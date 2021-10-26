19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BIITCHSEAT - "TIPESH"

Cleveland indie-punks Biitchseat follow their recent I'll Become Kind EP with a new single, "Tipesh," and it's a soaring, breezy, '90s-style alt-rock song but it retains the band's punk grit.

--

ELIZABETH KING - "WHAT YOU GONNA DO"

Storied Memphis soul singer Elizabeth King, who began making music in the early 1970s, will follow this year's Living in the Last Days with a new album, I Got A Love, in 2022 on Bible & Tire Recording Co. The first single is a '70s-soul-style rendition of the traditional "What You Gonna Do?".

--

MOON TOOTH - "NYMPHAEACEAE"

Ahead of their upcoming NYC show with Astronoid and Thoughtcrimes (and Philly and DC shows), New York prog metallers Moon Tooth have put out a new song, "Nymphaeaceae," a track that's equal parts heavy, catchy, and complex.

--

SORRY ABOUT DRESDEN - "GHOST (IS LEAVING ME)"

Twenty years after the release of Sorry About Dresden's second LP, 2001's The Convenience of Indecision, Saddle Creek released an unheard track from those sessions, "Ghost (Is Leaving Me)," which features vocals from both Matt Oberst and Eric Roehrig.

--

IRREVERSIBLE ENTANGLEMENTS - "KEYS TO CREATION"

Irreversible Entanglements have shared the 13-minute "Keys To Creation" off their upcoming album Open The Gates, and this one's got kind of a meditative, psychedelic feel, and Moor Mother's spoken word vocals are as mesmerizing as ever. Pre-order the record on 'Sands of Color' vinyl.

--

TASHA - "BED SONG 1"

The latest single from Chicago artist Tasha's sophomore album, Tell Me What You Miss The Most, due out November 5, is "Bed Song 1." "This is one of the first songs I wrote from the album, and came to encompass many of the feelings that I go on to continue exploring throughout the rest of the songs," Tasha says. "It ties in some themes from the last record (solitude, bed time) while also revealing a new type of sadness and aching not often explored in my songwriting. It is a song about love ending, and wanting to linger in the imagining of it at its best, its warmest, and its most tender, while you try to let it go. It’s about reminiscing before the end has even come, relinquishing your heart so as to keep the sadness away just a little longer."

--

CORRODED SPIRAL (mem SEPULTURA, INTEGRITY) - "FORGOTTEN ETHER"

Corroded Spiral is the new supergroup of Sepultura co-founder Iggor Cavalera, Venezuelan electronic producer Cardopusher, and Integrity frontman Dwid Hellion, and they're releasing their debut EP Ancient Nocturnal Summoning on December 3 via Phantom Limb. According to the EP description, "the trio's debut release crosses the boundaries of new wave, black metal, hardcore, industrial and EBM," and you can hear that on the eerie lead single "Forgotten Ether."

--

SHYGIRL - "CLEO"

Shygirl follows her slowthai collaboration "BDE" with another new single, "Cleo," and this one's an appealing hybrid of thumping disco-house and hip hop.

--

PENELOPE ISLES - "TERRIFIED"

Brighton band Penelope Isles are back with Which Way To Happy next week and here's one last single before the album is out. They make the most of intentionally mid-fi production which gives the song a warm inviting feel. Jack Wolter says it's about "those days when you’re dying inside but have to pop out to the shop, bumping into someone, having to put on a magic show, pretending to appear that everything is OK.”

--

IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE - "ELECTRICITY" (PRODUCED BY HOT CHIP)

London group Ibibio Sound Machine are back with new single "Electricity" that was produced by Hot Chip. "This one started out as an idea to mix Afrobeat with Giorgio Moroder–style synth vibes," says Ibibio's Eno Williams. "The end section with Alfred’s korego (Ghanaian 2-stringed folk guitar) solo was already there when we got into the studio, but then we added the big kick drum that happens underneath and Owen from Hot Chip’s crazy drum machine percussion at the end, which gave it a futuristic Afro feel when mixed with the more talking drum parts."

--

CHARLOTTE DOS SANTOS - "PATIENCE"

Brazilian-Norwegian singer Charlotte Dos Santos is back with this alluring new single that's as lush it's cherry blossom-filled video.

--

ROSIE TUCKER - "SIX FOOT UNDER" (BOB FRYFOGLE COVER)

In the spirit of the Halloween season, Rosie Tucker has shared a new rendition of Bob Fryfogle's "Six Feet Under." The cover follows her new album, Sucker Supreme, which came out in April via Epitaph.

--

WILDERNESS - "NIGHT SKY" / TAMMAR - "ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL" / DRUNK - "WALTZ AS ANTIDOTE"

Secretly Canadian has been celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with some special releases and the last of those is compilation Sentimental Noise featuring some of the label's earliest releases (Oneida, Jenny Hval), as well as a book featuring poems by David Berman, Sharon Van Etten, and more. You can check out track by Wilderness, Tammar, and Drunk from the album below and read more about Sentimental Noise here.

--

THE WAR ON DRUGS - "CHANGE"

Here's one final new War on Drugs track before the band releases their new album on Friday (pre-order on limited translucent blue double vinyl).

--

SASAMI - "THE GREATEST" & "SKIN A RAT"

SASAMI has shared two songs from her upcoming album Squeeze: "The Greatest" features Hand Habits on guitar, while "Skin a Rat" features Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth on drums, and gang vocals by Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko and actress and comedian Patti Harrison.

--

ATOM DRIVER - "I'VE TURNED INTO A MONSTER"

NJ post-hardcore band Atom Driver (mem Deadguy, ex-Good Clean Fun) have shared another track off their upcoming EP Is Anything Alright, and you can read more about it here.

--

ANXIOUS - "IN APRIL"

Connecticut hardcore-informed emo band Anxious have announced their anticipated debut LP for Run For Cover, Little Green House, and shared this excellent new single. Read more about it here and pre-order our exclusive "bone inside green" vinyl variant, limited to 300.

--

