19 New Songs Out Today

ANNAKARINA - "WE ARE PASSING"

Annakarina is the Pittsburgh screamo band led by Chloe June, who haven't released music in five years, but as Stereogum points out, they're now back with a new lineup that includes members of Short Fictions, Shin Guard, Scratchy Blanket, and Coma Regalia. "Annakarina has been my project since the beginning and it died because of someone else’s bad behavior when I still had better songs to write," Chloe said. They're gearing up to release their new EP Always Moving Forward, and they've just put out the intense, six-minute lead single "We Are Passing," which Chloe calls "a really personal song [...] about trans feelings: what it feels like to be closeted, what it feels like to be scared of coming out, and the feeling of finally coming out."

--

BILLY DANZE (M.O.P.) - "TAKE A STEP" (ft. DJ PREMIER)

Billy Danze of veteran Brooklyn rap duo M.O.P. will release his new album We Busy on November 15, featuring appearances by DJ Premier, Method Man, Havoc, Lil Fame, Cormega, and Daz Dillinger. Premier is on new single "Take A Step," which is exactly the kind of hard-hitting, '90s-style New York rap you'd expect from Billy, and he's still a master at it.

--

BLUNT RAZORS (mem PLANES MISTAKEN FOR STARS) - "SPEEDING"

Blunt Razors is the new project that Planes Mistaken For Stars members Gared O'Donnell and Neil Keener formed during quarantine, and "Speeding" is the second single off their upcoming debut album Early Aught (due 11/20 via Deathwish). Like the first single, it's a gorgeous dose of post-rocky, slowcore-ish indie rock. It also sounds a little like Clarity-era Jimmy Eat World.

--

ILSA - "PREYER"

ILSA's new album Preyer drops next week (11/20) via Relapse, and they've now dropped the title track. It's a real skullcrusher that finds the middle ground between the weight of sludge and the raw intensity of hardcore.

--

MASEGO - "MYSTERY LADY" (ft. DON TOLIVER)

Masego releases his new EP Studying Abroad this Friday (11/13) via EQT/Capitol, and new single "Mystery Lady" is a dose of chill, breezy R&B.

--

WHEEZY - "GUILLOTINE" (ft. FUTURE & YO GOTTI)

Producer Wheezy and rappers Future and Yo Gotti teamed up for this all-star collab from the soundtrack to the new drama film True To The Game 2.

--

BENT - "FRIENDS"

UK electronic duo Bent are set to release Up In The Air, thier first album in 15 years, on November 27 via Godlike and Electric. First single "Friends" is just the kind of chilled out, suave disco they're known for. Welcome back.

--

BADGE EPOQUE ENSEMBLE - “JUST SPACE FOR LIGHT” FT. JENNIFER CASTLE

Toronto's Badge Epoque Ensemble, who've helped Meg Remy make the last two U.S. Girls albums, will release new album, Self Help, next week and here's one last early taste. "Just Space for Light" is groovy, lush and light, with lilting flute floating through the first half of the track before taking on more of a commanding lead when things get funky. Jennifer Castle sings lead. “'Just Space For Light' weaves a few BÉE themes together,” says bandleader Maximilian Turnbull. “The collision of disparate moods between sections, lyrics which touch on the meditative experience, and collaboration with a distinctive vocalist; in this case Jennifer Castle, who's soulful presence on our album is a blessing.”

--

CABARET VOLTAIRE - "WHAT'S GOIN' ON"

Richard H Kirk will release Shadow of Fear, his first album under the name Cabaret Voltaire in 26 years, next week. "What's Goin' On" finds his cut-and-paste technique still in top form, mixing samples and sound bites into something new, while keeping that crumbling industrial edge.

--

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE - "THE LIGHT IS ABOUT TO CHANGE"

Anton Newcombe has shared this new "work in progress" Brian Jonestown Massacre track, which has a spring in its step. Wonder how long ago he wrote the lyrics to this one?

--

WHITNEY K - "MARYLAND"

Montreal singer-songwriter Whitney K will release new album An Open Mind Like an Ocean in January. The first single is the album's closing track, a song that sounds flies somewhere between The Velvet Underground and Leonard Cohen, with the easygoing charm of Harry Nilsson.

--

REAL NUMBERS - "BRIGHTER THEN"

Minneapolis's Real Numbers are back with a new EP, Flood, that will be out January 22 via Slumberland. (This is their first proper release after 2016's Wordless Wonder.) First single is this sparkling bit of Brit-influenced janglepop.

--

KIWI JR - "COOLER RETURNS"

Toronto indie rock quartet Kiwi Jr will release new album Cooler Returns on January 22 via Sub Pop. Here's the first single.

--

GUIDED BY VOICES - "CRASH AT LAKE PLACEBO"

Here's another taste of Guided by Voices' upcoming Styles We Paid For: "Crash At Lake Placebo," another winner from Bob Pollard's never dry well of riffs. Like a lot of GBV songs, it owes just a little to The Who, with its anthemic guitar hook and fill-happy drumming.

--

PARQUET COURTS - "HEY BUG"

“If I remember correctly, it would have been recorded at Seaside Lounge in Brooklyn, during the fall of 2013," says the Parquet Courts' A. Savage. "We were working there with our pal Jonathan Schenke, who had recorded Light Up Gold, but this time in a studio rather than a practice space. We’d have been recording material for 'Tally All the Things That You Broke' and 'Sunbathing Animal.' Editing the sequence for a record is often a tough process, and when it’s over it’s typically such a relief that I’ll purge it from my memory entirely. And now I’m listening to ‘Hey Bug’ these seven years later and thinking what a cool song it is."

--

RICO NASTY - "OHFR?" (PROD. DYLAN BRADY of 100 GECS)

Rico Nasty has officially set a release date for her anticipated new album Nightmare Vacation, and revealed its latest single, "OHFR?", which you can read more about here.

--

THE ANTLERS - "IT IS WHAT IT IS"

Having recently released their first new song in six years, The Antlers are now back with a second new single, which you can read more about here.

--

PHOEBE BRIDGERS - "KYOTO (COPYCAT KILLER VERSION)"

Phoebe Bridgers announced a new EP of reworked, orchestral versions of four of Punisher's songs that she worked on with Rob Moose, and the first single is this gorgeous, string-laden take on "Kyoto."

--

THE WAR ON DRUGS - "ACCIDENTALLY LIKE A MARTYR" (WARREN ZEVON COVER)

--

