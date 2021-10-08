So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ARTZ & BUGY - "WAR TIME" (ft. FREDDIE GIBBS)

Turkish production duo Artz & Bugy will release their debut EP We Survive on October 29 via Koal Arts GmbH, and first single "War Time" has Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs on guest lead vocals, and it's as great as any of Freddie's own material.

--

CORDAE - "SUPER"

North Carolina rapper Cordae is gearing up for his anticipated sophomore album From A Bird's Eye View, and here's a chest-puffed new single that finds Cordae talking shit and showing off his technical prowess in the process.

--

ATMOSPHERE - "BARCADE" (ft. AESOP ROCK & MF DOOM)

Atmosphere just released their new album Word?, and most excitingly, it includes this song with a posthumous verse from MF DOOM and a verse from fellow underground rap vet Aesop Rock. Related: we just added Aesop Rock and MF DOOM vinyl to our store.

--

HATCHIE - "CRUSH" (JENNIFER PAIGE COVER)

Secretly Canadian's 25th Anniversary singles series continues with Hatchie's new rendition of Jennifer Paige's hit 1998 single "Crush." "I'd been thinking of covering 'Crush' for a few years before this opportunity arose," Hatchie says. "I always thought the lyrics were much more moody than the bright chorus they were paired with, so I wanted to shift the focus. I was super keen to be involved with SC25 when asked. It's cool to be amongst some great artists doing the same."

--

NIRVANA - "LITHIUM" (LIVE IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA FOR TRIPLE J/1992)

Nirvana have shared a new live track from their upcoming Nevermind box. It's always worth treasuring newly-released Nirvana live recordings, not just because they'll never make new music again, but also because Nirvana were a truly great live band and their live albums have always been just as great as the studio LPs.

--

KHEMMIS - "SIGIL"

As Denver doomsters Khemmis gear up for their new album Deceiver, here's a non-album track released for Decibel's flexi series. It finds their melodic trad-doom in fine form, and it's full of heroic guitar soloing.

--

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - "PUSH THE SKY AWAY" LIVE WITH MELBOURNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The latest track from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' new B-Sides and Rarities Part II compilation (pre-order on double vinyl) is a 2019 live version of "Push The Sky Away" from Melbourne's Hamer Hall, where they were joined by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. "I never had more fun on stage than with the MSO," Nick says, while Warren Ellis adds, "Beautiful hometown Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - one of the best shows of my life."

--

SALLY SHAPIRO - "FORGET ABOUT YOU"

Sweden's enigmatic Sally Shapiro came out of hibernation earlier this year, and have now announce a new album, Sad Cities, which will be out in 2022 via Italian Do it Better. The album was produced by Johan Agebjörn, who is one half of the group, and also mixed with former Chromatics member Johnny Jewel. The first single is the unsurprisingly dreamy "Forget About You."

--

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN - "SUNSET" (AKA "SON SET")

Makaya McCraven is reworking classic songs from the Blue Note catalog on Deciphering The Message, and the latest track from that is a rework of Kenny Dorham's "Sunset," from his 1961 album Whistle Stop.

--

DUA SALEH - "FAV FLAV" (ft. DUCKWRTH)

Here's another track from Dua Saleh's upcoming Crossover EP, and it pairs DUCKWRTH's melodic rapping with Dua's hip hop-infused art pop.

--

ABBREVIATIONS - "WON'T SAY"

Dallas band Abbreviations keep things appropriately short on their punchy new single "Won't Say" that recalls the late-'90s alt-rock era. The band's new album ABBV is out October 22.

--

DAVE GAHAN & SOULSAVERS - "METAL HEART" (CAT POWER COVER)

Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan has shared his cover of Cat Power's "Metal Heart" from his upcoming covers album with Soulsavers, Imposter. His version starts much like Cat Power's spare original, from 1998's Moon Pix, with just his voice and a guitar, but it soon grows into a full-on, stadium-sized rock epic.

--

KELIS - "MIDNIGHT SNACKS"

R&B great Kelis has just released "Midnight Snacks," her first new music since her Ninja Tune-released 2014 comeback album Food. The track is an intentional return to the sound of her 1999 debut album Kaleidoscope. "I think it's about when I loved music, you know?" she said. "I'm looking for the era when I was excited about it, going back to the beginning, and coming full circle."

--

CIRCA SURVIVE - "IMPOSTER SYNDROME"

Progressive post-hardcore trailblazers Circa Survive have announced a new Will Yip-produced EP, A Dream About Love, due October 22 via Rise (pre-order) and marking their first new music since 2017's The Amulet. The first single is "Imposter Syndrome," which starts out in more atmospheric, ethereal territory than we usually hear from this band, before turning into a crashing rock song that sounds like trademark Circa Survive.

--

HALEY BENNETT - "SOMEONE TO SAY" (WRITTEN BY THE NATIONAL)

Cyrano, the upcoming big screen musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, features music by The National's Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner and song lyrics by their bandmate Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser. If you've watched the Cyrano trailer you've heard part of "Someone to Say," which is sung by Haley Bennett who plays Roxanne in the film, but they've now released the full song.

--

THOUGHTCRIMES - "WEDLOCK WALTZ"

Thoughtcrimes, the current band of former Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer, just released the expanded version of their 2019 debut EP Tap Night, with two new songs, on Pure Noise Records (pre-order our exclusive splatter vinyl variant). Along with the release, one of the new songs, "Wedlock Waltz," has been given the video treatment by director Tom Flynn. It's a chaotic hardcore song that fans of DEP (and Converge and The Chariot and other batshit hardcore bands) will surely dig, and the video is just as disorienting.

--

MITCH JENKINS - "CONTACTS"

Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins has announced a new album, Elephant in the Room, due October 29 via Cinematic Music Group. The album features serpentwithfeet, plus production from Saba, Joe Armon-Jones, Monte Booker, and more.The first single is "Contacts," which finds Mick at the top of his game over some chilled-out production by Rascal, Tae Beast & Eli Brown.

--

MT ORIANDER - THIS IS NOT THE WAY I WANTED YOU TO FIND OUT

Keith Latinen of the now-defunct emo revivalists Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate) (and Anna Flyaway) recently returned to music with his new band Parting, which he co-fronts alongside Annabel's Ben Hendricks, and now he has surprise-released the debut EP by his new solo project Mt. Oriander. Fans of any pretty, atmospheric indie-emo stuff should give this a listen.

--

AMANDA SHIRES - "GONE FOR CHRISTMAS" FT THE MCCRARY SISTERS

Amanda Shires has announced her first-ever Christmas album, For Christmas, Due November 12 via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers (pre-order). It has nine originals and two covers (one of Frank Loesser’s “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” and one of "Silent Night"), and the first single is the original "Gone for Christmas," a brooding country/gospel/rock song featuring gospel singers The McCrary Sisters that doesn't exactly exude typical holiday cheer.

--

