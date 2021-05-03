19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HURRY - "IT'S DANGEROUS"

Philly indie pop band Hurry have announced their fourth album, Fake Ideas, due June 25 via Lame-O Records, and the first single is the sweet, jangly "It's Dangerous." The song comes with a Chris Farren-directed video (below) and the album artwork was designed by Hop Along's Frances Quinlan (above).

THE BLACK KEYS - "GOING DOWN SOUTH" (RL BURNSIDE COVER)

The Black Keys' new album Delta Kream features covers of blues standards that have influenced the band and they've just shared a second single from the album, their take on R.L. Burnside's "Going Down South." “That was one of R.L. Burnside’s hits," notes BK's Dan Auerbach. "We strayed a little from the original on our version with the falsetto and percussion, but we liked how it sounded in that moment. It’s become one of my favorites on the album.”

DAWN RAY'D - "WILD FIRE"

This Friday (5/7), Dawn Ray'd Will release the "Wild Fire" single via Action Now!/Prosthetic, with a black metal version and a folk-inspired version of the song. The black metal version is out now, and it's a furious, tornadic song that takes aim at fascism in the black metal scene. Read the band's manifesto on the song here.

CALL IN DEAD - "SUMMER CAMP"

Orlando's Call In Dead make gnarly, vicious ska-core and they've got an upcoming split with 2AMature, including this new ripper.

TOMORROWPEOPLE - "ABILENE"

Late-'90s Texas psych band Tomorrowpeople reformed a few years ago and have played occasional shows since but this is the first new music they've released in two decades. Gordon Gibson (who was also in Brutal Juice) still has a warm voice that's perfect for this kind of dusty, trippy pop and "Abilene" clearly shows they still know how to write a hook. More, please.

JO MERSA MARLEY - "MADE IT" (ft. KABAKA PYRAMID)

Jo Mersa Marley's new EP Eternal arrives May 21 via Ghetto Youths International, and he teamed with Kabaka Pyramid for the futuristic reggae of second single "Made It."

YG & MOZZY - "PERFECT TIMING" (ft. BLXST)

After teaming up on the very fun "Bompton To Oak Park," West Coast rappers YG and Mozzy have now announced a collaborative project Perfect Timing, due later this month. Along with the announcement comes the title track, a more laid-back, R&B-tinged track than the previous single, and featuring Blxst.

LOCK UP (NAPALM DEATH, AT THE GATES, PIG DESTROYER, etc) - "INSIDE CTHULHU'S EYE"

UK grind supergroup Lock Up (members of Napalm Death, At The Gates, Pig Destroyer, Brutal Truth, and more) have a new album called The Dregs Of Hades due this fall, but first they'll reissue Play Fast or Die – Live in Japan with a bonus 7" featuring two new songs and a Repulsion cover. Here's one of the new songs, and it's a ripper.

HAVIAH MIGHTY - "WAY TOO FAST" (ft. JALEN SANTOY)

Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty continues her run of 2021 singles with the slow-burning, minor-key "Way Too Fast."

EMPRESS OF - "ONE BREATH"

Empress Of's new track "One Breath" was made in collaboration with a 14-year-old Honduran-American teenager, Marianne, for youth mental health campaign Sound It Out. There's also a behind-the-scenes video, where Lorely Rodriguez and Marianna talk about their experiences trying to live in two different cultures at the same time.

MEREBA - "RIDER"

In addition to being a member of Spillage Village, who released a great album last year, R&B singer Mereba continues to lead her solo career and now she's back with the great, breezy new song "Rider."

LENO BANTON - "REBORN"

Leno Banton (son of Burro Banton, who Buju Banton took his stage surname from) continues his rise with the pensive new single "Reborn."

AMXXR & PETE ROCK - "NO JUSTICE NO PEACE"

New York rapper AMXXR (pronounced "Ameer") has teamed with the legendary producer Pete Rock for a new album 21 Grams: Worth Its Weight In Soul due May 15 via Pete's Tru Soul label. First single "No Justice No Peace" puts a fresh spin on the style of New York rap that Pete helped define in the early '90s.

CHARLES SPEARIN - "UNSOLICITED ADVICE"

Broken Social Scene and Do Make Say Think founding member Charles Spearin wrote "Unsolicited Advice" around the time the pandemic hit, as a message to his teenage children. After passing it around to friends, he decided to release it in time for mental health month in May.

SELF DEFENSE FAMILY - "VIEW FROM BENEATH"

Self Defense Family's Patrick Kindlon has a new graphic novel on the way, and it comes with a soundtrack by SDF. Here's the first song, which you can read more about here.

BLEETH - "CONVENIENT DROWNING"

Miami post/sludge metallers Bleeth have a new album on the way and you can read more about the atmospheric, psychedelic single "Convenient Drowning" here.

PET FOX - "IMAGINE WHY"

Pet Fox (members of Ovlov, Grass Is Green, ex-Palehound) have a new EP on the way via Exploding In Sound, and you can read more about new single "Imagine Why" here.

SAILOR DOWN - "SKIP THE LINE"

The title track from Northampton, MA singer-songwriter Chloe Deeley's debut EP As Sailor Down, Skip The Line, is spare and lovely.

UNDO K FROM HOT (ZACH HILL) - "750 DISPEL"

Zach Hill (Death Grips, Hella, etc) has a new band, Undo K From Hot, and their debut album G.A.S. Get A Star is due this Friday (5/7). Read more about the lead single here.

