VOCALISTS)

Pulchra Morte -- the death/doom supergroup with members of Skeletonwitch, Wolvhammer, Abigail Williams, and more -- made this song with an actual choir made up of metal (and some non-metal) musicians, including members of 1349, Immolation, Exhumed, Black Tusk, Mondo Generator, The Accüsed, Uada, Nocturnus AD, GWAR, Abysmal Dawn, Scour, Yazuka, Cloak, Exhorder, Withered, and more. Read more here.

--

JUNGLEPUSSY - "MAIN ATTRACTION"

New York rapper Junglepussy has announced a new album coming out on Jagjaguwar in two weeks, and you can read more about the great lead single "Main Attraction" here.

--

JESSE BLOCKTON (VITAMEN) - "11:11"

Jesse Blockton, who fronted '00s-era Brooklyn band The Vitamen, has shared this very catch new single. "Ever have your heart broken and you want them back so badly that you get superstitious and you start making lots of wishes, and you get a little OCD, and everything seems like it's a sign? Well this one is for you."

--

THE KILLS - "RAISE ME" DEMO

The Kills have dug through their archives for Little Bastards, a compilation of b-sides, demos, and other rarities dating from 2002 - 2009. "Raise Me" is a previously unreleased demo dating from 2009.

--

