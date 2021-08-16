19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GONE TO COLOR - DISSOLVED (FEAT. MARTINA TOPLEY-BIRD)

Atlanta/DC duo Gone to Color will release their guest-filled self-titled debut on October 15 and they've just shared "Dissolved," which was co-written and sung by Tricky collaborator Martina Topley-Bird. "We have always had a soft spot for a lot of the music coming out of Bristol, and both of us share a love for the album Maxinquaye, on which Martina’s vocals are featured," say Gone to Color. "Having thought for a bit about the feel of the instrumental we had for 'Dissolved,' and the vocal it needed, we thought Martina would be a perfect fit. She has a keen ability to develop a melodic line beautifully as the lyrics progress."

--

DISCLOSURE - "IN MY ARMS"

Disclosure are releasing five new songs this week and the first of those is here now. "In My Arms" is a banger that you could imagine cranking amid the free drinks at Club Tropicana. "The lyrics of this one came from the feeling of the chords," says Howard Lawrence. They felt celebratory and longing at the same time somehow.”

--

DR. DOG - "HERE COMES THE HOTSTEPPER"

Dr. Dog have covered reggae/dancehall great Ini Kamoze's 1994 classic "Here Comes the Hotstepper," and they remain faithful to the original while putting the Dr. Dog spin on it.

--

PELL - "FLIGHT" (ft. DAVE B)

New Orleans rapper Pell is gearing up to release his new album Floating While Dreaming II on September 3 via PellYeah, and new single "Flight" finds him going in a vintage funk/soul direction.

--

FERAL SEASON (mem CHURCH) - "TIED TO THE SUN"

Feral Season is the black metal duo of Karl Cordtz (Chrch, Occlith) and Patrick Hills (Occlith, ex-King Woman), and they're gearing up to release their debut album, Rotting Body In The Range Of Light, on October 22 via Profound Lore. Lead single "Tied To The Sun" puts a crisp, fresh spin on '90s black metal.

--

CHERUBS - "LAZY SNAKES" (SKREWD VERSION)

Austin noise rockers will release a new EP, SLO BLO 4 FRNZ & SXY, on October 15 via Relapse, and they encourage you to play it on either 33 or 45, whichever you choose. "We like us slower, and we like us blower, and we hope our sexy frnz will like it too!" they say. Hear the grimy, murky "Lazy Snakes" (Skrewd Version) now.

--

MILD HIGH CLUB - "DIONYSIAN STATE"

Mild High Club have shared a second single from upcoming album Going Going Gone. Indulge yourself in the smooth pleasures of "Dionysian State" that lies somewhere between Boz Scaggs and Steely Dan.

--

BLACK DICE - "TUNED OUT"

Here's another track from Black Dice's forthcoming album Mod Prog Sic. "Tuned Out" is set to a deeply weird dubby groove that Eric Copeland says "was recorded in the valley of LA in 2017, then the session went missing for over 1 year," noting that it was also the "first song written for Mod Prog Sic and a live favorite."

--

ATRÆ BILIS - "LORE BEYOND BONE"

Canadian death metallers Atræ Bilis have announced a new album, Apexapien, due October 8 via 20 Buck Spin, and the first single is "Lore Beyond Bone," a track that's as tech-y/proggy as it is brutal and bludgeoning.

--

JESSE MALIN - "TALL BLACK HORSES"

Jesse Malin says his new single is about “taking your worst fears and insecurities and owning them, conquering them, without fear and regret. Everybody gets hurt. Everybody gets their heart broken. It’s part of the journey. Ride on.” Jesse's new album Sad and Beautiful World is out September 24.

--

ASTRAL SWANS - "FLOOD" FT. JULIE DOIRON (ERIC'S TRIP)

Matthew Swann's latest album as Astral Swans will be out October 8 and this one features onetime Eric's Trip bassist/singer Julie Doiron on most of the album. Check out the groovy, mellow first single "Flood."

--

PERFUME GENIUS - "I WILL SURVIVE" (GLORIA GAYNOR COVER)

"I recorded this at home for a commercial pitch," Perfume Genius writes of his haunting Gloria Gaynor cover, "but they didn’t give me the money. I suppose the cover is a little deathbed-y, I was very serious that day, but i like how it turned out."

--

ANGEL OLSEN - "EYES WITHOUT A FACE" (BILLY IDOL COVER)

Angel Olsen's new EP of '80s covers, Aisles, comes out Friday (8/20) digitally, and 9/24 on physical media (pre-order on vinyl), and she's shared the latest track from it, her rendition of Billy Idol's "Eyes Without a Face." It's a sweetly retro, fairly wrote take on the classic, with distorted vocals and pillowy synths.

--

SALLY SHAPIRO - "HOLIDAY" (MADONNA COVER)

Indie dance label Italians Do it Better got their name from the t-shirt Madonna wears in the "Papa Don't Preach" video and to celebrate Madge's birthday today they've released a tribute album features 19 covers by artists on the roster, like this take on "Holiday" by Sally Shapiro.

--

ALL AWAY LOU (LOU HANMAN) - "LOOKS RIGHT"

All Away Lou is the new solo project of Philly-via-UK punk staple Lou Hanman (who sings in Caves and the now-defunct Flamingo50 and has also played in RVIVR, Thin Lips, Worriers, Queen of Jeans, Katie Ellen, and Mikey Erg's band), and she just released her debut single, "Looks Right," which you can read more about here.

--

DAZY - "INVISIBLE THING"

Dazy (the one-man band of James Goodson, also of Teen Death) has been putting out singles and EPs since 2020, and now he announced MAXIMUMBLASTSUPERLOUD: The First 24 Songs, which compiles all of the music he's released thus far, plus five new songs. One of them is "Invisible Thing" and you can read more about that here.

--

ANXIOUS - "CALL FROM YOU"

Connecticut emo/melodic hardcore band Anxious signed to Run For Cover and their first single for the label is "Call From You," which you can read more about here.

--

CREEPING DEATH - "THE EDGE OF EXISTENCE"

Texas death metallers Creeping Death announced a new six-song EP, The Edge Of Existence, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

DARE - "VIOLATION OF TRUST"

Rising hardcore band DARE's debut LP drops on Revelation Records this week (pre-order on limited yellow vinyl), and here's one last single. We also interviewed the band, which you can read here.

--

