19 New Songs Out Today

GOJIRA - "INTO THE STORM"

Gojira's anticipated new album Fortitude arrives later this month (4/30 via Roadrunner), and today they've shared its fourth single, "Into The Storm." It's a big, chugging, anthemic alt-metal song, and vocalist/guitarist Joe Duplantier said, "This song is infused with the concept of civil disobedience. Acting accordingly with our deepest wisdom and standing for what is precious and good in this world. The only possible revolution is the one that blossoms from within us. Change will come from individuals. Laws are meant to be bent and shaped to our vital needs. LAWS WILL FOLLOW!"

TARRUS RILEY - "LIKE THAT"

Having released the very good album Healing last year, reggae great Tarrus Riley is back with a chilled-out, breezy new single, "Like That."

OUR FUTURE IS AN ABSOLUTE SHADOW + KOMAROV - SPLIT

Out Future Is An Absolute Shadow and Komarov are two bands who toe the line between metal and screamo, and they've got a punishing new split out on Zegema Beach/Witch Elm/Clever Eagle/Fresh Outbreak.

JORNADA DEL MUERTO - ONE LAST FLOWER

Istanbul screamo band Jornada del Muerto released a new 14-minute album One Last Flower (on Desperate Infant/Depressive Illusions/Mevzu/No Funeral/Dingleberry) and it nails the balance between sounding raw/intimate and towering/climactic all at once.

CANDY APPLE - "SWEET DREAMS OF VIOLENCE"

Denver punks Candy Apple will release their debut LP Sweet Dreams of Violence on April 30 via Convulse Records, and the title track is a pretty killer dose of raw, garagey punk.

DAVE - "TITANIUM" & "MERCURY"

UK rapper is back with two new singles that are his first releases since his Mercury Prize-winning 2019 debut album: the steely "Titanium"; and the more smoothed-out "Mercury."

LAMBCHOP - "FUKU"

Lambchop have shared a new track from upcoming album Showtunes. “There is a theatricality to the song ‘Fuku’ which is a thread that runs through the Showtunes idea," says Kurt Wagner of the song and it's accompanying video. "[Director] Doug Anderson responded to that like a cat to catnip. On first viewing, the visual might appear a bit unusual, foreign even, but trust me, it could have been a lot weirder.” Showtunes is out May 21 via Merge.

LUKE HAINES (THE AUTEURS) - "EX STASI SPY" FT PETER BUCK & SCOTT MCCAUGHEY

Luke Haines (The Auteurs, Black Box Recorder) is back with new album Setting the Dogs on the Post-Punk Postman at the end of the month and he's just shared the first single and video. "Ex Stasi Spy" features R.E.M.'s Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey.

SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE - "SOMEWHERE IN THE HEXAGON OF SATURN”

Ben Chasny is back with new Six Organs of Admittance album The Veiled Sea that will be out June 11 on Three Lobed Recordings. Says Ben of the album: "I was basically trying to do like a private press psych thing where it's pretty over the top guitar soloing and have that meet a more german electronic style bed of music jam. Do you know Billy T.K.'s Powerhouse record? So like that sort of soling. But also it's sort of a rejection of the more Grateful Dead style guitar soloing that is really popular in the indie world now, and sort for swapping that out for maybe more glam style." What does that sound like exactly? Listen to "Somewhere in the Hexagon of Saturn."

TOM JONES - "POP STAR"

"To me, 'Pop Star' is all about the excitement I felt at the time of my first success, and I imagine that a great many bands and artists feel the same when things start to happen for them," says Tom Jones of the latest single from his upcoming album, Surrounded by Time. "To get your first TV records out there, to be on TV for the first time, to get your first important gigs, and to go to the bank with your first earnings… what could be better than that? This track contains all that fantastic energy and brings back great memories for me."

DESPERATE JOURNALIST - "FAULT"

UK band Desperate Journalist draw inspiration from all manner of gloomy, widescreen '80s alt-rock. Their fourth album, Maximum Sorrow!, is out July 2 and "Fault" is the first single.

SUFJAN STEVENS - "LAMENTATIONS II"

Lamentations, the second volume of Sufjan Stevens' five-volume ambient album Convocations, is out on Thursday (4/15) and he's shared another track from it now ahead of that. Featuring arpeggiations of chimes and blasts of organ, "Lamentations II" is a blast of ethereal, arctic sunlight.

DANNY ELFMAN - "TRUE"

Former Oingo Boingo frontman and superstar film composer Danny Elfman is releasing his first solo album in 37 years (and it's his first "pop" record since Boingo's 1994 self-titled. This is the new single.

MOON-DRENCHED (JOHN DWYER, KYP MALONE, MORE) - "THE WAR CLOCK"

Moon-Drenched is the latest improvisational album from OSEES' John Dwyer and his assembled cast of experimentalists. Read more here.

BURIAL WAVES (mem PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH) - "LIGHT HEADS"

Pianos Become The Teeth frontman Kyle Durfey's new band Burial Waves (also featuring members of We Were Black Clouds, Deleted Scenes, Caverns, and more) will be releasing a series of singles throughout 2021. This is the first one and you can read more about it here.

SUAHN (mem PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH) - "THE GREATEST"

Burial Waves aren't the only Pianos Become The Teeth-related act with a new song out today. Guitarist Mike York's electronic solo project SUAHN follows up recent single "Evolution" with this glitchy, distorted take on early dubstep.

GOOD SLEEPY - "SUN ASIDE"

Worcester, MA emo band Good Sleepy have a new LP arriving in May via No Sleep, and here's the second single. Read more about it here.

SMALL CRUSH - "REFLECTION"

Oakland indie-punk band Small Crush go acoustic for this tender new song off Slang Church's upcoming Big Minds benefit comp. Read more about it here.

