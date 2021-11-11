19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DUKE DEUCE - "THE HYPE"

The very prolific crunk revivalist Duke Deuce continues to gear up for his new album Crunkstar, and he's dropped this new single, "The Hype," which finds him exploring a more chilled-out side than usual.

--

RITON PRESENTS GUCCI SOUNDSYSTEM - "LET'S STICK AROUND" (FEAT. JARVIS COCKER)

Jarvis Cocker's sexy whisper over seriously clubby beats is classic combination (just ask Discodiene or Étienne de Crécy). That continues here with what this "sustainable banger" created by Cocker and Riton for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. "The moment has come to not get down but to help each other," Jarvis intones. "You know what? Let’s stick around,"

--

MURKAGE DAVE - "AWFUL THINGS" (FT. CAROLINE POLACHECK) & "PLEASE DON'T MOVE TO LONDON IT'S A TRAP"

British musician and Murkage Cartel-founder Murkage Dave has shared a pair of new tracks, one of which, "Awful Things," features Caroline Polachek. About the solo track, "Please Don't Move to London It's a Trap," he says, "I find that people either paint London as some kind of warzone, like there’s missiles going off every minute, or they want to airbrush out all the crud on some Hugh Grant shit like everyone is just sitting around drinking organic wine in Michelin star restaurants. I’d rather just say it as it is, it may not be as pretty a picture or maybe it doesn’t fit the stereotype that some might like to consume but I feel like I’ve gotten closer to the truth, which is all I know how to do."

--

DAMON ALBARN - "DON'T YOU WANT ME" (THE HUMAN LEAGUE COVER)

Damon Albarn's new album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, is out tomorrow and to promote it he stopped by BBC 2 for a "Sofa Session" on Jo Wiley's show, and in addition to playing a few songs from the record, he covered The Human Leage's classic "Don't You Want Me." Played solo on piano, Damon's version is much more somber.

--

YUMI ZOUMA - "MONA LISA"

"’Mona Lisa’ came to us gradually over a long period of time – so its story has changed and shifted, developing new relevance with each new phase of our lives,” says Yumi Zouma's Christie Simpson of their new single. “It's a song that ruminates on conflicting, shifting uncertainty – of wanting someone that maybe you can’t have – of uncertain boundaries, of confusing interactions, misunderstanding, yearning. Trying to forget an obsession – or shifting between losing all hope and giving in to the obsession – lured back by the excitement and promise – the moments of feeling so alive. The terror and joy of a big crush."

--

NELL & THE FLAMING LIPS - "THE SHIP SONG" (NICK CAVE)

The Flaming Lips recorded a Nick Cave covers album with a 13-year-old fan, Nell Smith. That album, When The Viaduct Looms, is due out November 26, and the latest track from it is their version of "The Ship Song."

--

PICTURES OF JUNE / YOUR ARMS ARE MY COCOON / FLORAL PATTERNS / LIGHTS STRUNG LIKE STARS - THE BATTLE AT KIGANJIMA ISLAND

Four lo-fi screamo/emo bands have teamed up for this split, and all of them have a fresh, modern take on the genre that goes way beyond "revival."

--

RISE AGAINST - "FORTUNATE SON" (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL COVER)

Rise Against have shared a punky take on "Fortunate Son" from their upcoming live EP. The band says, "We actually used to cover ‘Fortunate Son’ in our early basement days. To me, the song represents one of the best examples of mixing music and politics together so seamlessly that nobody questions it."

--

AMBER MARK - "SOFTLY"

R&B singer Amber Mark still hasn't technically released a debut album, but that will change with Three Dimensions Deep, due January 28 via PMR/Interscope. Along with the announcement comes the breezy new single "Softly."

--

WEATHERSTATE - "PANIC ATTACK"

UK post-hardcore/emo band Weatherstate will release their new album Never Better on February 11 via Rude Records, and along with the announcement comes the catchy, early 2000s nostalgia-inducing single "Panic Attack."

--

ROSALÍA - "LA FAMA" (ft. THE WEEKND)

Rosalía's first single off new album MOTOMAMI is a duet with The Weeknd, and you can read more about it here.

--

PINEGROVE - "ALASKA"

Pinegrove have announced a new album, 11:11, and you can read more about lead single "Alaska" here.

--

MOM JEANS - "CRYBABY (ON THE PHONE)"

Mom Jeans have shared a Blue Album-esque song off upcoming album Sweet Tooth (which you can pre-order on limited blue vinyl). Read more about it here.

--

PROPER. - "RED, WHITE, & BLUE" (prod. BARTEES STRANGE)

Brooklyn trio Proper. have signed to Father/Daughter and their first single for the label is the Bartees Strange-produced "Red, White, & Blue," which you can read more about here.

--

CONFIDENCE MAN - "HOLIDAY"

Here's the first single of Confidence Man's second album, Tilt, a tongue-in-cheek let-the-good-times-roll banger. "Who said a Holiday can’t last forever," asks the band's Janet Planet. "Spend big and live free, that’s our motto. And it can be yours too."

--

FOXTAILS - "SPACE ORPHAN"

Connecticut screamo/art punk band Foxtails have announced a new album, fawn, and you can read more about the great lead single "space orphan" here.

--

THE MINDERS - "THESE DAYS"

Long-running Elephant Six-affiliated indie band The Minders are gearing up for their first album since 2016, Psychedelic Blacktop, and you can read more about new single "These Days" here.

--

LET'S EAT GRANDMA - "TWO RIBBONS"

Let's Eat Grandma have announced a new album, Two Ribbons, and you can read more about the somber title track here.

--

KORN - "START THE HEALING"

Korn have announced their 14th album, Requiem (limited silver vinyl pre-order), and you can read more about lead single "Start the Healing" here.

--

--

