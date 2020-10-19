19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MORAL MAZES (J ROBBINS) - "GOLD BEACH FORTRESS"

Back in 2014, Jawbox's J Robbins released a 7" single as Moral Mazes, which was then a collaboration with Far's Jonah Matranga. Now, J is releasing a second Moral Mazes single and he revealed that each single will have a different vocalist. This time instead of Jonah it's Amusement Parks on Fire's Michael Feerick, and like the previous single, "Gold Beach Fortress" is the kind of '90s-style post-hardcore that J does best. It'll come out backed by "Illinoise by Numbers" on November 6 via Rad Girlfriend Records.

--

RU$H, THA GOD FAHIM AND JAY NICE - "KALAMATA OLIVES (CEST LA VIE)" (FT. QUELLE CHRIS)

RU$H, Tha God Fahim and Jay Nice have shared the Quelle Chris collaboration off their upcoming album An Album Called Classic, and it's a chilled-out, jazzy, psychedelic rap song and another great taste of this LP.

--

LESS THAN JAKE - "DEAR ME"

Ska-punk lifers Less Than Jake have shared a new song off their upcoming album Silver Linings, and like the last single, it sounds like classic LTJ, but it's a little more melancholic. "I wrote this song as a tribute to a few special people in my life who are no longer around," saxophonist Peter "JR" Wasilewski told New Noise. "What it is like to reach the impasse of where words can’t convey emotions. This is my internal struggle to understand their internal struggle."

--

CHUCKY73 x JON Z - "TUTU"

Dominican-born, Bronx-based rapper Chucky73 has shared a new single off his upcoming debut album De Chiquito Siempre Cabezu (due October 30 via Sie7etr3 / Caroline), and it's another great example of Chucky's knack for fusing Latin trap with the darker sounds of NY drill.

--

LOSKI - "AVENGERS" (ft. POPCAAN)

UK rap meets dancehall on this appealing new collab from Harlem Spartans member Loski and Jamaican crossover star Popcaan.

--

NOT3S - "ONE MORE TIME" (ft. AJ TRACEY)

Two years ago, Not3s joined fellow UK rapper AJ Tracey on his song "Butterflies," and now AJ has returned the favor, joining Not3s on the very catchy "One More Time."

--

THE PARANOIAS / PROFESOR GALACTICO - NIGHTMARE / HOPE TO SEE YOU NEXT YEAR

LA band The Paranoias have signed to Wiretap's new Latinx punk imprint My Grito after appearing on the label's new charity compilation, and their first release is this split with fellow LA Collective musician Profesor Galactico. It fuses Latin ska, reggae, jazz, punk, metal, and more and they know just how to pull off this genre-defying blend of sounds.

--

SKULLCRUSHER - "FARM" & "LIFT" (RADIOHEAD COVER)

Skullcrusher, aka singer/songwriter Helen Ballentine, released her first EP for Secretly Canadian earlier this year and the physical edition is due out this week and to give fans something brand new, she's released two new songs: original, "Farm" and a cover of Radiohead's OK Computer outtake "Lift." "We went up to a studio in Woodstock, a couple hours from where I grew up, and recorded the song in a day," Ballentine says of "Farm." "I was able to gather a lot of really nostalgic sounds from the area: crickets, cicadas, the beach in CT and the creaking of old homes. I had the ability to really talk through the memories and emotions of the song and how they could be manifested sonically.”

--

GLASS BEACH - "1015"

Back in August, Glass Beach contributed the glitchy, vocoder-laden "1015" to benefit compilation Pandemic Artist Relief 2, and now it's available on streaming services, too.

--

PYNCH - THE WHOLE WORLD'S GOING CRAZY (FOR LOVE)

UK band Pynch, who released their debut 7" last year via Dan Carey's Speedy Wunderground label, are back with this new track that is both hopeful and cynical at the same time, and very catchy. "I actually wrote this song back in December and recorded a really rough demo of it but then I just sort of forgot about it," frontman Spencer says. "After the surprising success of 'Somebody Else,' which was the first track I’d ever properly produced and mixed, I wanted to start recording the next single straight away and thought this was an apt choice as the world only seems to be getting stranger by the day."

--

EMMA SWIFT - "THE SOFT APOCALYPSE"

Emma Swift, who you may know from her album of Dylan covers earlier this year (or collaborations with Robyn Hitchcock), is back with a new single. “It’s very much about this year and this moment in time: my attempt to document what it is like to live in Trump's America in the COVID era,” says Emma. “It’s one part confession, one part pantheism and one part protest."

--

RICKY EAT ACID - "SMOKING A CIGARETTE OR IS IT WEED"

Opening with a terrible cough that gets pitched down as it goes on, Ricky Eat Acid's new song is as ethereal as a waft of smoke, with chirping, heavily vocodered lyrics and gentle guitar.

--

STRANGE RANGER - "NEEDING YOU"

Strange Ranger, who are based out of Philly these days, are back with this new single that adds electronics and R&B to their anthemic indie rock style. It comes with a stylish, rooftop-shot black and white video.

--

FUZZ (TY SEGALL) - "MIRROR"

Fans of David Cronenberg's '80s and '90s work will probably find the icky body horror in Fuzz's new video compelling. The song's a ripper and is on the group's third album, due out this week.

--

BAD BOOKS - "THE PLAN" (BUILT TO SPILL COVER)

Kevin Devine and Andy Hull's (Manchester Orchestra) collaborative project Bad Books (which now also includes Manchester Orchestra's Robert McDowell) have announced a 10th anniversary expanded reissue of their self-titled 2010 debut album, due this Friday. One of the bonus tracks is a fiery live cover of Built to Spill's "The Plan," which you can check out now and read more here.

--

YAOTL MICTLAN - "BUHO LANZADARDOS"

Yaotl Mictlan blend black metal with indigenous instrumentation on their new album, which is a tribute to Spearthrower Owl, ruler of the ancient central Mexican city Teotihuacan in the year 378. Read more about it here.

--

BORIS & MERZBOW - "AWAY FROM YOU"

Longtime collaborators Boris and Merzbow have announced a new album together, 2R0I2P0, due in December via Relapse, and you can read more about the new single here.

--

SKATUNE NETWORK - "DETERMINATION" (UNDERTALE COVER)

Skatune Network is releasing an album of ska covers of music from Toby Fox's role-playing game Undertale, and the first taste is "Determination." Read more about it here.

--

RICKY LAKE - "LITHIUM" (ft. MR. MUTHAFUCKIN' EXQUIRE"

Ricky Lake's new album Saving Ricky comes out this Friday, and you can read more about this new song from it featuring Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire here.

--

