So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BOLDY JAMES & THE ALCHEMIST - "TURPENTINE/STEEL WOOL"

Boldy James and The Alchemist's new collaborative album Bo Jackson comes out this Friday (8/13), and they've now shared two new songs in this double video. As always, Boldy's subtly deadly delivery pairs perfectly with The Alchemist's warm, nostalgic production.

G PERICO - "SPAZZ" (ft. REMBLE)

LA rapper G Perico will release a new album, Play 2 Win, on August 27 via Perico Innerprize, LLC/EMPIRE, and first single "Spazz" finds his bouncy West Coast sound in fine form.

DDG - "LUSTED"

Fast-rising melodic Michigan rapper DDG follows his 2021 album Die 4 Respect with a new single, the somber, catchy "Lusted."

PORRIDGE RADIO - "YOU ARE A RUNNER AND I AM MY FATHER'S SON" (WOLF PARADE COVER)

Porridge Radio have a new 7" out as part of the Sub Pop singles series where they cover two classics from the '00s-era of the label. You may have already heard their take on The Shins' "New Slang" and now here's the other side, an acoustic-leaning version of Wolf Parade's "You Are A Runner And I Am My Father's Son." Dana Margolin's delivery rivals Spencer Krug's in the gravity department though they approach things completely differently.

SAY SUE ME - "SO TENDER"

Ssouth Korean indie rock quartet Say Sue Me are back with "So Tender," their first new music since 2019. The dreamy track was written for new Netflix K-drama Nevertheless, which it's the opening theme for.

CHORUSING - "BLUE RIDGE"

“‘Blue Ridge’ is a song that deals with the experience of nostalgia," says Matthew O'Connell of the third single from his debut album as Chrousing. "It recalls an old friendship—driving and smoking cigarettes on the Blue Ridge Parkway outside of Asheville, staying up late in a city park, drinking too much, hysterical laughter, so on and so forth,” explains O’Connell. “Writing the song was my way of dealing with feelings of longing and nostalgia—an attempt to replace them with warmth and appreciation for a fleeting moment in time.” Chorusing's Half Mirror is out Friday via Western Vinyl.

POP. 1280 - "NOT TOO DEEP"

"It seemed fitting to us to write a dance song in such apocalyptic times, and "Not Too Deep' is the result of that effort," says Pop 1280 of their new single. "We often write impressionistic or surrealistic lyrics, but for 'Not Too Dee' we wanted to be direct and to the point, thus mirroring the directness of the music. An important theme in this song, and throughout the entire album, is the notion that we have become so accustomed to the slow, inevitable death of humanity that the apocalypse has become banal." Pop. 1280's new album, Museum on the Horizon, is out September 28.

DORIAN ELECTRA - "M'LADY" (FT. KERO KERO BONITO, S3RL REMIX)

Sarah from Kero Kero Bonito features on the revved up, hyperpop-flavored new S3RL remix of "Gentleman / M'Lady," from Dorian Electra's 2020 album My Agenda.

ALLIE - "GHOSTS"

Dream pop/emo blender allie's debut LP Maybe Next Time is a few weeks away, and here's another promising song from it. “‘ghosts’ is a rumination of if and how my long-term ex-partner and I will be remembered by our close friends as the couple we once were," allie told FLOOD. “It also relentlessly addresses my anxieties of feeling ‘not enough’ or otherwise insufficient for my ex-partner in my newfound personhood of transness and gender nonconformity, knowing that these new factors would render us incompatible as romantic companions."

STUCK - "LABOR LEISURE"

If you thought the British had a lock on shouty, angular punk, Chicago's Stuck are here to prove you wrong. "Labor Leisure" is a sharp stick in the eye to wake you from your lockdown stupor.

BEN CHASNY (SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE) - "WATER DRAGON"

Six Organs of Admittance's Ben Chasny will release The Intimate Landscape on November 5 via KPM Records. The album features 13 intricate acoustic instrumentals and for an early taste here's the beautiful, moody "Water Dragon."

TEETHER & KUYA NEIL - "THEORY"

This Melbourne, Australia duo features rapper Teether & producer Kuya Neil who started collaborating in 2020 and have signed to Chapter Music. Here's their first single for the label.

STEPHEN CHOPEK - "WE STILL KNOW"

Here's the final single from Stephen Chopek's Dweller EP, a crashing pop anthem titled "We Still Know."

SAM EVIAN - "KNOCK KNOCK"

Sam Evian has announced a new album, Time to Melt, which will be out October 29 via Fat Possum. This is the smooth, groovy first single,

IMMERSION (COLIN NEWMAN & MALKA SPIGEL) - "RIDING THE WAVE" FT LAETITIA SADIER

Immersion, the duo of Wire's Colin Newman and Malka Spigel, will release a new album, Nanocluster Vol. 1, which features four sets of collaborations with Tarwater, Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier, Ulrich Schnauss, and Scanner. Here's a track from the Laetitia Sadier side.

SEA POWER (FKA BRITISH SEA POWER) - "TWO FINGERS"

British Sea Power, the UK band who've been making anthemic indie rock for 20 years now, have announced that they've changed their name to Sea Power, and that their first album under the new name, Everything Was Forever, will be out on February 11. They've shared the first single, "Two Fingers."

SEAFOAM WALLS - "PROGRAM"

Miami band Seafoam Walls have been exploring a unique blend of soul, jazz, dreampop and indie rock -- they call it "Caribbean Jazzgaze" -- since 2016, and following a few singles/EPs, are set to release their debut album, XVI, in November via Thurston Moore's The Daydream Library Series label.

DOWN AGAIN - "PREDISPOSED"

Bay Area post-hardcore band Down Again have announced a new EP, Bury The Bones, and you can read more about lead single "Predisposed" here.

CHYNNA - "SEASONAL DEPRESSION PT.2"

A posthumous Chynna album will come out on August 20, and you can read more about lead single "seasonal depression pt.2" here.

