20 New Songs Out Today

THE SONDER BOMBS - "THE ONE ABOUT YOU"

Every song released from Cleveland indie/punk band The Sonder Bombs' upcoming sophomore album Clothbound has been different and great in its own way, and "The One About You" is no different. It's an ethereal song that pulls from '50s balladry, dream pop, and more, and The Sonder Bombs make it their own.

FRANK IERO AND THE FUTURE VIOLENTS - "LOSING MY RELIGION" (R.E.M. COVER)

Frank Iero and the Future Violents (Frank plus Evan Nestor on guitar and backing vocals, Murder By Death’s Matt Armstrong on bass, Thursday’s Tucker Rule on drums, and Kayleigh Goldsworthy on keys, mandolin, and violin) will release a new EP, Heaven is A Place, This is A Place, on January 15 via UNFD. It was recorded by Steve Albini and mixed by Steve Evetts, and the first single is a faithful cover of R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion" with wonderful harmonies from Frank and Kayleigh. On doing this song with Kayleigh, who Frank met on tour in 2017, Frank said:

From the first show I was completely impressed with her musicianship and by touring together I realized she was also a rad human being who I desperately wanted to write and play music with. In my mind she was already in my next band, I just had to write the music, name the band, find the other musicians, oh and of course ask her. But during that first tour together we got to talking about how she played the mandolin and how we shared a love for R.E.M., and more specifically ‘Losing my Religion’. So, on the last night of tour in San Francisco we found an empty room/hallway/stairwell type place and made an iPhone voice memo demo of the song. It felt like magic and that was the moment I was convinced this couldn’t be the only thing we did together.

WILD PINK - "YOU CAN HAVE IT BACK" (ft. RATBOYS' JULIA STEINER)

Wild Pink have shared another single from their upcoming album A Billion Little Lights (due 2/19 via Royal Mountain), and this one finds John Ross and Ratboys' Julia Steiner teaming up for some gorgeous harmonies. "Julia’s vocals totally make this song what it is, and I love Dan's harmonies in the choruses - I wrote it with the intention of having someone else sing it, but ended up just singing it myself," John said. "This song is inspired by Fleetwood Mac and, once again, 'If I Needed You' by Townes Van Zandt (one of the greatest songs ever written)."

CLEARBODY - "TOO FAR GONE"

Clearbody have shared the third single from their upcoming debut album One More Day (due 12/4 via Smartpunk), and it's yet another promising taste. Like the previous two singles, the ingredients are punk, indie, and shoegaze, but Clearbody continue to find new ways to blend those sounds.

IZE - "MOVES"

Brooklyn rapper Ize has announced his debut project, Ize Cream Man, which comes out January 29 via O___o?. It features previously released singles "This Is Not A Drill" and "Come Up," as well as the just-released "Moves." Like the previous two singles, "Moves" is a loud, brash electronic rap song, and the probably-NSFW video features a cameo by Eartheater (who also guests on the EP's closing track "Sugar Spice").

WILLIE THE KID & V DON - "MOTHER OF PEARLS" (ft. ETO)

Grand Rapids, Michigan rapper Willie The Kid releases his new V Don-produced project Deutsche Marks 2 on November 27 via Serious Soundz/The Fly, and new single "Mother of Pearls" finds him delivering dizzying tongue-twisters over V Don's chilled-out psychedelia.

HIT LA ROSA - "ANIMAS"

Peru's Hit La Rosa were one of the bands announced for globalFEST 2021, and they also recently put out the new single "Ánimas," which is a great example of their ability to blend cumbia with hypnotic, jammy psychedelia.

-(16)- - "DEATH ON REPEAT"

LA's -(16)- and Italy's GRIME are releasing the Doom Sessions Vol. 3 split on February 26 via Heavy Psych Sounds, and -(16)-'s newly-released "Death On Repeat" is a dose of crushingly heavy, psych-tinged sludge.

AMY GABBA AND THE ALMOST FAMOUS - "F. U. COVID"

Toronto ska-pop-punks Amy Gabba and the Almost Famous released their new EP The Heart Is Stupid in June, including the song "F. U. Cupid." Now they've given that song a timely reworking as "F. U. Covid." It's just as catchy, and it's got a sentiment that all of us can get behind.

THE DIRTY NIL - "ONE MORE AND THE BILL"

The Dirty Nil have shared another single from the upcoming Fuck Art, and as you'd expect from this band, it's big, loud stadium rock with punk grit.

OTHER LIVES - "SOUND OF VIOLENCE (DEMO)"

Other Lives released a new album, For Their Love, earlier this year, and they've announced that they're following it with Sicily Sessions, which collects early versions of all the album's songs, on December 11 via ATO Records. The first single is a demo of "Sound of Violence," a brief instrumental sketch.

SIA - "HEY BOY"

Sia has announced a new album, Music - Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture, due February 12 via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic, and new single "Hey Boy" is a dose of bright, bouncy pop.

SIBILLE ATTAR - "WHY U LOOKIN'"

Here's another track from Swedish artist Sibille Attar's upcoming album A History of Silence. "Why U Lookin'" is a plea to not dwell on the past that sounds a bit like her old band [ingenting]. "Let it be a mantra for 2020," says Sibille. "Look further ahead, trust in the good and work against the dark hurtful forces of the past! Brush the dust off your shoulder and take those shaky steps in to a better place."

EDDIE VEDDER - “MATTER OF TIME” & “SAY HI”

Following the streaming benefit Venture Into Cures on Wednesday, Eddie Vedder has released a 7" single featuring two new songs. "Matter of Time" was "written for everyone worldwide afflicted with Epidermolysis Bullosa" and is a pretty piano ballad; while "Say Hi" is a longtime live fan favorite that is officially available for the first time.

THE ORB - "DAZE" (DAVID HARROW BLM REMIX23)

The Orb are prepping new album Guillotine Remixes, which features reworks of tracks from this year's Abolition of The Royal Familia by Youth, Moody Boys, David Harrow, Andy Falconer, Paul Metamono and Gaudi.

DRY CLEANING - "SCRATCHCARD LANYARD"

UK band Dry Cleaning have released their first new single since signing to 4AD back in March. On "Scratchcard Lanyard," frontperson Florence Shaw dryly scrolls though a litany of mundanities before noting "Do everything and feel nothing" in the chorus, all set to a driving, danceable post-punk backing.

SLOWTHAI - "NHS"

After dropping singles all year, UK rapper slowthai has announced his anticipated sophomore album and released this new song from it. Read more here.

BOLDY JAMES & REAL BAD MAN - "THOUSAND PILLS" (ft. STOVE GOD COOKS)

Boldy James already released three of the year's best rap albums, and he'll close out this massive year with a fourth, Real Bad Boldy, a collaboration with clothing designers/producers Real Bad Man. Read more about this great lead single here.

DEAFHEAVEN - "GLINT" (LIVE IN STUDIO)

Since they couldn't tour this year, Deafheaven are releasing 10 Years Gone, a new live-in-studio album of the setlist they planned to play on tour, including some rarities. You can read more about it here and check out second single "Glint."

ARCTIC MONKEYS - "505" (LIVE AT ROYAL ALBERT HALL)

On December 4, Arctic Monkeys will release a live album that was recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2018, and the album will benefit War Child UK "to help fill what could be up to a £2 million deficit they are facing in 2021, caused by the devastating impact of Covid-19 on their fundraising. These funds are urgently needed to support those who are worst hit by the virus." The first taste is this recording of "505," which you can read more about here.

