19 New Songs Out Today

EVE 6 - "ANDROGYNE FRIEND"

Eve 6, who tweeted their way into a comeback, are gearing up to release their new album Hyperrelevisation on Velocity Records in 2022, and it'll feature this new song that channels '70s glam in the vein of Bowie, Lou Reed, T. Rex, etc. The video stars trans, non-binary drag queen Eve 6000.

--

TWO MINUTES TO LATE NIGHT - "HIT IT AND QUIT IT" (FUNKADELIC COVER ft. members of SHAI HULUD, THE SWORD, LIVING COLOUR and ZEAL & ARDOR)

Two Minutes to Late Night have rounded up a bunch of metal musicians for a heavy, sludgy cover of Funkadelic's psych-funk classic "Hit It and Quit It."

--

HER HEAD'S ON FIRE (mem GARRISON, SMALL BROWN BIKE, SAVES THE DAY) - "CERTAIN AS"

Her Head's On Fire are another newish band fronted by Sid Jagger aka Joseph Grillo of Garrison, Gay For Johnny Depp, etc that also featuring members of Small Brown Bike and Saves The Day, and they're gearing up for a split with Jawbox's J Robbins. You already heard J's song, and now here's HHOF's song, which hearkens right back to the late '90s emo scene that these musicians come from.

--

BRICK BY BRICK - "EVIL REMAINS" (ft. TESTAMENT'S CHUCK BILLY)

Modern NYHC staples Brick By Brick are releasing a new album, Dismal Existence, on February 18 via Upstate Records, and this bone-crushing new single features thrash legend Chuck Billy of Testament.

--

THE SHACKS - "CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE" / "GOT TO BE CHRISTMAS"

Dream pop/soul group The Shacks have put out two Christmas songs, and they've got that warm, cozy, holiday feel.

--

BATTLESEX - STRIKE WITH PRECISION EP

Battlesex are a relatively new band from Portland who pull influence from classic Swedish crust punk/D-beat bands like Anti-Cimex and Totalitär, and this extremely raw, extremely rippin' EP on Convulse Records does a lot of that justice to that sound.

--

ADAM MILLER (EX CHROMATICS) - "EROSION"

Former Chromatics member Adam Miller has announced Gateway, his first solo album, which will be out February 11. He says most of the tracks, which were recorded before Chromatics' broke up, were created as meditations and you can feel that with the ethereal "Erosion."

--

SHOUT OUT LOUDS - "HIGH AS A KITE"

Swedish indie vets Shout Out Louds will release their sixth album, House, on February 18 and here's the appealing, shimmering new single. “‘High As A Kite’ is a hazy dream walk down a familiar street," says frontman Adam Olenius. "Tripping on self-doubt, the melancholy joy of being alive, and the threshold of that pub where no one knows your name.”

--

HAZEL ENGLISH - "CALIFORNIA DREAMIN" (THE MAMAS AND THE PAPAS COVER)

"Ever since I was a kid, I have always really loved the song California Dreamin’ and the way it evokes such nostalgia and bittersweet feelings," says Hazel English. "For me growing up in Australia, I related to this idea of dreaming of a faraway idyllic place like California and it’s crazy to think that now all these years later, I consider it my home."

--

DAVE GROHL & GREG KURSTIN - "TRAIN IN VAIN" (THE CLASH COVER) / "ROCK AND ROLL ALL NITE" (KISS COVER)

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin wrap up their Hanukkah covers series with these live-in-the-studio versions of classics by The Clash and KISS.

--

BULLY - "JUST FOR LOVE"

Bully start their North American tour this week and to celebrate they've shared this very catchy outtake from the sessions that gave us 2020's Sugareggg. "It felt like a good way to start tour and wrap up the year. "

--

TROPICAL FUCK STORM - "MARIA 66" (ACOUSTIC)

Australia's Tropical Fuck Storm are releasing a feature film, Goody Goody Gumdrops, that features live performances, "laughs and good times" and will be out December 8. They're also releasing a live album next year and are previewing that with this acoustic version of "Maria 66" that was originally on 2019's Braindrops.

--

CHROMEO - "REAL BREEZY"

"Real Breezy" is a very descriptive title for Chromeo's new single that's out via Adult Swim. Break out the boat shoes.

--

KING GIZZARD & THE WIZARD LIZARD - "SHANGHAI" (SCIENTIST DUB) / "NEU BUTTERFLY 3000" (PEACHES REMIX)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are releasing a remix album, titled Butterfly 3001, which will be out January 24 via KGLW. It features remixes and reworks of songs from this year's Butterfly 3000 by DJ Shadow, The Flaming Lips, DāM-FunK, Geneva Jacuzzi, Peaches, Peaking Lights, Confidence Man, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and more.

--

LANNDS - "HITEM"

LANNDS, the Jacksonville, FL-based duo of Rania Woodard and Brian Squillace, released their first single for Run for Cover, "In The Garden," earlier this year, and now they've announced an expanded edition of their 2020 EP lotus, lotus deluxe, due out February 11. It includes new single "HITEM," a dreamy, infectiously groovy track, punctuated by electronic accents, and the accompanying visual is lush, green, and trippy.

--

JEFF ROSENSTOCK - "NO U"

Jeff Rosenstock has released a new ska-punk solo song for Bad Time Records' upcoming compilation The Shape of Ska Punk To Come: Volume 2, and you can read our interview with Jeff about the song, and ska in general, here.

--

