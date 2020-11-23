19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - "A TEMPTING PAIN"

Portrayal of Guilt continue to push their genre-defying screamo/hardcore/black metal/etc sound in new exciting directions, and the latest taste of We Are Always Alone (due 1/21 via Closed Casket Activities) is no exception.

--

OSEES - "GONG EXPERIMENT"

Osees' upcoming album Panther Rotate is a companion piece to this year's Protean Threat featuring "remixes, field recordings, and sonic experiments using all sounds generated by the hum and crackle of the desert farm." You can get another taste of what that means with this track that puts a spotlight on minimal rhythms and heavy breathing.

--

PALM READER - "A BIRD AND ITS FEATHERS"

UK post-hardcore band Palm Reader's new LP Sleepless drops this Friday (11/27) via Church Road, and new single "A Bird And Its Feathers" is a soaring, grungy song that sounds like it could've dominated '90s rock radio but feels fresh today too.

--

FLOHIO - "SWEET FLAWS"

UK rapper Flohio releases her new mixtape No Panic No Pain (originally titled Unveiled) this Friday, and the latest taste is the dark, hypnotic, very promising "Sweet Flaws."

--

RARE DM - "SEND N***DS"

"The video started as all GoPro shot on my bike, because I could do it myself without seeing anyone," says Rare DM's Erin Hoagg of the video for new single "Send Nudes," which was filmed on the mostly empty streets of NYC at the start of the COVID Pandemic. "I would ride my bike from Bushwick to Times Square to the Oculus and back - I wouldn’t get off my bike at all because the city was in lockdown. No bodega, no restroom stops - just bike somewhere with the right spooky aesthetic and ride home. I would go out a few times a week to get a variety of sky backgrounds, and after filming over 8 hours of footage myself, Jordan Fuller and friends filmed me in Manhattan in full PVC attire. Somewhere along the way, some dude caught me on his phone in the wild, and two days after, my Mom in Michigan sends me a TikTok of me on Canal street, already at 480k views - no tag of course - which has now passed 1.6 million views and has comments from around the world asking if I’m Lady Gaga or Keanu Reeves' gf."

--

THE LOUNGE SOCIETY - "BURN THE HEATHER"

West Yorkshire band The Louge Society are all still in their teens, but have a firm grasp on their sound which is funky and nervous. Signed to Dan Carey's Speedy Wunderground label, the band released their debut single "Generation Game" earlier this year, they've just released this infectious new track, "Burn the Heather." The band say, "Burn the Heather is a song deeply rooted in where we come from. The lyrics are our interpretation of some of the darker aspects of where we live, and our personal reaction to them. Musically, Burn the Heather is intended to be an adrenaline shot to the brain. We wanted this to be the second single all along. We don’t want to be just another post-punk band, and we knew Heather would keep people on their toes. Unlike a lot of our tracks, the guitars are quite minimal and the rhythm really carries it, and we think it works really well. We want to make people move."

--

SKATUNE NETWORK - "MORBID STUFF" (PUP COVER)

Jeremy Hunter does tons of cool ska covers with their Skatune Network project, and here's an especially cool one. They turned PUP's "Morbid Stuff" into a ska-punk song, and as you might expect from Jeremy (whose original music as JER is heavily inspired by PUP), it rips.

--

SUFFERING HOUR - "STRONGHOLDS OF AWAKENING"

Forest Lake, Minnesota black/death metallers Suffering Hour will release The Cyclic Reckoning on February 19 via Profound Lore, and this lead single is pure filth.

--

RUSS - CHOMP EP (ft. BLACK THOUGHT, BENNY THE BUTCHER, BUSTA RHYMES & MORE)

The popular rapper Russ has dropped a new EP featuring a pretty impressive cast of guests. Black Thought and Benny the Butcher are both on the 9th Wonder-produced "Momentum," Busta Rhymes is on the Alchemist-produced "Line Em Up," and it also features DJ Premier ("Inside Job"), Ab-Soul ("Who Wants What"), and KXNG Crooked ("Stockholm Syndrome").

--

TRU - CLOSER THAN IT SEEMS EP

Montclair, NJ's trü pull equally from indie rock, emo, shoegaze, grunge, and post-punk on their new EP Closer Than It Seems, which is packed with fun, loud guitar jams.

--

ARLO PARKS - "CAROLINE"

UK soul singer Arlo Parks' debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, is due out January 29 via Transgressive, and the latest single is "Caroline," which she says "is an exercise in people watching and seeing situations unfold without context. It’s an exploration of how something once full of healthy passion can dissolve in an instant."

--

CROWNING - SURVIVAL/SICKNESS

Chicago's Crowning released this new LP via Zegema Beach, and it's a killer offering of screamo/emoviolence/post-hardcore - harsh and chaotic but with some beautiful underlying melodies.

--

G.I. BILL - DEMO 2020

If you miss Floral Green-era Title Fight, don't sleep on this demo from G.I. BILL that just dropped via New Morality Zine.

--

KING PRINCESS - "PAIN"

King Princess released her first new music of 2020, "Only Time Makes it Human," last month, and now she's followed that with another new single, "PAIN." It's another slick track that she produced with regular collaborators Mark Ronson, Shawn Everett and Mike Malchicoff.

--

HERETICAL SECT - "RISING LIGHT OF LUNACY," "BAPTISMAL ROT AND ASH" & "THE DEPTHS OF WEEPING INFINITY"

Blackened death-doom band Heretical Sect are releasing the Rapturous Flesh Consumed EP on December 11 via Gilead Media, and you can hear three brutally heavy songs from it now.

--

GROWING STONE - "PARTY CITY"

Growing Stone (the solo project of Taking Meds vocalist/guitarist Skylar Sarkis) will release his new album I Had Everyone Snowed on November 30, and you can read more about this new single here.

--

BOULEVARDS - "BROTHER!"

North Carolina musician Jamil Rashad has been making funky pop indebted to Prince and James Brown under the name Boulevards since the mid-2010s. His upcoming Brother! EP, his first for New West Records imprint Normaltown Records, is a little different than anything he's done before. For it, he worked with Blake Rhein of Durand Jones & the Indications to help him achieve a more earthy, Southern-fried form of funk.

--

ALASKA REID - "BIG BUNNY" (PROD. A.G. COOK)

Alaska Reid (of the band Alyeska) releases her new EP in December via Terrible Records, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

PHOEBE BRIDGERS - "IF WE MAKE IT THROUGH DECEMBER (MERLE HAGGARD COVER)"

Phoebe Bridgers' melancholy take on the Merle Haggard classic benefits Downtown Women's Center.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.