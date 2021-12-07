19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SKY CREATURE (mem THE FORMS) - "NO ONE"

Sky Creature is the new project fronted by Majel Connery that also includes The Forms' Matt Walsh, and they're releasing their double EP Bear Mountain/Childworld in June of 2022. First single "No One" is out now, and it's got some of that anxious Forms energy, but Majel's voice takes it into much different territory. The band also have a NYC show on TV Eye on Thursday (12/9).

SNOW ELLET - "BOYS DON'T CRY" (THE CURE COVER)

Fresh off releasing one of the best punk songs of November, Snow Ellet has released a cover of The Cure's "Boys Don't Cry." I said Snow Ellet's last single sounded like a bedroom pop version of early 2000s blink-182, and this cover sounds like it's approaching "Boys Don't Cry" by way of blink's untitled album.

DEAF CLUB - "PLANET BOMBING"

Deaf Club (mem The Locust, ACxDC, etc) have shared another single off their upcoming album Productive Disruption (due 1/6 via Three One G), and it's exactly the kind of chaotic hardcore you want from a Justin Pearson-fronted band.

NEAR DARK (mem RESTRAINING ORDER, SET YOUR GOALS) - "POISONED AT THE ROOT" & "SOBE"

Near Dark share members with Maniac, Wet Specimens, Restraining Order, Set Your Goals, and Sinking, and they make melodic punk that'll take you right back to the early 2000s. They put out the Silver Lining EP earlier this year, and just followed it with this two-song single.

JIMMY FALLON ft. ARIANA GRANDE & MEGAN THEE STALLION - "IT WAS A...(MASKED CHRISTMAS)"

Move over "Hot Girl Fall," Jimmy Fallon and Megan Thee Stallion have made another seasonal anthem, this time for Christmas during a pandemic and with help from Ariana Grande.

NEW GRASS - "GRAYLAND PACK"

New Grass are releasing a double EP (with one previously released EP and one previously unreleased EP), Scordatura Perforations, on December 13 via Zegema Beach. First single "Grayland Pack" puts a mathy spin on screamo/post-hardcore, and it's pretty great stuff.

DISASSEMBLER (mem THIS WILL DESTROY YOU, CHRISTOPHER TIGNOR) - "IN DEVOTION"

This Will Destroy You co-founder Christopher Royal King and composer Christopher Tignor have teamed up as Disassembler and they'll release their debut LP, A Wave From A Shore, on March 11 via Western Vinyl. Here's the gorgeously orchestral ambient lead single.

DELAY - "SHIT CREEK"

As mentioned, Ohio indie-punks Delay's first album in seven years, Songs For Money, comes out this Friday. For this final single, bassist and vocalist Austin Eilbeck said the band were challenged to write a happy song: "Easier said than done and 'Shit Creek' was as close as I could get." Listen at Scene Point Blank.

BLUE HAWAII - "L.O.V.E."

Blue Hawaii, the duo of Raphaelle Standell-Preston (Brainds) and Alex Kerby, announced a new EP, My Bestfriend's House, due out February 18 via Arbutus Records, and shared a new single, the funky, disco flavored "L.O.V.E."

SQUIRREL FLOWER - "UNRAVEL" (BJORK COVER) & "RUBY AT DAWN"

Squirrel Flower released her sophomore album, Planet (i), this year, and she'll follow it with a new EP, Planet, due out January 25th via Polyvinyl. Planet collects songs that didn't make it onto Planet (i), including "ruby at dawn," and a cover of Björk's "unravel." "I filmed the 'unravel' video by projecting open source footage of underwater lava cooling into rock over myself," Squirrel Flower says. "I love the way the lava unravels and moves, looks like yarn, looks like a heart. It represents to me the tension and pain and exuberance of love."

AEON STATION (KEVIN WHELAN OF THE WRENS) - "ALPINE DRIVE"

Kevin Whelan of The Wrens will release his solo debut as Aeon Station this Friday via Sub Pop and here's one last early taste, "Alpine Drive," the pretty, acoustic closing track. “I felt ‘Alpine Drive’ was the perfect song to end the album as it represents an end to a journey," says Whelan. "The paths we walk on are unpredictable, complicated, and long but ultimately, we are all striving to find our way ‘home’.”

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS - "HOLD ON TIGHT"

Here's another hazy ripper from A Place To Bury Strangers' forthcoming See Through You, that's out in February. It comes with a surreal video starring frontman Oliver Ackerman as the concierge at a very strange hotel.

BLUSHING - "SOUR PUNCH"

Austin, TX's Blushing make poppy shoegaze that is not unlike '90s greats Velocity Girl. Check out "Sour Punch" from the band's upcoming album, Possessions, that will be out in February via Kanine.

PSYMON SPINE (MEMBERS OF BARRIE) - "MR METRONOME" & "DRUMS VALENTINO"

New York psych/dance group Psymon Spine, which includes members of Barrie, are back with two new tracks from the same sessions as this year's album, Charismatic Megafauna. "Mr Metronome" is a bouncing, robotic bit of new wave while "Drums Valentino" delivers more of a pop melody while still staying on the dancefloor. Kinda scratches that LCD Soundsystem itch.

COME - "DEAD MOLLY" (PEEL SESSION) / "CLOCKFACE" (LIVE IN BOSTON)

NYC band Come are releasing their 1992 and 1993 Peel Sessions as an album that will be out February 25 via Fire. The album comes with two bonus tracks, including the never-before-released "Clockface," recorded live in Boston, which you can listen to alongside the Peel Session version of "Dead Molly."

TAME IMPALA - "NO CHOICE"

Tame Impala are releasing a deluxe box set version of 2020's The Slow Rush that features b-sides, outtakes and remixes in addition to the original album. "No Choice" is one of those previously unreleased tracks. It's out in February and you can preorder the box set on vinyl in the BV shop.

MITSKI - "HEAT LIGHTNING"

Mitski shared another new single from her upcoming album Laurel Hell (pre-order on red vinyl), which you can read more about here.

SUPERCHUNK - "ENDLESS SUMMER"

Superchunk will release their 12th album, Wild Loneliness, on February 25 via Merge. Made during lockdown at their North Carolina home, the album features a number of guest appearances, including Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Camera Obscura's Tracyanne Campbell, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno. First single "Endless Summer" features Teenage Fanclub's Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley.

AUTHOR & PUNISHER - "DRONE CARRYING DREAD"

One-man industrial band Author & Punisher has announced a new album featuring two members of Tool and a Portishead cover, and you can read more about the excellent eight-minute lead single "Drone Carrying Dread" here.

